How to get Red Belt in Blox Fruits

The Red Belt in Blox Fruits is one of eight Dojo Belts that can be worn to gain certain stat buffs. However, it can be obtained from the Dojo Trainer only after completing his quest. To be specific, you can get it by completing the Teitoku (superior naval officer) quest that requires you to beat the Sea Event.

On that note, this guide explains how to get the Red Belt or Dojo Belt (Red) in the game.

Note: The Dojo Trainer will interact only if you have a 500 Mastery level with the Dragon Talon fighting style. Moreover, you can complete three quests every 12 hours after which the Dojo Trainer will enter cooldown.

How to unlock the Red Belt in Blox Fruits

The Dojo Trainer (Image via Roblox)

To unlock the Red Belt, you must first accept the Teitoku (superior naval officer) quest from the Dojo Trainer NPC. You can find him inside the Dragon Dojo on Hydra Island, Third Sea. Remember, the Red Belt can only be obtained if you have the White, Yellow, Orange, Green, Blue, and Purple Belts beforehand. Since it is the seventh quest from the Dojo Trainer, obtaining the said belts is important.

After accepting the Red Belt quest, go to Sea Danger levels 1 to 6 and complete either of the following Sea Events.

Defeat a Terrorshark

Wait for a Terrorshark to spawn between Sea Danger levels 2 to 6. The Terrorshark is a level 2000 boss that constantly attacks the player until they die or go away.

Beat Rumbling Waters

Wait for three Sea Beasts to spawn between Sea Danger levels 1 to 6. Their strength will depend on how many players are involved. The Rumbling Water will be tough to beat if there are more than two or three players involved in the fight.

The Rumbling Waters Sea Event (Image via Roblox)

Upon completing any of the aforementioned Sea Events, head back to the Dojo Trainer to claim the Red Belt. Once you have obtained it, move ahead and collect the final Black Belt in Blox Fruits.

All Red Belt stat buffs in Blox Fruits

You will receive the following stat buffs after equipping the Red Belt in this game:

+12% melee damage

+60% movement speed

The above stat buffs are fairly decent if you rely on weapons like swords and katanas to damage your opponent. With an extra 12% damage buff, you can cut open your enemies with ease. Plus, you also receive a +60% movement speed that can come in handy to avoid incoming attacks.

FAQs

How to get the Red Belt in Blox Fruits

You can get the Red Belt by defeating the Terrorshark or Rumbling Waters Sea Event.

What does the Red Belt do in Blox Fruits?

The Red Belt offers +12% melee damage and +60% movement speed to its user.

How to get the Orange Belt in Blox Fruits

You can get the Orange Belt after making a trade with another player on the server.

