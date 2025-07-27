Grow a Garden Elder Strawberry guide

Elder Strawberry is one of the latest six plants added in the Grow a Garden Corrupted update. It is a multi-harvest crop, allowing you to collect multiple fruits in a production cycle. You can purchase it from the Seed Shop, but it has a low chance of being in stock, thanks to its high rarity. Besides the Seed Shop, you can use other methods to obtain the plant's seed.

This article provides information about the plant's harvest value and how to obtain its seed.

Harvest value of Elder Strawberry in Grow a Garden

Elder Strawberry fruit (Image via Roblox)

The base value of Elder Strawberry without any mutations is over 90k Sheckles. Since it is a multi-harvest plant, you can earn well over a million in one harvest cycle.

How to get an Elder Strawberry seed and its price

You can purchase an Elder Strawberry seed for 70,000,000 Sheckles from the Seed Shop in Grow a Garden. It has a 0.24% chance to be available in stock after the shop refreshes. Alternatively, you can instantly buy one for 957 Robux.

It is also possible to obtain its seed by using Grow a Garden Pets, such as Shiba Inu, Red Fox, Golden Lab, and Dog. Here are the details:

Shiba Inu: It has around a 15% chance to dig up a random seed every 60 seconds that’s available in the Seed Shop.

It has around a 15% chance to dig up a random seed every 60 seconds that’s available in the Seed Shop. Golden Lab: It has around a 10% chance to dig up a random seed every 60 seconds that’s available in the Seed Shop.

It has around a 10% chance to dig up a random seed every 60 seconds that’s available in the Seed Shop. Dog: It has around a 5% chance to dig up a random seed every 60 seconds that’s available in the Seed Shop.

It has around a 5% chance to dig up a random seed every 60 seconds that’s available in the Seed Shop. Red Fox: It has a chance to duplicate a seed from another player’s garden around every six minutes. Note that other players in your server must have Elder Strawberry planted for this pet to steal.

You can use multiple Dog, Golden Lab, Shiba Inu, or Red Fox Pets at once to stack their buffs and increase your chance of obtaining the seed.

You can also get its fruit directly by using the Raccoon Pet as it duplicates a random fruit from other players around every 15 minutes. However, someone on your server must have it planted in their garden.

FAQs

What is the rarity of the Elder Strawberry plant in Grow a Garden?

The plant belongs to the Prismatic rarity.

What is the chance of Elder Strawberry being huge?

There is a 1% chance that the plant will be huge.

How to get Elder Strawberry in Grow a Garden?

You can purchase it at the Seed Shop with Sheckles or Robux.

