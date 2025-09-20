All Mega Neon Paints in Adopt Me

The Adopt Me Pet Paints update was released on September 19, 2025, which overhauled the Pet coloring system. With the revamped Pet Paints system, Mega Neon Pets’ color schemes can be altered to a color palette of your choice. The selection of Mega Neon Paints is not as extensive as the base colors, but it is quite varied nonetheless.
Mega Neon Paints are almost exclusively premium, with the sole exception of Neon Prism. This guide includes a complete list of Mega Neon Paints, their respective prices, and how to apply them.
List of Mega Neon Paints in Adopt Me
Mega Neon Paints can be purchased from the Salon, which can be found close to the tunnel to the Neighborhood. Inside, you will find interactive podiums next to an NPC called Ella. Interact with one of them while your Mega Neon Pet is active to view the available customization options and colors.
The following list includes every Mega Neon Paint available in the game:
- Neon Prism: Free
- Amethyst Skies: 49 Robux
- Candy Flare: 49 Robux
- Electric Tide: 49 Robux
- Rose Quartz Glow: 49 Robux
- Tropical Surge: 49 Robux
- Velvet Fuschia: 49 Robux
You can freely change the colors of different parts of your Mega Neon Paint. Paints can be used infinitely once purchased, as long as you don’t trade them away. So, feel free to experiment with the color selection to find out which ones work the best for your personal tastes.
How to make a Mega Neon Pet
If you wish to make a Mega Neon Pet, the process is fairly simple, if a little involved. To make one Mega Neon Pet, you need four Neon Pets of the same kind. Similarly, creating a Neon Pet requires you to get four regular Pets of the same type. Your regular Pets must also be fully grown, so be sure to level them up to the very limit.
After that, enter Neon Cave, found underneath the bridge directly in front of the tunnel that leads to the Neighborhood. Once inside, place the four Pets on the four colored circles at the very center of the room while leaving the large beacon untouched. If done correctly, the Pets will fuse into a Neon Pet. Repeat this step three more times to get a total of four Neon Pets.
Like regular Pets, Neon Pets undergo various growth stages of their own, which are named Reborn, Twinkle, Sparkle, Flare, Sunshine, and Luminous. Making a Mega Neon Pet requires you to raise all four Neon Pets to the Luminous stage.
With four Neon Pets in tow, return to Neon Cave, and place them onto the same four circles to fuse them and create a Mega Neon Pet.
FAQs on Adopt Me
Can Mega Neon Pets’ colors be changed in Adopt Me?
Yes, the Pet Paints update has made it possible to change Mega Neon Pets’ colors.
Can Mega Neon Paints be obtained for free in Adopt Me?
No, apart from Neon Prism, all Mega Neon Paints are Robux purchases.
How many Pets does it take to make one Mega Neon Pet?
You need a total of 16 regular Pets to make one Mega Neon Pet.
