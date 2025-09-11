Sharp: A beginner’s guide 

Sharp is a TDM shooter game where players spawn with weapons to take down opponents and capture their flags. This Roblox title lets you choose a team to fight for at the start of every game, either Red or Blue. Collecting coins scattered across the map allows you to buy powers, perks, auras, and weapon skins.

Developed by Mad Studio, the game allows you to level up with powers and perks, which, if used wisely, will lead you to victory in every match. This guide will give you the edge you need to dominate Sharp.

A beginners's guide for Sharp

Lobby of Sharp (Image via Roblox)

Here's a look at the key gameplay elements in Sharp. Keep them in mind to ensure you know what you're doing at all times and can claim a victory without getting turned around.

The game spawns you into the lobby, where you can choose your team, vote for the map you like to play, and buy items from the shop.

Inside the game, you'll get a gun and a knife to shoot or stab your opponents. Aim your crosshair at them and fire to take them out.

Every round lasts for only five minutes, and the team with the highest score becomes victorious. You can check scores at the top of the screen.

Each time a player dies, they respawn at their spawn point.

Sharp: Tips to dominate

The win screen in Sharp (Image via Roblox)

Here are some handy tips to win matches in Sharp:

Keep collecting coins whenever possible; they allow you to upgrade your weapons and perks to dominate the arena.

Position your traps and powers strategically to benefit your whole team.

Switching between perks surprises the opponent and gives you an edge in the arena.

Keep jumping and dodging the incoming attacks; try hiding behind walls and attacking stealthily.

Stick around your team to avoid giving free points to the opponents.

Check your controls and use different buttons for quick switching.

Upgrades in Sharp

Sharp game's inventory (Image via Roblox)

Perks

Observing Goop (1 Coin): Alerts you of anyone who steps on it (invisible to opponents).

Bear Trap (50 Coins): Stop opponents from moving (invisible to opponents).

Smoke Bomb (100 Coins): Create a large smoke cloud.

Curse (500 Coins): Curses your opponents (invisible to opponents).

Super Jump (500 Coins): Higher jumps

Teleport (1k Coins): Place a teleport stone and warp to it from anywhere (can be destroyed by enemy).

God Mode (2k Coins): Become vulnerable to a single strong attack for a brief moment.

Radar (10k Coins): See your opponents through walls.

Sentry (20k Coins): Reveals opponents and slows them down.

Power

Shotgun: Throw three knives simultaneously.

BBomb (200 Coins): Thrown knives will explode.

Ghost (1k Coins): Thrown knives turn into ghosts and follow the player.

Laser (2k Coins): Knives become powerful lasers.

NNoscope (10k Coins): Gives a speed boost on kill and fatigue on miss.

Llava (10k Coins): Knives turn into lava and can burn targets.

Teleport (20k Coins): Teleport wherever you throw your knife. Limited knife range and weakness after each use.

Hyperbeam (40k Coins): Short invincibility on kill, fatigue on miss.

Swap Beam (40k Coins): Swap places with your opponent.

Tesla (350k Coins): Knives turn to lightning and damage/kill the nearby opponents.

Places to spend your Robux

VIP (160 Robux): Receive VIP exclusive benefits—bling weapons, a money beam, and a VIP chat tag!

Lucky (35 Robux): Get Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical items from boxes more often!

FAQs for Sharp

Do you spawn with weapons at the start?

Yes, you spawn with a sharp knife and a gun in the game.

Can you use traps to hinder your enemies?

Yes, there are several types of traps that can be unlocked using coins.

Does the game contain different skins for the weapons?

Yes, Sharp offers a wide range of skins to choose from, and they can be bought using coins.

