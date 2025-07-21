Grow a Garden Zen Egg: All Pets and their abilities

The Zen Egg is an event-exclusive egg that was introduced with the Grow a Garden Zen update. Similar to most other Pet Eggs, it contains six creatures of diverse rarities and abilities. Interestingly, it features the first-ever Prismatic Pet, Kitsune, which gives the valuable Chakra and Foxfire Chakra Mutations. There are also other critters with equally useful traits.

This guide explores the unique abilities of every Pet obtainable from the Zen Egg.

How to get the Zen Egg in Grow a Garden

The Zen Egg costs 30 Chi (Image via Roblox)

The Zen Egg can be purchased from the Zen Shop in Grow a Garden. You can either use 30 Chi to obtain the egg or instantly purchase one with 149 Robux, even if it is out of stock.

Accessing the Zen Shop is straightforward. Head to the middle of the map and interact with the NPC Tanuki next to the Zen Channeller. From the presented list of dialogue options, choose "Show me the Zen Shop" to check all purchasable items and their requirements.

All items in the Zen Shop require Chi or Robux. You can get Chi, the event currency, by submitting plants with the Tranquil Mutation to the Tanuki. The most common way to get Tranquil plants is by logging into the game during the Zen Aura weather event.

All Pets in the Grow a Garden Zen Egg

All six Pets in the Zen Egg (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are each Pet's ability, rarity, and hatch chance from the Zen Egg in Grow a Garden. Note that all the cooldowns mentioned in the ability section can be reduced by leveling up your Pet.

Pet Rarity Ability Hatch chance Shiba Inu Uncommon Man's Best Tomodachi : Every 60 seconds, it has a 15% chance to dig up a random seed! 40% Nihonzaru Rare Bathe Time : As long as you have a Hot Spring in your garden, it bathes in it and boosts all other Pets' passives by a small amount. 31% Tanuki Legendary Mischief : Occasionally causes mischief by doing random actions in the player's garden. 20.82% Tanchozuru Legendary Balance and Harmony : Every 10:24m, this Pet meditates for 10 seconds. Nearby fruits have a 5.11% chance every second to mutate into Tranquil 4.6% Kappa Mythical Water Spirit : Every 7.58m, it sprays water on all fruits within 25 studs, and gives them Wet mutation. Moreover, it has a 10% chance to replace Wet mutations already on a fruit with the Bloodlit mutation 3.5% Kitsune Prismatic Nine-Tailed Myth : Every 22 Minutes, it goes to another player's fruit, mutates it with Chakra, and duplicates it to give it to the Pet owner! It has a very Rare chance to mutate the fruit with Foxfire Chakra instead. 0.08%

Shiba Inu is a superior version of the Dog. While the latter only possesses a base 5% chance of digging up a seed, the newer Pet has an increased 15% chance.

The Kappa is another notable addition to the list of Pets. It occasionally applies the Wet Mutation to fruits. Moreover, if a crop already possesses the Mutation, it makes it Bloodlit. The Bloodlit Mutation increases a crop's sell value by a 5x multiplier, thus giving steady profits.

Arguably, the highlights of the Zen Egg are Tanchozuru and Kitsune. The Tanchozuru is extremely beneficial in the Zen update because it regularly gives Tranquil plants. Meanwhile, the Kitsune mutates fruits with Chakra and Foxfire Chakra after every 22 minutes.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the cost of the Zen Egg?

A single Zen Egg can be purchased with either 30 Chi or 149 Robux.

How do I get Chi for buying Zen Eggs from the Zen Shop?

During the Zen Event, you can get Chi by giving Tranquil crops to the NPC Tanuki.

What are the benefits provided by the Chakra Mutation?

The Chakra Mutation applies an electric effect to crops. Additionally, it boosts their sell value by an 8x multiplier.

Will the Zen Egg be removed after the Zen Event is over?

Yes, the Zen Egg will be removed since it is a limited-time egg. That said, the developer could reintroduce it, like they did with the Bee and Anti Bee Eggs.

