Grow a Garden Corrupted Event guide

The new Corrupted Event is here for Grow a Garden. Arriving as the next step of the Zen update, it adds a host of fresh features, including cosmetics, Pets, mutations, and more. This lets players become more invested in the Zen system to obtain new rewards in the popular Roblox game mode.
Here is everything players need to know about the Corrupted Event in Grow a Garden.
What's new in Grow a Garden Corrupted Event?
Playing into the Yin & Yang theme of this new Asian themed update, plants can now get the latest Corrupt mutation, similar to - but opposite of - Tranquil. This ties into the all-new Corrupt Channeler NPC who sits opposite the Zen Channeler.
Additionally, the crimson Kitsune has been moved and now has its own mechanic where players must feed it equal amounts of Corrupt and Tranquil fruit to maintain balance. Let's start with the new Corrupt Channeler.
This NPC will grow a Corrupted Tree similar to the Zen Tree, but instead of giving them Corrupt Fruit, players must complete certain challenges, like providing a certain number of Sheckles and types of Tranquil Fruit (often weighing a specific Kg).
Each exchange rewards players with one Corruption Point that grows the tree by a step in addition to random rewards, which include:
- Zen Egg - 17.39% chance
- 10 Chi - 17.39% chance
- Corrupted Zen Crate - 13.04% chance
- Corrupt Staff - 8.7% chance
- Mutation Spray Tranquil - 8.7% chance
- Mutation Spray Corrupt - 8.7% chance
- Tranquil Staff - 8.7% chance
- Zen Seed Pack - 8.7% chance
- Corrupted Kodama - 4.35% chance
- Enkaku Seed - 4.35% chance
As for the Corrupt Mutation, this will occur whenever the sky turns red and mutation orbs periodically spawn to corrupt random fruits in the players' Garden. These Corrupt Fruits can then be collected and given to the Kitsune alongside the same amount of Tranquil Fruit for new rewards.
These consist of the following new Pets:
- Maneki-neko - 34.5% chance
- Dezen - 34.5% chanace
- Kodama - 14.5% chance
- Lucky Bamboo- 14.5% chance
- Corrupted Kitsune - 1% chance
- Tranquil Bloom - 1% chance
This is all you need to know about the Corrupted Event.
Check out more articles:
- What can the Tanuki do in Grow a Garden?
- How to earn Chi in Grow a Garden
- Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025