How do you get Tranquil Fruits in Grow a Garden?

The Zen Event recently kicked off in Grow a Garden, and with it, the game has introduced the Tranquil Mutation. Tranquil is a Mutation that comes in two varieties: one that affects Fruits and the other that affects Pets. It can be applied to Fruits through the Zen Aura Weather Event, the Tanchozoru Pet, or a Pet with the Tranquil Mutation.

This guide explores the Tranquil Mutation as it is seen in Fruits and how to apply it to the harvest on your farm.

Getting Tranquil Fruits in Grow a Garden

The Zen Tree (Image via Roblox)

Applying the Tranquil Mutation to Fruits is a matter of waiting for the Zen Aura Weather Event to occur. Since Weather Events cannot be triggered manually, you can’t influence the Zen Aura Weather Event, making this method time-gated.

The Zen Aura Weather Event is exclusive to the Zen Event, occurring every hour for the duration of the celebration. This Weather Event functions similarly to the Bee Swarm Event from the Bizzy Bees Event. You can spot the countdown to the next time it triggers above the Zen Tree. Once it’s active, it lasts for 10 minutes, during which it will randomly apply the aforementioned Mutation.

There are two alternative ways to get the Mutation. It can be applied with the Tanchozoru Pet, which was also introduced with the Zen Event. Available from the Zen Egg, Tanchozoru has a 5.23% chance of applying the Mutation to random nearby Fruits every 10 minutes and 22 seconds. This is a more reliable way to get the Mutation, albeit requiring you to acquire the Pet first, which is another layer of RNG to cross.

The other way to get the Mutation is through the Tranquil Pet Mutation. This Pet-exclusive version of the Mutation allows the affected critter to apply the Fruit version of the Mutation. A Tranquil Pet applies the Mutation to nearby Fruits every 25 minutes. Getting it can be tricky, as there is only a 3.12% chance of getting a Tranquil Pet from the Pet Mutations station.

About the Tranquil Mutation

The Pet Mutations station (Image via Roblox)

The Tranquil Mutation was added to the game with Update 1.15 on July 19, 2025, alongside the Chakra and Foxfire Chakra Mutations. It is, by far, the most common of the three Mutations, being available through no less than three sources. Once it affects a Fruit, the alteration multiplies its sell value by 20x.

This Mutation not only changes the sell value of the affected produce, but it also applies a visual change. A Tranquil Fruit has a white halo effect surrounding it, with kanji characters appearing before it every once in a while. This gives it a unique appearance that makes the affected harvest stand out on your farm.

FAQs

How to get the Tranquil Fruit Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Tranquil Mutation can be applied through the Zen Aura Weather Event, the Tanchozoru Pet, or a Tranquil Pet.

What is the sell value multiplier of the Tranquil Mutation for Fruits in Grow a Garden?

Fruits with the Tranquil Mutation have their sell values multiplied by 20x.

How to get a Tranquil Pet in Grow a Garden

The Tranquil Mutation can be applied to a Pet at a 3.12% chance from the Pet Mutation station.

