  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • All guns in Blox Fruits and how to get them

All guns in Blox Fruits and how to get them

By Aniket
Modified Apr 28, 2025 15:31 GMT
Feature image of All guns in Blox Fruits and how to get them
Here is a list of all the guns in Blox Fruits (Image via Roblox)

In Blox Fruits, you will get various options to beat the mobs and bosses that are haunting every island. You can use a Blox Fruit to gain unique powers or a sword to decimate them. While these are both traditional weapons to use on the battlefield, you can also buy or craft guns to take out your foes from a distance.

Ad

As you explore more seas and islands, you will find out that there is more than one gun in this game. On top of it, each one of them unlocks a unique moveset that can help you annihilate your opponents in both PvP and PvE contests. If that sounds like a valuable addition to your arsenal, here's a guide explaining how to unlock every gun in Blox Fruits.

How to unlock all the guns in Blox Fruits

Currently, a total of 14 guns can be unlocked across all three seas in this Roblox title. Each of these long-range weapons is made available based on its rarity. It goes without saying that a gun with a higher rarity will require you to grind harder. Typically, you can get guns in three different ways: buying them from an NPC, defeating specific bosses, or completing certain quests.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For your reference, we have mentioned all the guns and the requirements to unlock them below.

All guns in the First Sea

The Advanced Weapon Dealer NPC (Image via Roblox)
The Advanced Weapon Dealer NPC (Image via Roblox)

Slingshot

Ad
  • Rarity: Common
  • How to obtain: Pay 5,000 Beli to the Weapon Dealer NPC in Middle Town.

Flintlock

  • Rarity: Uncommon
  • How to obtain: Pay 10,000 Beli to the Weapon Dealer NPC in Middle Town.

Musket

  • Rarity: Uncommon
  • How to obtain: Pay 8,000 Beli to the Weapon Dealer NPC in Middle Town.

Cannon

  • Rarity: Rare
  • How to obtain: Pay 100,000 Beli to the Advanced Weapon Dealer NPC in Marine Fortress.

Dual Flintlock

  • Rarity: Rare
  • How to obtain: Pay 65,000 Beli to the Advanced Weapon Dealer NPC in Marine Fortress.
Ad

Magma Blaster

  • Rarity: Rare
  • How to obtain: Defeat the Magma Admiral boss in Magma Village.

Refined Slingshot

  • Rarity: Rare
  • How to obtain: Pay 30,000 Beli to the Advanced Weapon Dealer NPC in Marine Fortress.

Bazooka

  • Rarity: Legendary
  • How to obtain: Defeat the Wysper boss in Upper Skylands.

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

All guns in the Second Sea

Acidum Rifle

  • Rarity: Rare
  • How to obtain: Destroy the Factory's Core in the Kingdom of Rose.

Bizarre Revolver

Ad
  • Rarity: Rare
  • How to obtain: Offer 25 Ectoplasms to an NPC called El Rodolfo in the Cursed Ship.

Kabucha

  • Rarity: Legendary
  • How to obtain: Pay 1,500 Fragments to The Strongest God NPC in Remote Island.

All Guns in the Third Sea

The Dragon Hunter NPC (Image via Roblox)
The Dragon Hunter NPC (Image via Roblox)

Venom Bow

Ad
  • Rarity: Legendary
  • How to obtain: Defeat the Hydra Leader in Hydra Island.

Dragonstorm

  • Rarity: Legendary
  • How to obtain: Craft using 2 Dragon Eggs, 10 Dinosaur Bones, 5 Dragon Scales, and 30 Blaze Embers at the Dragon Hunter in Hydra Island. You must unlock the Red Belt beforehand, or else the recipe to unlock this gun won't be unlocked.

Skill Guitar

  • Rarity: Mythical
  • How to obtain: Craft using 500 Bones, 250 Ectoplasm, 1 Dark Fragment, and 5,000 Fragments at the Weird Machine in the Haunted Castle. You must be on level 2300 or above to get this gun, as it requires you to complete a puzzle in the Haunted Castle.
Ad

FAQs

How many guns are there in Blox Fruits?

There are currently 14 guns available across all the seas in this game.

What is the best gun to use in Blox Fruits?

The Skill Guitar is one of the best guns to use due to its insane damage output.

How to get the Dragonstorm in Blox Fruits

Once you have unlocked the Red Belt, you can craft the Dragonstorm by using 2 Dragon Eggs, 10 Dinosaur Bones, 5 Dragon Scales, and 30 Blaze Embers at the Dragon Hunter in Hydra Island.

About the author
Aniket

Aniket

Twitter icon

Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.

With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.

When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications