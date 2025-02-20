All Manager's dialogue meanings in Blox Fruits

The Manager in Blox Fruits plays a crucial role in obtaining The True Triple Katana — one of the best swords in this experience. With his help, you can find the Legendary Sword Dealer NPC who sells this sword. The Manager knows everything about when the sword dealer will spawn on the server. However, the clues are encrypted behind his dialogues which are fairly difficult to decrypt.

Ad

Already knowing what the Manager's Dialogue means in Blox Fruits can help you find the Legendary Sword Dealer. This guide explains what all his dialogues mean.

Meaning of Manager's dialogues in Blox Fruits

Find the Manager NPC behind the counter in Cafe (Image via Roblox || YouTube@NeedForGaming)

In this Roblox title, you can find the Manager NPC standing behind the counter in the Cafe, which is next to the Kingdom of Rose in the Second Sea. Upon interaction, the Manager will tell the current state of the Legendary Sword Dealer. He won't be straightforward way but in his own style. Below, you can find the exact meaning of all his dialogues, revealing the status of the Legendary Sword Dealer.

Ad

Trending

Dialogue : "Are you new to this island?"

: "Are you new to this island?" Meaning: You haven't completed the Colosseum Quest yet.

Dialogue : "It's still too early for you to be here."

: "It's still too early for you to be here." Meaning: You have just joined the server and it's too early to speak to the Manager. You should wait at least 10 minutes after joining the server to talk to him. This mechanic is added to prevent players from frequently server hopping.

Dialogue : "Some pirates said they ran into him on a nearby island last week. Check back later and I'll let you know what I hear."

: "Some pirates said they ran into him on a nearby island last week. Check back later and I'll let you know what I hear." Meaning: There are around 4 hours left for the Legendary Sword Dealer to spawn.

Ad

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

Dialogue : "A man in here earlier claimed to see his ship nearby today. Check back with me later."

: "A man in here earlier claimed to see his ship nearby today. Check back with me later." Meaning: There's around 1 hour and 15 minutes left for the Legendary Sword Dealer to spawn.

Dialogue : "I think he should be getting here soon, it's all anyone in here has been talking about."

: "I think he should be getting here soon, it's all anyone in here has been talking about." Meaning: There are around 15 minutes left for the Legendary Sword Dealer to spawn.

Dialogue : "Hey! I just saw him! He told me he would be in the area for 15 minutes. Good luck!"

: "Hey! I just saw him! He told me he would be in the area for 15 minutes. Good luck!" Meaning: The Legendary Sword Dealer has spawned on the server. You have 15 minutes to find and purchase the sword from him. Be quick as the dealer will despawn if anyone else purchases the sword from him.

Ad

Dialogue : "Meh, he left not too long ago."

: "Meh, he left not too long ago." Meaning: The Legendary Sword Dealer has despawned. You will have to wait for hours again to find him.

Also check: How to get True Triple Katana in Blox Fruits

FAQs

Where is the Manager located in Blox Fruits?

You can find the Manager near the counter area in Cafe, Second Sea.

What does the Manager do in Blox Fruits?

The Manager has only one purpose: to tell the current state of the Legendary Sword Dealer.

Ad

How much does the True Triple Katana cost in Blox Fruits?

After buying the Saishi, Shizu, and Oroshi swords, you can purchase the True Triple Katana for 2,000,000 Beli.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024