Grow a Garden Tranquil Bloom guide

The latest Corrupted update in Grow a Garden brought in six new plants, and among them is the Tranquil Bloom plant of the Prismatic rarity. It is a limited-time plant that will be available during the Corrupted Zen event, ending on August 2, 2025. While it can be a little hard to obtain, given its high rarity, you can earn a massive profit from one plant due to its multi-harvest type.
So, investing in its seed is a worthwhile investment for your garden. Here’s everything you need to know about this Prismatic rarity plant.
Harvest value of Tranquil Bloom in Grow a Garden
A Tranquil Bloom plant grows multiple fruits in a single harvest cycle. Each fruit sells for over 90k Sheckles without any mutations. You can boost its base selling price by applying various Grow a Garden mutations and snag over a million Sheckles from one fruit.
How to get the Tranquil Bloom seed and its price in Grow a Garden
You can obtain a Tranquil Bloom seed only from a Kitsune or Exotic Kitsune Chest. Since it is a Corrupted event-exclusive plant, you can’t obtain its seed from Lucky Harvest or by using Pets.
There is a 1% chance that a Tranquil Bloom seed will drop from the chest, so you might have to try multiple times to get one. That said, here is a step-by-step guide to acquiring the Kitsune Chest:
- Step 1: Gather five fruits with the Tranquil and five with the Corrupt mutation.
- Step 2: Go to the Kitsune NPC in the middle of the map.
- Step 3: Submit the collected Tranquil and Corrupt fruits from your inventory.
- Step 4: The wheel at either side of Kitsune fills up, and you will receive a Kitsune Chest.
You can also obtain its seed by spending some Robux to buy an Exotic Kitsune Chest, available at the Limited Time Shop. Here is the price list:
- 1x Exotic Kitsune Chest: 199 Robux
- 3x Exotic Kitsune Chests: 575 Robux
- 10x Exotic Kitsune Chests: 1,699 Robux
FAQs
What is the rarity of the Tranquil Bloom plant?
The plant belongs to the Prismatic rarity.
How to get a Tranquil Bloom seed in Grow a Garden?
You can acquire a Tranquil Bloom seed from the Kitsune Chest or Exotic Kitsune Chest.
Is Tranquil Bloom a multi-harvest plant?
Yes, it is a multi-harvest plant.
