Fish Go: A beginner's guide

Fish Go is a fish-catching simulator where you throw the line, capture fish, and sell them to earn money. In this Roblox game, you need a fishing rod to catch a fish and become a pro. The game mechanics work around casting the line at higher luck, which increases your chances of capturing bigger and rarer fish. You can capture fish of different rarities in the game, and the rarer catches bring you higher earnings.
Throughout the game, you get multiple chances to boost your luck, making it simpler to catch rare fish. Here's everything you need to become adept at Fish Go.
Entering the world of Fish Go
Developed by The Fishing Project, the game involves an exciting fishing experience. Here's what to know before you start:
- Fishing rod: The first time you play the game, you'll spawn with some money, which you have to use to buy a fishing rod. This item will let you catch fish. As you progress in the game, you'll get to buy better fishing rods.
- Luck meter: It has a maximum charge of 2x, starting from zero, and can be increased later. It will appear when you throw a line and enhances your chances of getting rare fish.
- Baits: As the name suggests, baits are used to lure rare fish near your hook. These, when used, work for only five minutes and increase your luck multiplier by different numbers.
- Inventory: You get a large inventory; your backpack can store 50 items, and you can have 10 spaces on the quick-select bar.
- Fishes: The game has 23 fish of different rarities. Each fish you catch can be normal, crimson, gold, or rainbow.
- Selling the fish: The shop offers different options; you can choose to sell all your inventory, sell a particular fish, or ask for its worth.
Tips to keep in mind while playing Fish Go
Fish Go's gameplay involves enhancing your luck to advance in the game faster, so here are some tips to boost it and capture rarer fish.
- Fishing in an open place, far from other players, can increase your chances of getting rare fish.
- Using fishing rods with enhanced luck and higher max weights will let you catch rarer and heavier fish.
- Baits are the key to increasing your luck rate for some time. These are precious; while using them, keep fishing until the timer runs out.
- Collecting all fishes of one rarity, i.e., normal, crimson, gold, or rainbow, will grant you a +1x luck boost.
Upgrades in Fish Go
Fishing rods upgrades
Better fishing rods in Fish Go offer you increased luck, speed, and max weight:
Baits
The rarer the fish bait in Fish Go, the higher the chances of getting a rare fish. Here are all of them:
- Common Baitpack: $150
- Uncommon Baitpack: $350
- Rare Baitpack: $1k
- Epic Baitpack: $15k
- Legendary Baitpack: $100k
Store
The Fish Go store offers you three perks to invest your Robux in:
- 3x Value (40 Robux): Causes items to sell for 3x value
- VIP (39 Robux): Offers the VIP Tag + 1.5x Luck Boost
- Auto Sell (40 Robux): Sells all your inventory with one click
FAQs on Fish Go
Do you spawn with some money when playing for the first time?
Yes, you spawn with $100 when you play for the first time.
Do you get a fishing rod when playing for the first time?
No, you will need to buy your first fishing rod using the money you'll have after spawning.
Are there different types of fish to catch in Fish Go?
Yes, there are fish of different types, rarities, and weights, and these factors impact their selling price.
