All new Forsaken Taph Update Skins

The latest Taph Update in Forsaken has added a bunch of new skins for you to purchase. These skins are bought using Player Points, an in-game currency used to make transactions in the shop. Once you have bought a skin, it will show up in your inventory under the respective killer or survivor section.

Robloxians, who play this experience regularly must know about all the latest additions, including the newly introduced skins. For that, we have compiled a list of all the new skins added with the Forsaken Taph Update.

All Taph Update skins in Forsaken

The Taph Survivor Skins (Image via Roblox)

Below is a list of all the skins that were added to this Roblox title with the Taph update.

All new Noob skins

Fancy Noob: Purchase for 300$.

Supa Fly Noob: Purchase for 650$.

Supa Dupa Fly Noob: Purchase for 650$.

Party Noob: Purchase for 700$.

Token Noob: Purchase for 900$.

All new Elliot skins

Cake Elliot: Purchase for 400$.

Baker Elliot: Purchase for 500$.

Nyan Elliot: Purchase for 800$.

All new 007n7 skins

007e7 007n7: Purchase for 150$.

Son of Man 007n7: Purchase for 500$.

Cecil 007n7: Purchase for 800$.

Scripter 007n7: Purchase for 850$.

All new Shedletsky skins

yksteldehS Shedletsky: Purchase for 500$.

Y2K Shedletsky: Purchase for 800$.

Golden Shedletsky: Purchase for 100000$.

All new Builderman skins

Paintball Builderman: Purchase for 300$.

Cat Rocker Builderman: Purchase for 800$.

Punk Builderman: Purchase for 1000$.

Gadgeteer 2700 Builderman: Purchase for 1500$.

Astro Architect Builderman: Purchase for 1500$.

Mad Scientist Rat Builderman: Purchase for 1750$.

Y2K Builderman: Purchase for 1999$.

All new Taph skins

Viridian Taph: Purchase for 350$.

Overseer Taph: Purchase for 400$.

Astral Isles Taph: Purchase for 400$.

Inaba Taph: Purchase for 600$.

Deep Winter Taph: Purchase for 600$.

Y2K Taph: Purchase for 750$.

Darkage Ninja Taph: Purchase for 750$.

Nevermoor Taph: Purchase for 800$.

The Dark Reaper Taph: Purchase for 800$.

Warhead Taph: Purchase for 1000$.

All new Dusekkar skins

Toothy Deer Dusekkar: Purchase for 1500$.

Y2K Dusekkar: Purchase for 1500$.

All new Chance skins

Blue Day Chance: Purchase for 400$.

Mr. Worldwide Chance: Purchase for 800$.

Nayn Chance: Purchase for 900$.

Multi-Colored Bettor Chance: Purchase for 1000$.

Cool Bones Chance: Purchase for 1250$.

Pico Chance: Purchase for 1500$.

Avian Sight Chance: Purchase for 1750$.

Retro Chance: Purchase for 2000$.

Flipnote Chance: Purchase for 2000$.

Golden Chance: Purchase for 100777$.

All new Jason skins

Manhattan Jason: Purchase for 900$.

Nun Jason: Purchase for 400$.

Camp Counselor Jason: Purchase for 300$.

All new 1x1x1x1 skins

Darkness 1x1x1x1: Purchase for 1000$.

FAQs

How many new skins have been added with the Taph update in Forsaken?

A total of 48 new skins have been added with the Taph update in this Roblox experience.

How to purchase skins in Forsaken

You can purchase skins using Player Points in this experience.

How do I get Player Points in Forsaken?

You can earn Player Points by completing objectives and winning matches in this title.

