Fish Go: A beginner's guide

Fish Go is a fish-catching simulator where you throw the line, capture fish, and sell them to earn money. In this Roblox game, you need a fishing rod to catch a fish and become a pro. The game mechanics work around casting the line at higher luck, which increases your chances of capturing bigger and rarer fish. You can capture fish of different rarities in the game, and the rarer catches bring you higher earnings.

Throughout the game, you get multiple chances to boost your luck, making it simpler to catch rare fish. Here's everything you need to become adept at Fish Go.

Entering the world of Fish Go

Catching fish (Image via Roblox)

Developed by The Fishing Project, the game involves an exciting fishing experience. Here's what to know before you start:

Fishing rod: The first time you play the game, you'll spawn with some money, which you have to use to buy a fishing rod. This item will let you catch fish. As you progress in the game, you'll get to buy better fishing rods.

The first time you play the game, you'll spawn with some money, which you have to use to buy a fishing rod. This item will let you catch fish. As you progress in the game, you'll get to buy better fishing rods. Luck meter : It has a maximum charge of 2x, starting from zero, and can be increased later. It will appear when you throw a line and enhances your chances of getting rare fish.

: It has a maximum charge of 2x, starting from zero, and can be increased later. It will appear when you throw a line and enhances your chances of getting rare fish. Baits : As the name suggests, baits are used to lure rare fish near your hook. These, when used, work for only five minutes and increase your luck multiplier by different numbers.

: As the name suggests, baits are used to lure rare fish near your hook. These, when used, work for only five minutes and increase your luck multiplier by different numbers. Inventory : You get a large inventory; your backpack can store 50 items, and you can have 10 spaces on the quick-select bar.

: You get a large inventory; your backpack can store 50 items, and you can have 10 spaces on the quick-select bar. Fishes : The game has 23 fish of different rarities. Each fish you catch can be normal, crimson, gold, or rainbow.

: The game has 23 fish of different rarities. Each fish you catch can be normal, crimson, gold, or rainbow. Selling the fish: The shop offers different options; you can choose to sell all your inventory, sell a particular fish, or ask for its worth.

Tips to keep in mind while playing Fish Go

Image depicting fish in game (Image via Roblox)

Fish Go's gameplay involves enhancing your luck to advance in the game faster, so here are some tips to boost it and capture rarer fish.

Fishing in an open place, far from other players, can increase your chances of getting rare fish.

Using fishing rods with enhanced luck and higher max weights will let you catch rarer and heavier fish.

Baits are the key to increasing your luck rate for some time. These are precious; while using them, keep fishing until the timer runs out.

Collecting all fishes of one rarity, i.e., normal, crimson, gold, or rainbow, will grant you a +1x luck boost.

Upgrades in Fish Go

Different types of Baits (Image via Roblox)

Fishing rods upgrades

Better fishing rods in Fish Go offer you increased luck, speed, and max weight:

Fishing Rods Speed Luck Max Weight Starter rod 0% 0% 10kg Plastic rod 2% 20% 25kg Copper rod 4% 35% 35kg Nature rod 7% 50% 50kg Diamond rod 10% 80% 95kg Aurora rod 15% 115% 140kg Midas rod 16% 130% 200kg Trident rod 29% 150% 300kg Kings rod 43% 200% 350kg Lava rod 53% 245% 450kg Abyss rod 47% 265% 525kg Eternal rod 63% 285% 620kg Frostbite rod 67% 305% 795 kg

Baits

The rarer the fish bait in Fish Go, the higher the chances of getting a rare fish. Here are all of them:

Common Baitpack: $150

$150 Uncommon Baitpack : $350

: $350 Rare Baitpack : $1k

: $1k Epic Baitpack : $15k

: $15k Legendary Baitpack: $100k

Store

The Fish Go store offers you three perks to invest your Robux in:

3x Value (40 Robux): Causes items to sell for 3x value

Causes items to sell for 3x value VIP (39 Robux): Offers the VIP Tag + 1.5x Luck Boost

Offers the VIP Tag + 1.5x Luck Boost Auto Sell (40 Robux): Sells all your inventory with one click

FAQs on Fish Go

Do you spawn with some money when playing for the first time?

Yes, you spawn with $100 when you play for the first time.

Do you get a fishing rod when playing for the first time?

No, you will need to buy your first fishing rod using the money you'll have after spawning.

Are there different types of fish to catch in Fish Go?

Yes, there are fish of different types, rarities, and weights, and these factors impact their selling price.

