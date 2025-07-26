Grow a Garden Corrupted Event guide

The new Corrupted Event is here for Grow a Garden. Arriving as the next step of the Zen update, it adds a host of fresh features, including cosmetics, Pets, mutations, and more. This lets players become more invested in the Zen system to obtain new rewards in the popular Roblox game mode.

Here is everything players need to know about the Corrupted Event in Grow a Garden.

What's new in Grow a Garden Corrupted Event?

Exchange Tranquil Fruit and Sheckels with the Corrupt Channeler (Image via Roblox)

Playing into the Yin & Yang theme of this new Asian themed update, plants can now get the latest Corrupt mutation, similar to - but opposite of - Tranquil. This ties into the all-new Corrupt Channeler NPC who sits opposite the Zen Channeler.

Additionally, the crimson Kitsune has been moved and now has its own mechanic where players must feed it equal amounts of Corrupt and Tranquil fruit to maintain balance. Let's start with the new Corrupt Channeler.

This NPC will grow a Corrupted Tree similar to the Zen Tree, but instead of giving them Corrupt Fruit, players must complete certain challenges, like providing a certain number of Sheckles and types of Tranquil Fruit (often weighing a specific Kg).

Each exchange rewards players with one Corruption Point that grows the tree by a step in addition to random rewards, which include:

Zen Egg - 17.39% chance

10 Chi - 17.39% chance

Corrupted Zen Crate - 13.04% chance

Corrupt Staff - 8.7% chance

Mutation Spray Tranquil - 8.7% chance

Mutation Spray Corrupt - 8.7% chance

Tranquil Staff - 8.7% chance

Zen Seed Pack - 8.7% chance

Corrupted Kodama - 4.35% chance

Enkaku Seed - 4.35% chance

As for the Corrupt Mutation, this will occur whenever the sky turns red and mutation orbs periodically spawn to corrupt random fruits in the players' Garden. These Corrupt Fruits can then be collected and given to the Kitsune alongside the same amount of Tranquil Fruit for new rewards.

These consist of the following new Pets:

Maneki-neko - 34.5% chance

Dezen - 34.5% chanace

Kodama - 14.5% chance

Lucky Bamboo- 14.5% chance

Corrupted Kitsune - 1% chance

Tranquil Bloom - 1% chance

This is all you need to know about the Corrupted Event.

