Anime Crusaders is a tower defense strategy game where players have to defend against waves of enemies with the help of their favorite anime characters. You'll summon units, craft a team, place them on maps inspired by iconic anime universes, and clear foes. Summoned units become stronger through trait rerolling and unit evolutions.

Here's a beginner's guide to this Roblox experience.

Entering the world of Anime Crusaders

Anime Crusaders lobby (Image via Roblox)

Anime Crusaders spawns you into the lobby, where you get to choose a starter character among three iconic ones, such as Goku, Kid Naruto, and Zoro.

The lobby serves as the main hub for summoning characters, rerolling traits, evolving heroes, and queuing for various modes. Here are some things you must know before starting to play.

Summoning the characters

A summoning banner is where you use your gems to summon characters one by one or 10x. It can be of different types:

Standard banner: Characters in this banner rotate regularly, but a rare, epic, or legendary unit can also be summoned.

Limited banner: This banner appears for a limited time and offers Mythic and secret units.

Here are the drop chances of units of different rarity:

Secret (0.1% or lower): Game-changing but too hard to get

Mythic (1%–2%): Not as overpowered as Secret, but worth maxing out

Legendary (5%–8%): Helps with grinding in the early game stages

Epic (20%+): Not so dependable, used mostly as fillers

Rare: Commonly found; using them is your call

Traits and evolution

Trait reroll (Image via Roblox)

Some Secret and Mythic characters can evolve, giving them new abilities, better combos, and newer designs. A character can acquire a Trait by rerolling with the Divine Tokens or Robux. Traits of different types grant unique benefits to the character. Some of the most useful ones are:

Crusader: +300% damage (best damage trait)

Radiant: +15% damage and faster attacks

Eclipse: More range for strategic placement

Maps and worlds

As the name suggests, Anime Crusaders allows you to play in some of your favorite anime universe maps. There are currently four worlds you can enter:

Planet Namak (Dragon Ball): The journey starts with this world

Marine Ford (One Piece): Tougher enemies enhance the mid-game experience

Karakura (Bleach): Challenging map, discovered later in the game

Double Dungeon (Solo Leveling): Story mode ends with this world

Tips to dominate Anime Crusaders

Units fighting a wave (Image via Roblox)

Here are some tips that could be useful to you as a beginner in this Roblox experience:

Like every tower defense game, place characters at the right spot to maximize the damage coverage.

Each wave rewards you with yen; use them to upgrade your units.

Focus on upgrading your Mythic and Secret characters since they are the game changers.

Plan your squad and make it a mix of DPS, support, and utility characters to progress smoothly through levels.

Grinding Infinity Mode offers high rewards and the fastest growth.

Keep rerolling for character traits; they can unlock powerful abilities in your characters. Prefer rerolling your high-tier units.

Summon tips

Save gems for Mythic and Secret units and keep a watch on banner rotations.

Summon in bulk, either 10x or 50x, to increase your odds of getting high-tier units.

FAQs for Anime Crusaders

Will you start with good units?

Not exactly. You begin by choosing one of the three starters, which are Goku, Kid Naruto, and Zoro.

How early can rerolls benefit you?

Rerolling on the Mythic and Secret units in the early game will give you an unfair advantage because of the traits like Crusader and Radiant.

Do you need to spend a lot of Robux?

Not really, since grinding for all the characters is an option. However, rerolls and summons can advance you faster if you spend Robux.

