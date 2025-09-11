Catch an Anime: A beginner’s guide 

Developed by Mega GG games, Catch an Anime on Roblox is a tycoon simulation title where you get slots with a floating Pokéball, which spawns an anime character when the timer runs out. Each character earns you money per second, based on their stats and rarity. Your base has a limited number of spaces to place the characters and collect money.
In this guide, we'll discuss how you can become a master anime character catcher.
Beginner's guide to Catch an Anime
Catch an Anime offers you an exciting tycoon experience.
- The game spawns you at your base with one slot, preparing your first anime character. After opening the ball, choose to place, store, or release the character.
- There are 12 slots in total, and they can spawn characters simultaneously. You can unlock and upgrade them by paying in-game currency.
- You can only place a limited number of characters. Complete various upgrades to expand your ranch and earn faster.
- Characters earn a certain amount per second and keep earning when you're offline.
- The shop contains different types of fruits; these can be used on a slot to boost the luck percentage.
- Extra characters can be sold in the shop since you have a limited inventory.
- The fuse machine allows you to fuse your extra anime characters for better stats. To fuse a character, you must have four copies of them.
Tips to become a Catch an Anime tycoon
Here are some tips to catch some amazing anime characters and grow quickly:
- Buy Slots: More slots let you hatch more characters at once, increasing your chance of rare pulls.
- Upgrade your base: The more characters you can place on your base, the more money you'll earn from them. Keep switching the low-earning characters with better ones.
- Use Food: Each slot gets its luck boosted when you place food items on it.
- Sell inventory: Your inventory has some limited space; keep selling the characters you're not using. Selling unused characters frees up inventory and earns extra money.
- Auto release: You can see Goku sitting near your slots. He can release all of the spawns of a particular rarity. You can turn on the auto-release of all the characters of a chosen rarity. Common release is free, but you can buy auto-release for higher rarities.
- Fuse extras: If you have collected 4 copies of the same character, consider fusing them to free up some space and upgrade their stats.
- Upgrade Slots: Using the Hammer in your inventory, you can upgrade all your slots and increase their stats.
Passes in Catch an Anime
The game offers several passes worth buying in exchange for Robux.
- 10k Cash (39 Robux)
- 100k Cash (149 Robux)
- 1M Cash (499 Robux)
- 10M Cash (999 Robux)
- 2x Cash (159 Robux): Earn 2x more money
- 2x Luck (189 Robux): Doubles your chance of luck
- +20 Inventory Spaces (49 Robux): Adds 20 additional inventory slots
- 2x Slot Speed (199 Robux): Reduces slot cooldowns by half
- Auto Collect (99 Robux): Auto collects your NPCs
- VIP (99 Robux): Boosts your luck and gives you a chat tag
- Extra Walkspeed (29 Robux): Increases your walk speed.
FAQs for Catch an Anime
How to grow faster in Catch an Anime
Focus on fusing the duplicates, replacing the characters with better ones, and using fruits and upgrade slots for higher luck.
Do you need to spend Robux in Catch an Anime?
No, the game doesn’t involve Robux much, but they can be spent to enhance your experience in-game.
How to use fruits
Fruits increase your chance of getting better rarity characters if placed on the slots.
