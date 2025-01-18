The Dojo Belt (Purple), otherwise known as the Purple Belt in Blox Fruits, is an accessory that can be worn to gain certain stat buffs. Having one of these Dojo Belts is a necessity for players who engage in PvE and PvP battles frequently. They can increase your potential by boosting your damage and movement speed, aiding you effectively in combat. Considering the importance of the Purple Belt, you might want to unlock it right away.

If you're not sure how to unlock the Purple Belt in this game, read on to learn everything about this accessory, including how to get it and its stat buffs.

How to get Purple Belt in Blox Fruits

The Purple Belt (Image via Roblox)

The Purple Belt is unlocked upon completing the sixth quest given by the Dojo Trainer NPC. This NPC is found in Hydra Island, Third Sea, but is locked for interaction in the initial period. You can scroll down below to learn how to unlock the Dojo Trainer.

The Dojo Trainer's sixth quest is known as the Hanto (Hunt). During this quest, you will be asked to defeat three Elite Pirates. Doing so will reward you with the Purple Belt, Legendary Scroll, and the access to craft the Dragon Aura Skin.

Currently, there are three Elite Pirates in this Roblox title: Deandre, Diablo, and Urban. All of them spawn in the Third Sea on islands like Port Town, Hydra Island, Great Tree, and Floating Turtle. Once an Elite Pirate is defeated, the next one will spawn 8 minutes and 30 seconds later.

After unlocking the Purple Belt, you will receive the following stat buffs.

+14% melee damage

+70% movement speed

Also check: How to get White Belt in Blox Fruits

How to unlock the Dojo Trainer in Blox Fruits

Complete Dojo Trainer's sixth quest to get the Purple Belt (Image via Roblox)

When you first meet the Dojo Trainer, he won't give you any quests and will deny talking to you. To talk to him, you must have Mastery level 500 with the Dragon Talon fighting style. You will need the Dragon Breath fighting style to obtain the Dragon Talon fighting style. The latter is obtained after paying 1500 Fragments to Sabi, an NPC in the Kingdom of Rose, Second Sea.

Upon equipping the Dragon Breath, you must fulfill the following prerequisites to get the Dragon Talon:

Reach Mastery level 400 with Dragon Breath.

Give the Fire Essence to Uzoth, an NPC outside the Dragon Dojo, Hydra Island.

Pay 3,000,000 Beli and 5000 Fragments.

Once you have the Dragon Talon, use it to damage enemies and eventually, reach Mastery level 500. You will then unlock the interaction with the Dojo Trainer on Hydra Island.

Also check: How to get Black Belt in Blox Fruits

FAQs

How to get the Black Belt in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Black Belt by completing the eighth quest given by the Dojo Trainer.

Where is the Dojo Trainer in Blox Fruits?

The Dojo Trainer is found in Hydra Island, Third Sea.

What does the Purple Belt do in Blox Fruits?

The Purple Belt gives you a +14% melee damage and +70% movement Speed buff.

