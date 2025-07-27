  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Grow a Garden Tranquil Bloom guide

Grow a Garden Tranquil Bloom guide

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 27, 2025 08:07 GMT
Tranquil Bloom
A complete Tranquil Bloom guide in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The latest Corrupted update in Grow a Garden brought in six new plants, and among them is the Tranquil Bloom plant of the Prismatic rarity. It is a limited-time plant that will be available during the Corrupted Zen event, ending on August 2, 2025. While it can be a little hard to obtain, given its high rarity, you can earn a massive profit from one plant due to its multi-harvest type.

Ad

So, investing in its seed is a worthwhile investment for your garden. Here’s everything you need to know about this Prismatic rarity plant.

Harvest value of Tranquil Bloom in Grow a Garden

Tranquil Bloom fruit (Image via Roblox)
Tranquil Bloom fruit (Image via Roblox)

A Tranquil Bloom plant grows multiple fruits in a single harvest cycle. Each fruit sells for over 90k Sheckles without any mutations. You can boost its base selling price by applying various Grow a Garden mutations and snag over a million Sheckles from one fruit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How to get the Tranquil Bloom seed and its price in Grow a Garden

You can obtain a Tranquil Bloom seed only from a Kitsune or Exotic Kitsune Chest. Since it is a Corrupted event-exclusive plant, you can’t obtain its seed from Lucky Harvest or by using Pets.

There is a 1% chance that a Tranquil Bloom seed will drop from the chest, so you might have to try multiple times to get one. That said, here is a step-by-step guide to acquiring the Kitsune Chest:

Ad
  • Step 1: Gather five fruits with the Tranquil and five with the Corrupt mutation.
  • Step 2: Go to the Kitsune NPC in the middle of the map.
  • Step 3: Submit the collected Tranquil and Corrupt fruits from your inventory.
  • Step 4: The wheel at either side of Kitsune fills up, and you will receive a Kitsune Chest.

You can also obtain its seed by spending some Robux to buy an Exotic Kitsune Chest, available at the Limited Time Shop. Here is the price list:

Ad
  • 1x Exotic Kitsune Chest: 199 Robux
  • 3x Exotic Kitsune Chests: 575 Robux
  • 10x Exotic Kitsune Chests: 1,699 Robux

FAQs

What is the rarity of the Tranquil Bloom plant?

The plant belongs to the Prismatic rarity.

How to get a Tranquil Bloom seed in Grow a Garden?

You can acquire a Tranquil Bloom seed from the Kitsune Chest or Exotic Kitsune Chest.

Is Tranquil Bloom a multi-harvest plant?

Yes, it is a multi-harvest plant.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications