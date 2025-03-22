All Mounts in SpongeBob Tower Defense

Mounts are a movement option in SpongeBob Tower Defense, being a way to speed up travel between different points on the game maps. This feature was added to the game on March 22, 2025, with Update 12. You can purchase premium and free Mounts from Mrs. Puff’s Mount Shop in the lobby for quick and easy access to your vehicles. The game will see the addition of new Mounts with frequent updates over time.

This article gives you a brief guide to Mounts in this SpongeBob-themed game, along with a list of all Mounts that you can acquire.

An overview of Mounts in SpongeBob Tower Defense

The Mount Shop (Image via Roblox)

Mounts are vehicles that you can equip to move faster between locations in this experience. These can be acquired from Mrs. Puff’s Mount Shop in exchange for Driver’s Licenses, an exclusive currency obtainable through Mrs. Puff’s Boating School. You must clear the Boating School challenge map to farm Driver’s Licenses.

The Mount Shop isn’t just limited to options acquired through Driver’s Licenses; you can buy vehicles with Robux as well. You can view these premium options close to the top of the shop menu, with every free counterpart lined up next to or below them.

Once you purchase the desired Mount, you can equip and unequip the vehicle using the Tab key on the keyboard. If you wish to swap to a different one, access the Mount list from the Items menu and change your selection as desired.

Another way to acquire Mounts is to visit the Trading Plaza and offer one for trade. For this, you must offer the opposite trading party something of equivalent value, which should be fairly simple for the free mounts. After the exchange is completed, you can enjoy your brand-new vehicle.

List of all available Mounts

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

New Mounts are planned to be added to the experience continually with updates. So, we will continue to update this section as new ones are implemented into the game with future patches.

As of now, you can acquire the following Mounts in the game using Robux or Driver’s Licenses:

Legendary Patty Wagon: 795 Robux

795 Robux Rare Boatmobile: 50 Driver’s Licenses

FAQs

How to get Mounts in SpongeBob Tower Defense

Mounts can be purchased from Mrs. Puff’s Mount Shop using Driver’s Licenses or Robux.

How to equip a Mount in SpongeBob Tower Defense

A Mount can be equipped or unequipped using Tab on the keyboard.

Is SpongeBob Tower Defense a free-to-play experience?

Yes, this title is a free-to-play experience with optional premium products available.

