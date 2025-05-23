  • home icon
All Mutations in Grow a Garden

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified May 23, 2025 06:20 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The economy of Grow a Garden relies on selling crops and using the money earned to purchase Seeds, gear, and more. As such, players are always looking to improve the value of the fruits their crops create. Mutations are the most sought-after sell value-altering option. They apply a multiplier to your produce’s value, granting more money based on the applied Mutation.

This article lists all Mutations currently in the game, as well as Mutations available only through limited-time events.

Every Mutation in Grow a Garden

Regular Mutations

A Golden harvest (Image via Roblox)
A Golden harvest (Image via Roblox)

Regular Mutations are the Mutations that are not limited to certain events and can trigger at any point in one’s playthrough. Each Mutation has a specific condition that causes it to activate, applying the associated multiplier and raising the value of the affected harvest.

Certain Mutations, such as Overgrown, Golden, and Rainbow, can occur randomly without player input or reliance on weather events. These Mutation types typically trigger very infrequently, but the chances of them activating can be increased using items like Sprinklers.

Mutations like Shocked, Wet, etc. rely on weather events, which are server-wide events that become active at random intervals. Since they cannot be impacted in any way, there is no reliable way to get these Mutations. Incidentally, they tend to offer some of the highest sell value multipliers in the game.

Here’s a complete list of regular Mutations in the game, along with their effects and trigger conditions:

Mutation

Multiplier

Trigger condition

Effects

Overgrown

Variable

Automatically triggers. Can be affected with Sprinklers.

Increases the size of the fruit.

Wet

2x

Triggers during Rain or Thunderstorm weather events.

Causes the fruit to become dripping wet.

Chilled

2x

Triggers during Frost weather event. Can also be applied by the Polar Bear Pet.

Causes the fruit to be a little desaturated, with snowflakes coming out of it.

Frozen

10x

Triggers when a Wet fruit also receives the Chilled Mutation.

Fruit appears to be in a block of ice.

Golden

20x

Can trigger automatically. The Dragonfly Pet has a chance to randomly apply it.

Turns the fruit golden.

Rainbow

50x

Can trigger automatically. Low chance.

Fruit flashes between the colors of a rainbow.

Zombified

25x

Triggered by the Chicken Zombie Pet.

Fruit takes on a decaying form, oozing a green fluid.

Shocked

100x

Triggered when a crop is struck by lightning during a Thunderstorm weather event.

Applies a strong glow to the fruit’s textures.

Celestial

120x

Triggered when a crop is struck by a meteor during the Meteor Shower weather event.

Discolors the fruit and adds sparkles.

Event-exclusive Mutations

Gear can influence Mutation chances (Image via Roblox)
Gear can influence Mutation chances (Image via Roblox)

Not all Mutations are available at all times; some are limited to specific events. For this reason, the produce with such Mutations can become collectibles for those who would prefer to keep one such fruit with them at all times. It is currently unknown whether these Mutations will ever make a return.

Listed in the table below are the different event-exclusive Mutations featured in the game:

Mutation

Multiplier

Trigger condition

Effects

Chocolate

2x

Triggers when a Chocolate Sprinkler is active. Exclusive to Easter Event 2025.

Turns the produce into chocolate.

Bloodlit

4x

Triggers during the Blood Moon nighttime event.

Turns the fruit bright red and gives it a glow.

Disco

125x

Triggers during the Disco Event. Only admins can activate this condition.

Causes the fruit to flash between different colors a la disco balls.

FAQs

What is the best Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The best event-specific Mutation is the 125x multiplier Disco Mutation; in the base game, the 120x multiplier Celestial Mutation is the best.

How to trigger the Disco Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Disco Mutation only activates during the Disco Event, which is a world state that can only be triggered by an admin of the game.

Can the chances of Mutation be increased in Grow a Garden?

Yes, you can increase the chances of applying Mutations using gear like Sprinklers.

