How to get Corrupted Fruits in Grow a Garden

Knowledge about acquiring Corrupted Fruits is important if you want to make the most of the Corruption expansion in Grow a Garden. It is an addition to the Zen event that introduces a Yin-Yang theme to the game. While there are various ways to acquire the titular alteration on your plants, you won't accidentally stumble on any of them. As such, it is important to understand all of the ways to acquire this mutation.

Ad

This article provides a guide on acquiring Corrupted Fruits in the game.

How to acquire Corrupted Fruits in Grow a Garden

Corrupted is a new mutation introduced with the titular event. There are five ways to acquire it:

Growing the Corruption Tree

Corrupted Aura Event

Corrupted Items

Pet Shard Corrupted

Corrupted Kodama

Also read: All new Items in Grow a Garden Zen Shop

Growing the Corruption Tree

Ad

Trending

The Corrupt Channeller (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The Corrupt Channeller is an NPC that sits opposite the Zen Channeller. The former's mechanic is somewhat similar to the latter - you need to submit certain items to grow the Corruption Tree sitting behind him. However, there are some differences from Zen Chaneller as well.

Ad

The Corrupt Channeller will ask players for one of two things — either Sheckles or Tranquil Fruits with specific requirements. Providing him with these items will grow the Corruption Tree, adding a point to the Corruption counter. Every hour, the Corruption Tree will reset, and each point you get will cause a Corrupted Mutation to apply to one of your fruits. Thus, the higher your counter, the more fruits will receive the Corruption.

Ad

The Corrupt Channeller will also give you an item from his reward pool. It includes the following items:

Zen Egg - 17.39%

10x Chi - 17.39%

Corrupted Zen Crate - 13.04%

Corrupt Staff - 8.7%

Mutation Spray Tranquil - 8.7%

Mutation Spray Corrupt - 8.7%

Tranquil Staff - 8.7%

Zen Seed Pack - 8.7%

Corrupted Kodama - 4.35%

Enkaku - 4.35%

Corrupted Aura event

Every hour, the Corrupted Aura weather event will trigger. It lasts for 10 minutes. During this period, any plant in your garden has a chance of getting the Corrupt mutation. Note that there is a possibility that the Zen Aura weather event triggers instead of the Corrupted one.

Ad

Corrupted Items

The Corrupt Channeller reward pool (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

You can get two items from the Corrupt Channeller that can help provide the titular mutation in Grow a Garden:

Ad

Corrupted Staff: When the Corrupted Aura event is active, it increases the probability of the fruits in its radius acquiring the mutation.

When the Corrupted Aura event is active, it increases the probability of the fruits in its radius acquiring the mutation. Mutation Spray Corrupt: Spraying it on any plant will cause them to obtain the Corrupted Mutation.

Pet Shard Corrupted

Players can also get a Pet Shard Corrupted from the Zen Shop. Using it on any of your owned pets will give it the Corrupt Mutation. Thus, having that pet in your garden will increase the chances of getting Corrupted Fruits.

Ad

Corrupted Kodama

Players can acquire the Corrupted Kodama from the Corrupt Channeller. It is a perfect pet if you have a lot of Zen-type fruits in your garden. Picking them up while the Kodama is nearby has a chance to apply the titular Mutation.

FAQs regarding Corrupted Fruits in Grow a Garden

When was the Corruption Mutation added?

It was added on July 25, 2025.

Ad

What is the drop chance of the Corrupted Kodama?

4.35%

How do I track all the game updates?

You can join the game's official X account or its Discord channel.

That is all you need to know about Corrupted Fruits in Grow a Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025