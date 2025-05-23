All Mutations in Grow a Garden

The economy of Grow a Garden relies on selling crops and using the money earned to purchase Seeds, gear, and more. As such, players are always looking to improve the value of the fruits their crops create. Mutations are the most sought-after sell value-altering option. They apply a multiplier to your produce’s value, granting more money based on the applied Mutation.

Ad

This article lists all Mutations currently in the game, as well as Mutations available only through limited-time events.

Every Mutation in Grow a Garden

Regular Mutations

A Golden harvest (Image via Roblox)

Regular Mutations are the Mutations that are not limited to certain events and can trigger at any point in one’s playthrough. Each Mutation has a specific condition that causes it to activate, applying the associated multiplier and raising the value of the affected harvest.

Ad

Trending

Certain Mutations, such as Overgrown, Golden, and Rainbow, can occur randomly without player input or reliance on weather events. These Mutation types typically trigger very infrequently, but the chances of them activating can be increased using items like Sprinklers.

Mutations like Shocked, Wet, etc. rely on weather events, which are server-wide events that become active at random intervals. Since they cannot be impacted in any way, there is no reliable way to get these Mutations. Incidentally, they tend to offer some of the highest sell value multipliers in the game.

Ad

Here’s a complete list of regular Mutations in the game, along with their effects and trigger conditions:

Mutation Multiplier Trigger condition Effects Overgrown Variable Automatically triggers. Can be affected with Sprinklers. Increases the size of the fruit. Wet 2x Triggers during Rain or Thunderstorm weather events. Causes the fruit to become dripping wet. Chilled 2x Triggers during Frost weather event. Can also be applied by the Polar Bear Pet. Causes the fruit to be a little desaturated, with snowflakes coming out of it. Frozen 10x Triggers when a Wet fruit also receives the Chilled Mutation. Fruit appears to be in a block of ice. Golden 20x Can trigger automatically. The Dragonfly Pet has a chance to randomly apply it. Turns the fruit golden. Rainbow 50x Can trigger automatically. Low chance. Fruit flashes between the colors of a rainbow. Zombified 25x Triggered by the Chicken Zombie Pet. Fruit takes on a decaying form, oozing a green fluid. Shocked 100x Triggered when a crop is struck by lightning during a Thunderstorm weather event. Applies a strong glow to the fruit’s textures. Celestial 120x Triggered when a crop is struck by a meteor during the Meteor Shower weather event. Discolors the fruit and adds sparkles.

Ad

Also read: All Prickly Fruits in Grow a Garden

Event-exclusive Mutations

Gear can influence Mutation chances (Image via Roblox)

Not all Mutations are available at all times; some are limited to specific events. For this reason, the produce with such Mutations can become collectibles for those who would prefer to keep one such fruit with them at all times. It is currently unknown whether these Mutations will ever make a return.

Ad

Listed in the table below are the different event-exclusive Mutations featured in the game:

Mutation Multiplier Trigger condition Effects Chocolate 2x Triggers when a Chocolate Sprinkler is active. Exclusive to Easter Event 2025. Turns the produce into chocolate. Bloodlit 4x Triggers during the Blood Moon nighttime event. Turns the fruit bright red and gives it a glow. Disco 125x Triggers during the Disco Event. Only admins can activate this condition. Causes the fruit to flash between different colors a la disco balls.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the best Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The best event-specific Mutation is the 125x multiplier Disco Mutation; in the base game, the 120x multiplier Celestial Mutation is the best.

How to trigger the Disco Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Disco Mutation only activates during the Disco Event, which is a world state that can only be triggered by an admin of the game.

Ad

Can the chances of Mutation be increased in Grow a Garden?

Yes, you can increase the chances of applying Mutations using gear like Sprinklers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024