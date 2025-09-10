Chop Chop: A beginner’s guide 

Chop Chop is a harvesting simulator set in a farm field where you keep chopping crops, get pets for assistance, and collect chests filled with powerful weapons. While chopping through the field, you can engage in PvP battles and earn extra rewards. The field is divided into different levels, with higher ones containing rarer chests; you can unlock new levels by increasing your stats.

Chop Chop revolves around a game mechanic called Harvest Power; the higher it gets, the faster you can reap resources, and that too in greater amounts. Your crops can be fed to your pets to increase their level, which ultimately increases your stats.

Now, without further ado, here's a brief beginner's guide on Chop Chop.

Getting started with Chop Chop

Chop Chop game lobby (Image via Roblox)

When you spawn into the game's lobby, you'll have a spoon as your first weapon, and you need to enter the field through the starting point. Here are some important game mechanics to keep in mind:

Weapons: You can find this section on the left side of your screen. It displays your arsenal, where you can check, compare, and equip any weapon you like. Collecting three copies of the same weapon lets you merge them into an upgraded version.

You can find this section on the left side of your screen. It displays your arsenal, where you can check, compare, and equip any weapon you like. Collecting three copies of the same weapon lets you merge them into an upgraded version. Pets: An integral part of the game, there are a total of seven of them, and they can be unlocked as you progress. Their level increases as you feed them crops, and they also help you collect the harvest.

An integral part of the game, there are a total of seven of them, and they can be unlocked as you progress. Their level increases as you feed them crops, and they also help you collect the harvest. Levels/Areas: The farm is divided into different levels, which unlock as you increase your Harvest Power. Each level features unique crops and higher yields. The rarity of chests you find will increase with each level.

The farm is divided into different levels, which unlock as you increase your Harvest Power. Each level features unique crops and higher yields. The rarity of chests you find will increase with each level. Chests: The type of weapons you can acquire depends on the rarity of the chest you're opening. You'll get some chests that require a certain amount of Harvest Power to open, but you can unlock them using Robux if you want.

The type of weapons you can acquire depends on the rarity of the chest you're opening. You'll get some chests that require a certain amount of Harvest Power to open, but you can unlock them using Robux if you want. Boss: The player with the highest stats in the lobby earns the title of Boss.

Tips to become a Chop Chop pro

Chopping the field (Image via Roblox)

When you enter the field, an auto-attack button appears; enable it to keep harvesting automatically.

Pets are the key characters in the game; you can equip three of them at a time and increase your Harvest Power.

Your Harvest Power will also reach a surplus as you feed and upgrade your pets. Each pet allows you a different surplus.

During a PvP battle, jumping and striking makes you harder to hit, and winning grants some extra rewards.

Each weapon can be crafted into its bigger version. As soon as you gather three copies of the same weapon, merge them into a bigger one with better stats.

Store in Chop Chop

Powerful weapons in exchange for Robux (Image via Roblox)

The in-game shop offers various powerful weapons, beautiful trails, and several passes that you can purchase using Robux:

Trails

Verdant Glow (49 Robux): +40% Cut

Golden Glow (99 Robux): +80% Cut

Waterfall (299 Robux): +140% Cut

Music Score (1299 Robux): +300% Cut

Weapons (Size 999%)

Striking Blade (159 Robux)

Lightning Edge (399 Robux)

Tyrant's Edge (599 Robux)

Crimson Colossus (899 Robux)

Hammer of Judgement (1999 Robux)

Demon's Edge (2599 Robux)

Passes

Auto Collect Box (79 Robux): Auto collect the nearby box.

Double Box (119 Robux): 2X the box quantity

Weapon Capacity +50 (19 Robux): Weapon capacity increases by 50

Pet limit 1 (55 Robux): Carry +1 pet

Pet limit 2 (55 Robux): Carry +2 Pet

VIP (99 Robux): Shows you VIP in the chat box

Fast Feeding (55 Robux): Increases feeding speed

2X Feeding XP (79 Robux): Doubles the XP when you feed

2X Pet Grow (199 Robux): Pets grow at double speed

FAQs on Chop Chop

Do we get a weapon at the start of the game?

Yes, you spawn with a spoon at the beginning and collect more weapons by harvesting and collecting chests.

Do rarer weapons hold higher stats?

Yes, and you can improve those stats further by merging three copies of the same weapon.

Do we start with any pet?

No, but as you progress through levels, you'll unlock pets in Chop Chop.

