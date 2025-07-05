Grow a Garden Clay Mutation guide

The Clay Mutation in Grow a Garden is a product of a special interaction between two different Mutations: Sandy and Wet. It was introduced to the game at the same time as Sandy, being the first example of unique Mutation Interaction since the Frozen Mutation. Getting it can be a little tricky considering the luck-reliant nature of both the Sandy and Wet Mutations, but the result is well worth the wait.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Clay Mutation in this Roblox experience.

Getting the Clay Mutation in Grow a Garden

Gameplay still

The Clay Mutation in Grow a Garden is a modifier of the Sandy Mutation, created when a Fruit with the Sandy Mutation is affected by the Wet Mutation as well. Its appearance and multiplier are both radically different from its constituents. A Fruit affected by the Clay Mutation has a mud-like appearance, emulating what happens to soil once exposed to water.

Its sell value multiplier is 10x, which is fairly low considering how unlikely it is to acquire. The Wet Mutation is rare enough as is through the Rain Weather Event or randomly from Sprinklers, but Sandy is even more so.

Exclusive to the Sandstorm Weather Event, the Sandy Mutation has a fairly low chance of affecting the desired Fruit.

Clay has no other unique interactions with Mutations, providing you with the opportunity to stack it with others for a higher sell value.

Unique Mutation interactions

In-game titles

Mutation stacking is one of the easiest ways to boost a particular Fruit’s sell value. However, not all Mutations stack with each other. Some of them have unique interactions that either override certain existing properties or prevent other Mutations from being applied at all. Though rare, these interactions must be kept in mind while stacking different Mutations for the highest possible sell value multiplier.

Here are the Mutation combinations that cannot be stacked together at once:

Golden and Rainbow.

Chilled, Wet, Drenched, and Frozen.

Burnt and Cooked.

Paradisal can only combine with either Verdant or Sundried, but not both at once.

Stacking certain Mutations results in the creation of a unique Mutation. As of this writing, the game has three instances of such an interaction: the Frozen, Clay, and Ceramic Mutations. These Mutations are created in the following ways:

Frozen: Fruit has both Chilled and Wet Mutations.

Fruit has both Chilled and Wet Mutations. Clay: Fruit has both Sandy and Wet Mutations.

Fruit has both Sandy and Wet Mutations. Ceramic: Fruit has both Sandy and Burnt Mutations, or when the Fruit has both Sandy and Sundried Mutations.

FAQs

What is the sell value multiplier of the Clay Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Clay Mutation has a sell value multiplier of 10x.

How to get the Clay Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Clay Mutation is a product of combining the Sandy and Wet Mutations in a Fruit.

Can the Clay Mutation be applied manually to Fruits in Grow a Garden?

Since the Sandy Mutation cannot be applied manually to Fruits, the Clay Mutation can’t be applied manually either.

