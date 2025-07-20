What does Tanchozuru do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden Zen update introduced seven new Pets. Tanchozuru is one of the critters that belongs to the Legendary rarity, and you can obtain it by hatching a Zen Egg — keep in mind that there's only a 4.6% chance. This Pet can apply the new mutation, Tranquil, to plants with its passive. Tranquil plants can be used to exchange Chi with the Tanuki NPC, and said Chi can help you buy Zen Eggs and other items from the Zen Shop.

So, having this Pet in your garden is very useful. That said, here’s everything you need to know about Tanchozuru in the latest Grow a Garden Zen update.

Breakdown of Tanchozuru’s passive in Grow a Garden

Tanchozuru in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Tanchozuru’s ability is called Balance and Harmony in Grow a Garden. The effect triggers every ten 10 minutes, causing the Pet to meditate for around ten seconds. There is a 5% chance that Tanchozuru applies the Tranquil mutation to nearby fruits while meditating.

Tranquil mutation provides a 20x multiplier to a fruit’s selling value. You can also exchange Tranquil plants for Chi or upgrade the Zen Channeller’s tree.

How to get Tanchozuru in Grow a Garden

The new Zen Egg in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Currently, Tanchozuru can be obtained only by hatching a Zen Egg in Grow a Garden. You can get Zen Egg either by purchasing it from Tanuki or leveling up the Zen Channeller’s tree. Below is a detail breakdown of each method:

Purchasing the Zen Egg from Tanuki

Tanuki is an NPC whom you can find at the Zen Shop. Follow the steps below to buy an Egg from him:

Go to the Zen event platform in the middle of the map.

in the middle of the map. Walk up to Tanuki and press “E” on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. You will see multiple prompts; click on the one that says “Show me the Zen Shop.”

Scroll and find the Zen Egg. Press the green price button below it to purchase one.

You can buy one for 30 Chi or 149 Robux at the Zen Shop.

Leveling up Zen Channeller’s tree

The Zen Channeller’s tree is on the Zen event platform. You can upgrade the tree by giving Tranquil plants to Unk. There is a high chance of getting a Zen Egg as a reward for reaching each level.

FAQs about Tanchozuru in Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of Tanchozuru?

Tanchozuru belongs to the Legendary rarity.

How to get Tanchozuru?

You can get Tanchozuru by hatching a Zen Egg.

How long does it take a Zen Egg to hatch?

It takes around four hours and 10 minutes to hatch a Zen Egg.

