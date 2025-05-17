All new Gibbon Adopt Me Pets

With the Gibbon Fairground event in Adopt Me, players can adopt a variety of new Gibbon-themed Pets and raise them to full-grown status. In total, seven unique Gibbon versions can be collected for free. These Pets were added to the experience on May 16, 2025, and will remain available until May 29, 2025.

Here’s how you can get every Gibbon variant in Adopt Me.

Every Gibbon Pet in Adopt Me

Standard and exchangeable Gibbons

Trading a Gibbon (Image via Roblox)

The process of collecting Gibbons in the Gibbon Fairground event starts with buying the regular one. This version costs 300 Bucks, making it an easy-to-acquire Pet for any player, be it a beginner or a veteran. However, to get every possible alternative version of the regular Gibbon, you must purchase five Gibbons in total.

Of these five, you can leave one as is for collection purposes. You can trade away the other four by interacting with the four podiums to the left of the Gibbon Fairground. These podiums are marked as the Officer Gibbon, the Firefighter Gibbon, the Villain Gibbon, and the Hero Gibbon. Trading your standard Gibbon for any of these requires you to collect items that drop randomly from the Gibbon box.

Listed below are the trade requirements for the aforementioned four Gibbons:

Ultra Rare Officer Gibbon: 3x Whistle Necklaces and a regular Gibbon

3x Whistle Necklaces and a regular Gibbon Ultra Rare Firefighter Gibbon: 3x Fire Hose Scarves and a regular Gibbon

3x Fire Hose Scarves and a regular Gibbon Legendary Villain Gibbon: 3x Pluboneium Chew Toys and a regular Gibbon

3x Pluboneium Chew Toys and a regular Gibbon Legendary Hero Gibbon: 3x Hero Masks and a regular Gibbon

The Whistle Necklace and Fire Hose Scarf have identical drop rates from the Gibbon Boxes: 15% for the Standard Box and 50% for the Premium Box. Both of these items are designated as Rare drops from the Gibbon Boxes.

In contrast, the Ultra Rare Pluboneium Chew Toy and the Legendary Hero Mask drop less frequently. The former has 9.5% and 40% chances to appear in the Standard and Premium Boxes, while the latter’s drop rates are 0.5% and 10%, respectively.

Influencer Gibbon and Ringmaster Gibbon

The Gibbon Boxes (Image via Roblox)

The Legendary Influencer Gibbon is the rarest Pet in the batch, being the only one restricted to the Gibbon Boxes. This ape has a 0.5% drop chance from the Standard Box, while the odds increase to a more manageable 10% in the Premium version. As such, it could take you dozens of Standard Gibbon Box openings to get the Influencer Gibbon.

As for the Ultra Rare Ringmaster Gibbon, you can acquire as many copies of it as you wish since its method of acquisition is repeatable. You can get this Pet once every 40 Gibbon Boxes opened. A Standard Gibbon Box costs 300 Bucks, which makes the minimum price of the Ringmaster Gibbon 12,000 Bucks.

If your sole aim is to get the Ringmaster Gibbon from the Gibbon Boxes, we recommend sticking to the Standard Boxes.

FAQs

How many Gibbon variants does Adopt Me feature?

The game includes seven Gibbon variants: the regular Gibbon, the Officer Gibbon, the Firefighter Gibbon, the Villain Gibbon, the Hero Gibbon, the Influencer Gibbon, and the Ringmaster Gibbon.

What are the odds of getting the Influencer Gibbon from a Standard Gibbon Box in Adopt Me?

The Influencer Gibbon has a 0.5% chance to show up while opening a Standard Gibbon Box.

How much does a Premium Gibbon Box cost in Adopt Me?

The Premium Gibbon Box is priced at 100 Robux.

