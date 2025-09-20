All Mega Neon Paints in Adopt Me

The Adopt Me Pet Paints update was released on September 19, 2025, which overhauled the Pet coloring system. With the revamped Pet Paints system, Mega Neon Pets’ color schemes can be altered to a color palette of your choice. The selection of Mega Neon Paints is not as extensive as the base colors, but it is quite varied nonetheless.

Ad

Mega Neon Paints are almost exclusively premium, with the sole exception of Neon Prism. This guide includes a complete list of Mega Neon Paints, their respective prices, and how to apply them.

List of Mega Neon Paints in Adopt Me

The customization podium (Image via Roblox)

Mega Neon Paints can be purchased from the Salon, which can be found close to the tunnel to the Neighborhood. Inside, you will find interactive podiums next to an NPC called Ella. Interact with one of them while your Mega Neon Pet is active to view the available customization options and colors.

Ad

Trending

The following list includes every Mega Neon Paint available in the game:

Neon Prism: Free

Free Amethyst Skies: 49 Robux

49 Robux Candy Flare: 49 Robux

49 Robux Electric Tide: 49 Robux

49 Robux Rose Quartz Glow: 49 Robux

49 Robux Tropical Surge: 49 Robux

49 Robux Velvet Fuschia: 49 Robux

You can freely change the colors of different parts of your Mega Neon Paint. Paints can be used infinitely once purchased, as long as you don’t trade them away. So, feel free to experiment with the color selection to find out which ones work the best for your personal tastes.

Ad

This guide outlines everything added to Adopt Me with the Pet Paints update.

How to make a Mega Neon Pet

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

If you wish to make a Mega Neon Pet, the process is fairly simple, if a little involved. To make one Mega Neon Pet, you need four Neon Pets of the same kind. Similarly, creating a Neon Pet requires you to get four regular Pets of the same type. Your regular Pets must also be fully grown, so be sure to level them up to the very limit.

Ad

After that, enter Neon Cave, found underneath the bridge directly in front of the tunnel that leads to the Neighborhood. Once inside, place the four Pets on the four colored circles at the very center of the room while leaving the large beacon untouched. If done correctly, the Pets will fuse into a Neon Pet. Repeat this step three more times to get a total of four Neon Pets.

Like regular Pets, Neon Pets undergo various growth stages of their own, which are named Reborn, Twinkle, Sparkle, Flare, Sunshine, and Luminous. Making a Mega Neon Pet requires you to raise all four Neon Pets to the Luminous stage.

Ad

With four Neon Pets in tow, return to Neon Cave, and place them onto the same four circles to fuse them and create a Mega Neon Pet.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Adopt Me

Can Mega Neon Pets’ colors be changed in Adopt Me?

Yes, the Pet Paints update has made it possible to change Mega Neon Pets’ colors.

Can Mega Neon Paints be obtained for free in Adopt Me?

Ad

No, apart from Neon Prism, all Mega Neon Paints are Robux purchases.

How many Pets does it take to make one Mega Neon Pet?

You need a total of 16 regular Pets to make one Mega Neon Pet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025