All new Anime Vanguards 5.0 units (Ranked)

With update 5.0, Anime Vanguards introduced a host of new units to acquire and clear the newest Legend stages and game mode. These units are all a cut above the rest, bringing serious firepower that places them squarely in the upper echelon of the towers in the experience. Knowing which of them is better than the others is important as it allows you to prioritize spending your Gems and resources.

Let’s take a look at the brand-new units in Anime Vanguards update 5.0 and find out how they stack up against each other.

Ranking all units in Anime Vanguards update 5.0

10. LagShooter

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

LagShooter is a joke character that has a minuscule chance to deal damage equivalent to the max damage cap of the game. This tiny chance (0.01%) is so rare that you are unlikely to ever see it. The unit parodies lag switchers, who are infamous for abusing network connections to cheat their way to victory.

9. Octopus

Octopus inflicts the status condition Slow on the enemy, reducing their movement speed by 30% for four seconds. Its range increases by 30% if no enemies are in range, which deactivates upon landing the first attack. This is an okay unit to act as a filler for your party.

8. Lethal Bee

Lethal Bee has very few abilities to speak of, with the main gimmick being the ability to push enemies back on hit. This is a leaderboard reward character and is primarily meant as a trophy unit instead of offering any practical utility.

7. Stone Lee

Stone Lee is a leaderboard reward character. So, his kit doesn’t have much to offer. His damage increases based on his proximity to the enemy, with the highest damage he can get being 30%.

6. Ultimate Rohan

Banner index (Image via Roblox)

Ultimate Rohan is a standard unit that does nothing truly special. His main ability is that he will spawn next to your first non-farm unit once per match. He also gains a critical rate every time he follows up with a second attack. Furthermore, scoring critical hits with this unit grants him immunity to status ailments for 10 seconds.

5. Hercool and Mr. Boo

New Gem Banner (Image via Roblox)

This Mythical unit is a farm character that can deal respectable damage while offering support capabilities. Because of this, Hercool and Mr. Boo are likely to remain relevant in the meta for a long time.

There is a slight drawback as far as their damage is concerned; Hercool and Mr. Boo have a 30% chance of doing no damage. This may not matter at all if you include them in your party for their farming and support capabilities.

4. Dawntay (Jackpot)

Update 5.0 unit list (Image via Roblox)

Based on Dante from the Devil May Cry series, Dawntay is a critical hit-focused unit with a timed transformation. His primary gimmick is the ability to trigger an additional attack upon landing a critical hit.

If the additional attack is also a critical strike, he will perform another critical attack, ad infinitum. While each follow-up attack does 50% less damage than the previous one, it is an incredibly powerful ability nonetheless.

3. Vigil (Power)

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Vigil (Power) gets access to a clone when his DT gauge is full, who repeats the actions of this unit. His DT gauge gives him additional damage and range as well, which makes him a formidable force on the battlefield. Paired with his ability to trigger follow-up attacks when targeting a stunned, frozen, or time-stopped enemy, he can dish out plenty of damage on his own.

2. Kid Boo (Evil)

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Kid Boo (Evil) is among the best units in the game that can be somewhat restrictive because of his passive that auto-targets the strongest enemies. This unit will belligerently attack the most powerful enemy regardless of your preference, which can potentially throw a wrench in your strategy.

That said, his status effect immunity, permanent damage boost upon transformation, and consecutive attacks upon killing an enemy make him a formidable foe.

1. Super Vogito

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Super Vogito is the best unit of this update, bar none. With one of the highest DPS values in the game post-fusion, this unit unleashes a relentless barrage of attacks that decimate the opposition with ease. His ability to gain extra damage when hit, SPA reduction over time, and enemy damage reduction piercing allow his offense to skyrocket very quickly.

FAQs

What is the best new unit in Anime Vanguards update 5.0?

The best new unit in Anime Vanguards update 5.0 is Super Vogito.

How many units did Anime Vanguards update 5.0 introduce?

Anime Vanguards update 5.0 added 10 new units to the experience.

How to fuse into Super Vogito in Anime Vanguards

You can fuse Roku (Super 3) and Vogita (Angel) into Super Vogito by tagging out Roku 13 times and then activating Vogita (Angel)’s ability.

