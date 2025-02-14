How to get True Triple Katana in Blox Fruits

The True Triple Katana in Blox Fruits is arguably one of the most difficult swords to obtain. This is because obtaining it depends on various factors like the acquisition of specific swords and the availability of NPCs. However, for the speed and power that it offers, all the grind is worthwhile. Moreover, it also unlocks a moveset that can help decimate opponents with ease.

If the True Triple Katana in Blox Fruits sounds like the sword that fits well in your arsenal, then this is the right place for you. Check out here to learn how to get this sword and its moveset in detail.

How to unlock the True Triple Katana in Blox Fruits

To get the True Triple Katana in this Roblox title, follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1 - Find Legendary Sword Dealer

To get the True Triple Katana, you will need the Saishi, Shizu, and Oroshi swords. All three are obtained from the Legendary Sword Dealer NPC in the second sea. It should be noted, though, that this NPC does not have a fixed place where it spawns. Instead, you will need to find clues from the Manager and find its true location.

The Manager NPC (Image via Eggsaur @ YouTube)

You can find the Manager inside the Cafe area in the Second Sea. Remember, it is extremely important to complete the Colosseum Quest in order to find the Legendary Sword Dealer. If you interact with the Manager without completing this quest, he would simply reply to you by saying "Are you new to this island?"

Legendary Sword Dealer location in the Colosseum (Image via Roblox)

You will know the Legendary Sword Dealer has spawned if the Manager says "Hey! I just saw him! He told me he would be in the area for 15 minutes. Good luck!" After this dialogue, you will have 15 minutes to find him.

Following are all the possible locations where the Legendary Sword Dealer can spawn in Blox Fruits:

Inside the Colosseum.

Under the Kingdom of Rose, in the waterway tunnels.

On one of the leaves of the largest beanstalk in the Green Zone.

On top of the central pillar in the Graveyard.

Inside the central house on Remote Island.

Behind a grassy rock plateau near Factory, Kingdom of Rose.

Step 2 - Purchase three swords

After you have found the Legendary Sword Dealer, make sure to purchase the Saishi, Shizu, and Oroshi swords from him. Each costs 2,000,000 Beli, which means you will need a total of 6,000,000 Beli to get all of them.

However, note that the Legendary Sword Dealer only sells one sword at a time and he vanishes after that. Also, the weapon he sells is random, so you will have to find him multiple times before you finally get all three of them.

Once you have managed to get all three swords, you need to increase their Mastery level to 300.

Step 3 - Get True Triple Katana

The Mysterious Man NPC (Image via Grim - kun Gaming @ YouTube)

Upon getting Master Level 300 with the Saishi, Shizu, and Oroshi swords, head over to the Green Zone. There, you will find a Mysterious Man NPC on the top of the highest beanstalk. You can interact with the Mysterious Man to purchase the True Triple Katana for 2,000,000 Beli.

All True Triple Katana moves in Blox Fruits

While the True Triple Katana is extremely fast at cutting through the enemies, you can equip extra moves by reaching certain Mastery levels. For your reference, we have mentioned all the moves that you can unlock with this weapon below.

Wolf Fang Rush

Requires Mastery Level 150.

Allows the user to dash forward and use the True Triple Katana to slice the enemy, causing immense damage.

Dragon Hurricane

Requires Mastery Level 350.

Allows the user to summon a blue dragon that, if it crashes with the opponent, will blow them into the sky. Once the opponent is launched in the sky, a tornado will appear and damage everyone who's in the range.

FAQs

Where is the Manager located in Blox Fruits?

You can find the Manager in the Cafe found in the Second Sea.

How do I get the True Triple Katana in Blox Fruits?

You can purchase the True Triple Katana from a Mysterious NPC in Green Zone for 2,000,000 Beli.

Is the True Triple Katana worth it in Blox Fruits?

Yes, the True Triple Katana is completely worth it due to its high damage, speed, and lethal moveset.

