Racket Rivals: A beginner’s guide 

Racket Rivals is a combination of multiple adrenaline-rush games. Mixing badminton, tennis, squash, and volleyball, this Roblox experience is a high-end take on sports simulators. Players can unlock special abilities, use unique spirit powers, and summon majestic rackets to dominate the court. They can engage in solo, duo, or trio matches and smash their way to victory.
This guide will help players understand everything needed to become a Racket Rival.
Starting with Racket Rivals
Small World Games developed this game more towards an action-packed sports approach. Since its gameplay contains special abilities as game changers. Here is some key information you must know before entering the court.
- Game Arena: A rectangular court having walls on the longer sides, which refract the shuttlecock. Players play with tennis rackets and can hit the shuttle multiple times, just like in volleyball.
- Game controls: They allow you to serve, swing with increased power, jump, dash to one side of the arena, and use your special ability.
- Summoning Rackets: These are the must-use equipment and a boost that stays with you every time and everywhere on the court. They can be upgraded using yen. Summoning allows you to gain new and rarer rackets inside the game.
- Awakenings: These are the powers awakened by the players individually, but these portray their effect on the entire ground. Here are all the awakenings.
- Spirits: They participate alongside you in the game and grant a special ability to use anytime during the game.
Tips to dominate Racket Rivals
Skills are the only base you win in Racket Rivals since special abilities will just boost your skills in your way of becoming the pro. In this section, we'll discuss some tips that can be used to improvise your skills and master the game.
- Use Abilities: Your spirit abilities are your best friend whenever you feel stuck mid-game. Mastering its use case and maxing it out would be most preferred.
- Divide your side of the court: If playing a 2v2 or 3v3, divide your court and put your belief in your mate.
- Use swing direction: Swinging straight won't make you win points; aim for the open spaces to checkmate your opponents.
- Time your awakening: You must master its timing during the match; for instance, using ground slam during your opponent's serve would waste your ability for no good.
- Zoom out: Playing in full zoom out grants you a wider perspective and a full view of the court, making your swing placements pump value.
- Create formations: If playing with friends, you can form techniques where multiple shots can be taken to confuse your opponents.
- Use the whole arena: Keep using walls and the full court to deflect the shuttle and make your shots unpredictable to the opponents.
- Summoning: Rarer rackets can be summoned on different banners. Save your currency and use it in bulk summons.
FAQs on Rocket Rivals
Q) What is Racket Rivals on Roblox?
A) Racket Rivals is a fast-paced sports simulator that mixes badminton, tennis, squash, and volleyball into one adrenaline-filled game.
Q) Is teamwork important in duo or trio matches?
A) Yes, good coordination with your teammates can determine whether you win or lose.
Q) How can I unlock rarer spirits in the game?
A) Rarer and more useful spirits can be unlocked using Yen, in-game currency, and can be upgraded to acquire higher advantages.
Q) How do I improve my racket performance?
A) Upgrading or summoning better rackets gives higher stats and stronger abilities to help you dominate.
Q) How do I earn Yen in Racket Rivals?
A) Winning matches, scoring points and completing tasks can grant you this in-game currency.
