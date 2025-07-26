  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Grow a Garden Corrupted Event guide

Grow a Garden Corrupted Event guide

By Siddharth Patil
Published Jul 26, 2025
Roblox Corruption Event
Harvest and trade Corrupted Fruits in this new event (Image via Roblox)

The new Corrupted Event is here for Grow a Garden. Arriving as the next step of the Zen update, it adds a host of fresh features, including cosmetics, Pets, mutations, and more. This lets players become more invested in the Zen system to obtain new rewards in the popular Roblox game mode.

Here is everything players need to know about the Corrupted Event in Grow a Garden.

What's new in Grow a Garden Corrupted Event?

Exchange Tranquil Fruit and Sheckels with the Corrupt Channeler (Image via Roblox)
Exchange Tranquil Fruit and Sheckels with the Corrupt Channeler (Image via Roblox)

Playing into the Yin & Yang theme of this new Asian themed update, plants can now get the latest Corrupt mutation, similar to - but opposite of - Tranquil. This ties into the all-new Corrupt Channeler NPC who sits opposite the Zen Channeler.

also-read-trending Trending

Additionally, the crimson Kitsune has been moved and now has its own mechanic where players must feed it equal amounts of Corrupt and Tranquil fruit to maintain balance. Let's start with the new Corrupt Channeler.

This NPC will grow a Corrupted Tree similar to the Zen Tree, but instead of giving them Corrupt Fruit, players must complete certain challenges, like providing a certain number of Sheckles and types of Tranquil Fruit (often weighing a specific Kg).

Each exchange rewards players with one Corruption Point that grows the tree by a step in addition to random rewards, which include:

  • Zen Egg - 17.39% chance
  • 10 Chi - 17.39% chance
  • Corrupted Zen Crate - 13.04% chance
  • Corrupt Staff - 8.7% chance
  • Mutation Spray Tranquil - 8.7% chance
  • Mutation Spray Corrupt - 8.7% chance
  • Tranquil Staff - 8.7% chance
  • Zen Seed Pack - 8.7% chance
  • Corrupted Kodama - 4.35% chance
  • Enkaku Seed - 4.35% chance

As for the Corrupt Mutation, this will occur whenever the sky turns red and mutation orbs periodically spawn to corrupt random fruits in the players' Garden. These Corrupt Fruits can then be collected and given to the Kitsune alongside the same amount of Tranquil Fruit for new rewards.

These consist of the following new Pets:

  • Maneki-neko - 34.5% chance
  • Dezen - 34.5% chanace
  • Kodama - 14.5% chance
  • Lucky Bamboo- 14.5% chance
  • Corrupted Kitsune - 1% chance
  • Tranquil Bloom - 1% chance

This is all you need to know about the Corrupted Event.

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

