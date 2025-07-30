All new Secret Brainrot Morphs in Brainrot Evolution

The latest Brainrot Evolution update, named Update 14, has added seven new Secret Brainrot Morphs that can be unlocked and collected. These Morphs are skins for existing units, replacing their original models and names. They only alter their respective appearances without changing the stats or unlocking method. So, if you already have the unit unlocked, you will automatically have access to their new Morph counterparts.

Here’s a list of every Secret Brainrot Morph in Brainrot Evolution.

Every new Secret Brainrot Morph in Brainrot Evolution

Omega Patapim

The in-game inventory (Image via Roblox)

Omega Patapim is a replacement skin for Omega Sahur, the Secret character available from the Summer Pass. You must reach the 10th level, called Day 10, to unlock this character. Once you do so, you will find it in the Secret section of your inventory.

Health: +250 billion

+250 billion Damage: +15 quadrillion

Alessio

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Alessio replaces La Esok Sikola in the Brainrot Abyss. La Esok Sikola was available as the unlockable unit for reaching level 69. Now, once you reach the aforementioned level, you will receive Alessio instead as the new Morph.

Health: +50 quadrillion

+50 quadrillion Damage: +3 septillion

Trikitrakatelas

Trikitrakatelas is a Morph that takes the place of Dug Dug Dug Bedug Dug from Brainrot Abyss. It can be unlocked by reaching level 66 in the Abyss, giving you access to the new skin in the Secret section of the inventory.

Health: +7.5 quadrillion

+7.5 quadrillion Damage: +125 sextillion

Gangster Footera

Gangster Footera is the Secret Morph that replaces Pakrahmatmamat. It can be obtained upon reaching level 44.

Health: +25 billion

+25 billion Damage: +500 trillion

Salamino Pinguino

Salaminmo Pinguino takes the place of Tripapa Tralala Liri Tung Sahur Boneca Crocodina, a unit unlocked at level 35. This Morph can be unlocked at Mount Ambalabu, being one of the final units available in the area.

Health: +80 million

+80 million Damage: +10 billion

Tic Tac Toc Afammoc

You can get this Morph as a replacement for Gramaramarammaramarram in Mount Ambalabu. It is unlocked at level 34, right before Salamino Pinguino.

Health: +35 million

+35 million Damage: +2.5 billion

Orcalero Orcala

This Morph overrides Unta Tobi Tob Tob, the unit unlocked at level 28. It is the easiest to unlock among all the Morphs listed in this guide.

Health: +1.5 million

+1.5 million Damage: +20 million

FAQs

How to unlock Secret Morphs in Brainrot Evolution

Secret Morphs replace existing units, so you only need to fulfil the unlock requirements of the original unit to acquire its Morph.

How many new Secret Morphs did Brainrot Evolution Update 14 add?

Update 14 introduced seven new Secret Morphs.

Is Brainrot Evolution free to play?

Yes, the experience is free to play, requiring no mandatory Robux purchases.

