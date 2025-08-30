  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • All Homepass Pets in Adopt Me

All Homepass Pets in Adopt Me

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Aug 30, 2025 08:56 GMT
Roblox Adopt Me
Roblox Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

Adopt Me introduced the Homepass with the update on August 29, 2025, a brand-new battle pass-style rewards ladder. As a part of this freebie system, players can get new Pets, along with Shane Snax, Potions, Accessories, and more. The Homepass will only be available for a limited time, making it important to complete the 20-level battle pass.

Ad

Let’s go over the Homepass Pets in Adopt Me and see how to get them.

Every Homepass Pet in Adopt Me

The Homepass (Image via Roblox)
The Homepass (Image via Roblox)

The Pets featured in the Homepass with the August 29 update are the Rare Munchkin Cat and the Ultra-Rare Mini Schnauzer. Their acquisition methods are tied to the battle pass, albeit in slightly different ways.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Munchkin Cat is a reward for climbing the Homepass ladder to levels 13 and 19. Since you can reset the battle pass after reaching level 20, you can theoretically farm an infinite number of Munchkin Cats. Resetting the battle pass costs 1,500 Bucks, which is relatively inexpensive for the prizes offered by the Homepass.

As for the Mini Schnauzer, you can purchase it from Shane for 75 Shane Snax. You can find and speak to Shane near the Nursery on Adoption Island to access his shop. Shane Snax is a farmable resource available abundantly in the battle pass ladder. Leveling the battle pass up to 20 rewards you a total of 88 Shane Snax. Like the Munchkin Cat, this Ultra Rare Pet can be obtained infinitely for as long as you keep resetting the battle pass.

Ad

The Munchkin Cat is set to be replaced with the next update, while another Pet will join the Mini Schnauzer in Shane’s enclosure. So, be sure to complete the battle pass before the Cat goes away.

Feel free to use this guide to learn everything about Lures in Adopt Me.

An overview of Homepass

Shane, the NPC (Image via Roblox)
Shane, the NPC (Image via Roblox)

The Homepass is a repeatable battle pass system where you can complete missions listed on the Taskboard to earn XP. As you continue to earn XP, you will level up, granting you a reward for your efforts. With 20 levels to climb, you can earn various freebies for the duration of the event.

Ad

Here’s a complete list of rewards offered by the Homepass:

  • Level 1: 1x Shane Snax
  • Level 2: 1x Shane Snax
  • Level 3: 2x Tiny Age Potions
  • Level 4: 2x Shane Snax
  • Level 5: 2x Shane Snax
  • Level 6: Uncommon Glitzy Collar
  • Level 7: 3x Shane Snax
  • Level 8: 10x Shane Snax
  • Level 9: 3x Shane Snax
  • Level 10: Age Potion
  • Level 11: 3x Shane Snax
  • Level 12: 5x Shane Snax
  • Level 13: Rare Munchkin Cat
  • Level 14: 5x Shane Snax
  • Level 15: 10x Shane Snax
  • Level 16: 2x Age Potions
  • Level 17: 6x Shane Snax
  • Level 18: 10x Shane Snax
  • Level 19: Rare Munchkin Cat
  • Level 20: 25x Shane Snax
Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Adopt Me

How many levels does the Homepass feature?

The Homepass features a total of 20 levels.

How do I unlock the Munchkin Cat in Adopt Me?

The Munchkin Cat can be unlocked by leveling up the Homepass to 13 and 19.

How do I reset the Homepass in Adopt Me?

The Homepass can be reset for 1,500 Bucks once it is completed.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Swapnil Joshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications