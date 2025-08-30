All Homepass Pets in Adopt Me

Adopt Me introduced the Homepass with the update on August 29, 2025, a brand-new battle pass-style rewards ladder. As a part of this freebie system, players can get new Pets, along with Shane Snax, Potions, Accessories, and more. The Homepass will only be available for a limited time, making it important to complete the 20-level battle pass.

Let’s go over the Homepass Pets in Adopt Me and see how to get them.

Every Homepass Pet in Adopt Me

The Homepass (Image via Roblox)

The Pets featured in the Homepass with the August 29 update are the Rare Munchkin Cat and the Ultra-Rare Mini Schnauzer. Their acquisition methods are tied to the battle pass, albeit in slightly different ways.

The Munchkin Cat is a reward for climbing the Homepass ladder to levels 13 and 19. Since you can reset the battle pass after reaching level 20, you can theoretically farm an infinite number of Munchkin Cats. Resetting the battle pass costs 1,500 Bucks, which is relatively inexpensive for the prizes offered by the Homepass.

As for the Mini Schnauzer, you can purchase it from Shane for 75 Shane Snax. You can find and speak to Shane near the Nursery on Adoption Island to access his shop. Shane Snax is a farmable resource available abundantly in the battle pass ladder. Leveling the battle pass up to 20 rewards you a total of 88 Shane Snax. Like the Munchkin Cat, this Ultra Rare Pet can be obtained infinitely for as long as you keep resetting the battle pass.

The Munchkin Cat is set to be replaced with the next update, while another Pet will join the Mini Schnauzer in Shane’s enclosure. So, be sure to complete the battle pass before the Cat goes away.

An overview of Homepass

Shane, the NPC (Image via Roblox)

The Homepass is a repeatable battle pass system where you can complete missions listed on the Taskboard to earn XP. As you continue to earn XP, you will level up, granting you a reward for your efforts. With 20 levels to climb, you can earn various freebies for the duration of the event.

Here’s a complete list of rewards offered by the Homepass:

Level 1: 1x Shane Snax

1x Shane Snax Level 2: 1x Shane Snax

1x Shane Snax Level 3: 2x Tiny Age Potions

2x Tiny Age Potions Level 4: 2x Shane Snax

2x Shane Snax Level 5: 2x Shane Snax

2x Shane Snax Level 6: Uncommon Glitzy Collar

Uncommon Glitzy Collar Level 7: 3x Shane Snax

3x Shane Snax Level 8: 10x Shane Snax

10x Shane Snax Level 9: 3x Shane Snax

3x Shane Snax Level 10: Age Potion

Age Potion Level 11: 3x Shane Snax

3x Shane Snax Level 12: 5x Shane Snax

5x Shane Snax Level 13: Rare Munchkin Cat

Rare Munchkin Cat Level 14: 5x Shane Snax

5x Shane Snax Level 15: 10x Shane Snax

10x Shane Snax Level 16: 2x Age Potions

2x Age Potions Level 17: 6x Shane Snax

6x Shane Snax Level 18: 10x Shane Snax

10x Shane Snax Level 19: Rare Munchkin Cat

Rare Munchkin Cat Level 20: 25x Shane Snax

FAQs on Adopt Me

How many levels does the Homepass feature?

The Homepass features a total of 20 levels.

How do I unlock the Munchkin Cat in Adopt Me?

The Munchkin Cat can be unlocked by leveling up the Homepass to 13 and 19.

How do I reset the Homepass in Adopt Me?

The Homepass can be reset for 1,500 Bucks once it is completed.

