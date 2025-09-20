How to get Fall Energy in Grow a Garden

The Fall Market is back in Grow a Garden, and this time, players need Fall Energy to acquire exciting rewards. To earn it, you must undertake simple activities that are refreshed with new tasks following completion. This event introduces new pets, gear, and decorations to make your garden even more stunning. Furthermore, you can offer your harvests to the Divine Tree to activate Fall Blooms, resetting and unlocking shop items.

This guide will help you farm Fall Energy more efficiently and acquire exclusive rewards.

How to gain Fall Energy in the Fall Market event

Fall Activities (Image via Roblox)

During the event, completing activities is the most efficient and fastest way of earning Fall Energy. Completing each activity replaces it with a new one, which refreshes every 24 hours. You can also restock these activities by paying sheckels, doubling the cost each time.

Here are all the quests that can be completed to earn Fall Energy during the event:

Harvest 20x Corn

Harvest 25x Apple

Harvest 1x Pumpkin

Plant 3x Turnip

Plant 2x Parsley

Plant 1x Meyer Lemon

Harvest 10x Parsley

Harvest 5x Turnip

Grow a Salmon to Age 10

Grow a Chipmunk to Age 10

Trigger 1x Fall Bloom

Hatch 1x Fall Egg

Open 1x Fall Seed Pack

Travel 1,000x with Leaf Blower

Water 10x Plants

Submit 10x Harvest Spirit Fruit

Use 1x Rake

Use 1x Maple Leaf Charm

Use 1x Maple Syrup

Feed 3x different Pets

Feed 1x Soup to any Pet

Place 3x Basic Sprinklers

Place 2x Advanced Sprinklers

Place 1x Godly Sprinkler

Place 1x Maple Sprinkler

Place 1x Bonfire

Tips to get Fall Energy faster

Fall Market (Image via Roblox)

Getting Fall Energy quickly is easy once you know what to focus on. Here are the main ways to do it:

Fall Blooms: Each time you fill up the required plants, the tree blooms, and the shops reset. You receive numerous rewards on every Fall Bloom. Every player can contribute to it, and only the contributors gain rewards. You'll need to contribute multiple times to unlock new items. If your garden doesn't contain the required plants, try spawning into a new lobby.

Each time you fill up the required plants, the tree blooms, and the shops reset. You receive numerous rewards on every Fall Bloom. Every player can contribute to it, and only the contributors gain rewards. You'll need to contribute multiple times to unlock new items. If your garden doesn't contain the required plants, try spawning into a new lobby. Fall Activities: Prioritize these quests. If at any point you're not able to or don't want to complete a quest, try restocking. You'll have to spend double the cost each time to restock.

Prioritize these quests. If at any point you're not able to or don't want to complete a quest, try restocking. You'll have to spend double the cost each time to restock. Pet Upgrade quests: Use multiple Salmons in your garden since every other Salmon in your garden gains an additional 4.05 XP per second. This can level up your pets incredibly fast.

Use multiple Salmons in your garden since every other Salmon in your garden gains an additional 4.05 XP per second. This can level up your pets incredibly fast. Use Watering Cans: You can use them to grow slow plants faster and speed up the Fall Bloom supplies.

You can use them to grow slow plants faster and speed up the Fall Bloom supplies. You can use rewards granted after every successful fall blossom to speed the progress.

Rewards for Fall Energy in Fall market

Fall Bloom (Image via Roblox)

During the event, you will randomly be granted a reward among the potential ones according to the energy you've gathered. You will get rewarded as the timer ends.

On 50 Energy

x3 Rake

Firefly Jar

Sky Lantern

Maple Leaf Kite

On 100 Energy

x3 Recialmer

x30 Event Lanterns

x20 Watering Can

Lead Blower

x10 Rake

x3 Firefly Jar

x3 Sky Lantern

x3 Maple Leaf Kite

On 150 Energy

x2 Small Treat

x2 Small Toy

Godly Sprinkler

x3 Leaf Blower

x15 Rake

Super Leaf Blower

On 200 Energy

Maple Sprinkler

x20 Rake

x2 Super Leaf Blower

Fall Crate

x10 Harvest Tool

Fall Egg

Fall Seed Pack

On 250 Energy

x2 Maple Crate

Maple Sprinkler

x2 Fall Seed Pack

x30 Rake

x2 Fall Egg

x2 Fall Crate

On 350 Energy

x3 Fall Seed Pock

x3 Fall Crate

x3 Maple Crate

x3 Fall Egg

Gold Fertilizer

Maple Leaf Charm

x2 Acorn Lollipop

On 500 Energy

x5 Fall Seed Pack

x5 Fall Egg

x3 Acorn Lollipop

Silver Fall Seed Pack

Super Watering Can

Rainbow Fertilizer

Golden Acorn

Maple Resin

Sliver Lollipop

Grandmaster Sprinkler

FAQs

How do I get Fall Energy in Grow a Garden?

You can earn Fall Energy by completing event activities. Once an activity is completed, it is refreshed with new tasks.

Do Fall Market items stay after the event ends?

Yes, any pets, decorations, or gear you unlock during the event will remain in your collection even after the event ends.

What are Fall Blooms, and why are they important?

Fall Blooms refresh the event shop and unlock new items.

