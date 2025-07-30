All new Secret Brainrot Morphs in Brainrot Evolution

The latest Brainrot Evolution update, named Update 14, has added seven new Secret Brainrot Morphs that can be unlocked and collected. These Morphs are skins for existing units, replacing their original models and names. They only alter their respective appearances without changing the stats or unlocking method. So, if you already have the unit unlocked, you will automatically have access to their new Morph counterparts.
Here’s a list of every Secret Brainrot Morph in Brainrot Evolution.
Every new Secret Brainrot Morph in Brainrot Evolution
Omega Patapim
Omega Patapim is a replacement skin for Omega Sahur, the Secret character available from the Summer Pass. You must reach the 10th level, called Day 10, to unlock this character. Once you do so, you will find it in the Secret section of your inventory.
- Health: +250 billion
- Damage: +15 quadrillion
Alessio
Alessio replaces La Esok Sikola in the Brainrot Abyss. La Esok Sikola was available as the unlockable unit for reaching level 69. Now, once you reach the aforementioned level, you will receive Alessio instead as the new Morph.
- Health: +50 quadrillion
- Damage: +3 septillion
Trikitrakatelas
Trikitrakatelas is a Morph that takes the place of Dug Dug Dug Bedug Dug from Brainrot Abyss. It can be unlocked by reaching level 66 in the Abyss, giving you access to the new skin in the Secret section of the inventory.
- Health: +7.5 quadrillion
- Damage: +125 sextillion
Gangster Footera
Gangster Footera is the Secret Morph that replaces Pakrahmatmamat. It can be obtained upon reaching level 44.
- Health: +25 billion
- Damage: +500 trillion
Salamino Pinguino
Salaminmo Pinguino takes the place of Tripapa Tralala Liri Tung Sahur Boneca Crocodina, a unit unlocked at level 35. This Morph can be unlocked at Mount Ambalabu, being one of the final units available in the area.
- Health: +80 million
- Damage: +10 billion
Tic Tac Toc Afammoc
You can get this Morph as a replacement for Gramaramarammaramarram in Mount Ambalabu. It is unlocked at level 34, right before Salamino Pinguino.
- Health: +35 million
- Damage: +2.5 billion
Orcalero Orcala
This Morph overrides Unta Tobi Tob Tob, the unit unlocked at level 28. It is the easiest to unlock among all the Morphs listed in this guide.
- Health: +1.5 million
- Damage: +20 million
FAQs
How to unlock Secret Morphs in Brainrot Evolution
Secret Morphs replace existing units, so you only need to fulfil the unlock requirements of the original unit to acquire its Morph.
How many new Secret Morphs did Brainrot Evolution Update 14 add?
Update 14 introduced seven new Secret Morphs.
Is Brainrot Evolution free to play?
Yes, the experience is free to play, requiring no mandatory Robux purchases.
