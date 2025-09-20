How to get Fall Energy in Grow a Garden

The Fall Market is back in Grow a Garden, and this time, players need Fall Energy to acquire exciting rewards. To earn it, you must undertake simple activities that are refreshed with new tasks following completion. This event introduces new pets, gear, and decorations to make your garden even more stunning. Furthermore, you can offer your harvests to the Divine Tree to activate Fall Blooms, resetting and unlocking shop items.
This guide will help you farm Fall Energy more efficiently and acquire exclusive rewards.
How to gain Fall Energy in the Fall Market event
During the event, completing activities is the most efficient and fastest way of earning Fall Energy. Completing each activity replaces it with a new one, which refreshes every 24 hours. You can also restock these activities by paying sheckels, doubling the cost each time.
Here are all the quests that can be completed to earn Fall Energy during the event:
- Harvest 20x Corn
- Harvest 25x Apple
- Harvest 1x Pumpkin
- Plant 3x Turnip
- Plant 2x Parsley
- Plant 1x Meyer Lemon
- Harvest 10x Parsley
- Harvest 5x Turnip
- Grow a Salmon to Age 10
- Grow a Chipmunk to Age 10
- Trigger 1x Fall Bloom
- Hatch 1x Fall Egg
- Open 1x Fall Seed Pack
- Travel 1,000x with Leaf Blower
- Water 10x Plants
- Submit 10x Harvest Spirit Fruit
- Use 1x Rake
- Use 1x Maple Leaf Charm
- Use 1x Maple Syrup
- Feed 3x different Pets
- Feed 1x Soup to any Pet
- Place 3x Basic Sprinklers
- Place 2x Advanced Sprinklers
- Place 1x Godly Sprinkler
- Place 1x Maple Sprinkler
- Place 1x Bonfire
Tips to get Fall Energy faster
Getting Fall Energy quickly is easy once you know what to focus on. Here are the main ways to do it:
- Fall Blooms: Each time you fill up the required plants, the tree blooms, and the shops reset. You receive numerous rewards on every Fall Bloom. Every player can contribute to it, and only the contributors gain rewards. You'll need to contribute multiple times to unlock new items. If your garden doesn't contain the required plants, try spawning into a new lobby.
- Fall Activities: Prioritize these quests. If at any point you're not able to or don't want to complete a quest, try restocking. You'll have to spend double the cost each time to restock.
- Pet Upgrade quests: Use multiple Salmons in your garden since every other Salmon in your garden gains an additional 4.05 XP per second. This can level up your pets incredibly fast.
- Use Watering Cans: You can use them to grow slow plants faster and speed up the Fall Bloom supplies.
- You can use rewards granted after every successful fall blossom to speed the progress.
Rewards for Fall Energy in Fall market
During the event, you will randomly be granted a reward among the potential ones according to the energy you've gathered. You will get rewarded as the timer ends.
On 50 Energy
- x3 Rake
- Firefly Jar
- Sky Lantern
- Maple Leaf Kite
On 100 Energy
- x3 Recialmer
- x30 Event Lanterns
- x20 Watering Can
- Lead Blower
- x10 Rake
- x3 Firefly Jar
- x3 Sky Lantern
- x3 Maple Leaf Kite
On 150 Energy
- x2 Small Treat
- x2 Small Toy
- Godly Sprinkler
- x3 Leaf Blower
- x15 Rake
- Super Leaf Blower
On 200 Energy
- Maple Sprinkler
- x20 Rake
- x2 Super Leaf Blower
- Fall Crate
- x10 Harvest Tool
- Fall Egg
- Fall Seed Pack
On 250 Energy
- x2 Maple Crate
- Maple Sprinkler
- x2 Fall Seed Pack
- x30 Rake
- x2 Fall Egg
- x2 Fall Crate
On 350 Energy
- x3 Fall Seed Pock
- x3 Fall Crate
- x3 Maple Crate
- x3 Fall Egg
- Gold Fertilizer
- Maple Leaf Charm
- x2 Acorn Lollipop
On 500 Energy
- x5 Fall Seed Pack
- x5 Fall Egg
- x3 Acorn Lollipop
- Silver Fall Seed Pack
- Super Watering Can
- Rainbow Fertilizer
- Golden Acorn
- Maple Resin
- Sliver Lollipop
- Grandmaster Sprinkler
FAQs
How do I get Fall Energy in Grow a Garden?
You can earn Fall Energy by completing event activities. Once an activity is completed, it is refreshed with new tasks.
Do Fall Market items stay after the event ends?
Yes, any pets, decorations, or gear you unlock during the event will remain in your collection even after the event ends.
What are Fall Blooms, and why are they important?
Fall Blooms refresh the event shop and unlock new items.
