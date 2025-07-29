How to unlock all Abyss Skins in Brainrot Evolution

The latest Brainrot Evolution world introduced various new Skins for you to collect. Dubbed the Brainrot Abyss, you can acquire up to seven new Skins and equip them at will once unlocked. The process of acquiring them is a little lengthy, as it has you rise through the levels by battling fierce foes or eating Brainrot spawns on the map.

Here’s how you can unlock all seven Abyss Skins and add them to your collection.

Progressing through the Brainrot Abyss world in Brainrot Evolution

The Abyss Skins in Brainrot Evolution (Image via Roblox)

You can unlock the Abyss Skins upon reaching certain level thresholds in two ways: participating in battles or eating Brainrot spawns on the map. The former can be a challenge, while the latter may cause level progression to feel a bit too slow.

The first approach can be a tough nut to crack. Brainrot Abyss is the most challenging in the game, featuring the toughest enemy configurations and a steep level requirement. Be prepared to take on foes with hundreds of HP that hit back quite hard as well. Keep your DPS high and simultaneously be tanky enough to handle anything the boss throws at you.

As for the second approach, it is the simpler option of the two. Equip your best Pets and Relics, and gobble up anything you see on the map to gain XP. Acquire sufficient experience points to level up, and slowly, you will amass the required number of levels to get all seven Abyss Skins.

You will likely start the Abyss World at Level 64, and end it at Level 70 with all seven Skins in your account.

All Abyss Skins

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the Abyss Skins and the level thresholds at which they unlock:

Level 64: Karkerkir Karkarkar Kurkurkur

Level 65: Tang Tang Tang Kelentang

Level 66: Dug Dug Dug Bedug Dug

Level 67: Tukkano Bananno

Level 68: Antonio

Level 69: La Esok Sikola

Level 70: Ketupat Kepat Kupat Prekupat

FAQs

How many Abyss Skins can be unlocked in Brainrot Evolution?

You can unlock up to seven unique Abyss Skins.

How can I level up in Brainrot Evolution?

Leveling up requires you to gather XP by battling foes or eating Brainrot spawns.

Is Brainrot Evolution free to play?

Yes, the experience is free to play, with only optional content being locked behind a paywall.

