The Apocalypse: A beginner’s guide 

The Apocalypse is a survival game developed by Per Games where ravenous zombies are ready to devour you. This Roblox game allows you to wander in an open world filled with resources, supplies, and zombies. Survival in this world requires you to gather materials, build and fortify your base, and fight off these creatures.

Ad

During the apocalypse, the items you've gathered will help you craft tools and equipment, making your survival intense and rewarding. The progress in this game depends on how long you live in this wilderness, since the longer you're alive, the more credits you'll earn. This guide will help you emerge as an ultimate zombie survivor.

Also read: Fish Go beginner's guide

Entering the Apocalypse World

Ad

Trending

The Apocalypse game starts by spawning you into the lobby, where you see multiple elevators ready to take you into the wilderness. Step into one of the elevators to begin your adventure. Once inside, you'll see:

Inventory: You can store 25 items, with nine items in the quick select menu. You cannot expand your inventory, but chests can be built for storage expansion.

Research: Gear can be upgraded using credits in this section. It increases the durability and overall performance of that equipment.

Craft: Items can be crafted using this section. You'll be required to gather or craft different equipment to build others.

Vitals: In the top left corner, bars indicating your health, food, and water status will appear, which are essential to keep in check.

Missions: The top right corner will indicate the tasks you must complete to progress in-game.

Food: Several kinds of food items can be found in the game, since the empty food bar will kill your character instantly.

Weapons: Instead of a spear, there are several weapons to protect you and your base. Some can be crafted, and the rest are found on the map.

Ad

Also read: Rune Slayer beginner's guide

Tips to Survive the Apocalypse

Cutting a tree using a rock (Image via Roblox)

Before entering, check for any free starter kits available or if you already have one. These can grant you some free items at the start.

Credits are essential in the game; you can earn them by surviving longer and killing zombies. They allow you to buy starter kits, upgrade your gear, and more.

Build your base quickly; zombies will approach you at night. Use the craft menu to build your camp.

Use stone to cut trees and break boulders; the spear will protect you from undead at night, and the torch will illuminate your surroundings.

Once your base is ready, craft defenses to protect your base.

There are chests scattered all over the apocalypse map, and you can find one in the nearest town. These often contain food, gear, and medkits, but be aware of zombies.

Zombies with varying strengths and abilities can be found near rare chests.

Watch for airdrops; you can find an AK-47 there.

Ad

Also read: Ultimate Soccer codes

Upgrades for the Apocalypse

Shop depicting available upgrades (Image via Roblox)

The Apocalypse offers different kinds of upgrades for your survival journey, on which you can put your credits or Robux:

Ad

Starter kits

These provide you with an assured amount of loot upon spawning into the apocalypse, and each can only be equipped once.

Starter

Starter Mining Kit (80 credits)

Starter Farming Kit (80 credits)

Starter Healing Kit (80 credits)

Starter Defence kit (80 credits)

Starter Resource Kit (80 credits)

Starter Building Kit (80 credits)

Starter Workstation kit (80 credits)

Starter Premium Kit (100 Robux)

Basic

Basic Mining Kit (130 credits)

Basic Farming Kit (150 credits)

Basic Healing Kit (150 credits)

Basic Defense Kit (170 credits)

Basic Resource Kit (170 credits)

Basic Building Kit (200 credits)

Basic Workstation kit (250 credits)

Basic Premium Kit (100 Robux)

Ad

Advanced

Advanced Building Kit (300 credits)

Advanced Resource Kit (400 credits)

Advanced weapon kit (450 credits)

Advanced Defense Kit (500 credits)

Advanced Everything Kit (1000 credits)

Advanced Premium Kit (100 Robux)

Store

Passes offered in The Apocalypse

2X Thirst (55 Robux): Doubles your thirst capacity

+10 Inventory Slots (59 Robux): Increases your inventory capacity by 10 slots

2X Credits (159 Robux): Get double credits during

2 Inventory Equip Slots (199 Robux): Equip up to two items from your inventory

2X Hunger (55 Robux): Double your hunger bar

Zombieless Game Mode (59 Robux): A creative game mode, but it currently makes the zombies disappear

+5 Running Games (99 Robux): Play up to six games simultaneously with five more game running slots

Ad

Products

200 Credits (39 Robux)

1000 Credits (179 Robux)

3000 Credits (549 Robux)

6000 Credits (1.1k Robux)

Laser Beam (59 Robux)

FAQs for The Apocalypse

Do you spawn with some credits?

No, you won't spawn with credits.

Can I get a starter kit at the very start?

Yes, check if you can avail of any free starter pack.

Are there different types of zombies?

Yes, you can face zombies with different abilities and power levels during the apocalypse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025