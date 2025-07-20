What does Shiba Inu do in Grow a Garden?

Shiba Inu is one of the few new pets introduced with the Zen expansion in Grow a Garden. The developers have been frequently updating the Roblox title, introducing new crops, mechanics, and animals. However, none of them comes for free. Thus, some players may want to learn about the titular dog breed before investing in it.

On that note, this article explains more about Shiba Inu in the game.

What is Shiba Inu's trait in Grow a Garden?

All Zen Egg animals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

As mentioned, the dog was introduced with the Zen update alongside six other creatures. Pets in the game are aesthetic but also serve a purpose. Aside from just decorating the farm land, all animals have unique abilities. These skills provide passive effects to the user, positively assisting them. Shiba's trait reads:

"Every 58.06 seconds, 15.10% chance to dig up a random seed!"

While not the best ability, it can work as a source of acquiring free seeds. The plants grown from them can be sold to earn some quick cash.

How do you acquire the pet?

The Zen Egg in the Zen Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The Uncommon-tier dog can hatch only from the Zen Egg, as of this writing (furthermore, it isn't a guaranteed drop). There are two ways to acquire the zygote:

Purchase it from the Zen Shop (located in the middle of the map, besides the Zen Channeller) for 30 Chi or 149 Robux.

Whenever you level up the Zen Tree by giving Tranquil plants to the Zen Channeller, there is a chance he'll award you a Zen Egg.

Shiba currently has a 40% chance of hatching from the Egg. Here are all the animals and their drop rates:

Pet Name Drop Probability Shiba Inu 40% Nihonzaru 31% Tanuki 20.82% Tanchozuru 4.6% Kappa 3.5% Kitsune 0.08%

FAQs regarding Shiba Inu in Grow a Garden

How do you acquire Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu has a 40% chance of dropping from the Zen Egg in Grow a Garden. It is the only method of acquiring the dog, as of this writing.

How do you acquire Chi?

Give Tranquil plants to the raccoon beside the Zen Channeller to obtain Chi. The rarer the plant, the higher the Chi acquired.

What is the price of a Zen Egg?

One Zen Egg costs 30 Chi or 149 Robux in the Zen Shop.

