Brainrot Evolution Trading guide

Alongside a brand-new world, the latest Brainrot Evolution update has introduced a Trading System. Players can now exchange items to grow their collection and work towards completing their in-game Wikipedia. There are no limits to the trades per day, nor is there any restriction on item rarities. However, the trade feature is only accessible to those who complete a particular condition.

This guide provides all the details for accessing the Trading System in Roblox Brainrot Evolution.

Requirement for trading in Brainrot Evolution

Rebirth 2 is a prerequisite for trading (Image via Roblox)

The Trading mechanic is unlocked when players perform their second Rebirth in Roblox Brainrot Evolution. Rebirths in this simulator are accessible in particular worlds, meaning there is a long grind ahead of those who wish to trade items.

To perform the first Rebirth, you'll need to stand close to the golden statue of Tung Tung Sahur while having the same character equipped in Brainrot City. It is the second world in the game. While the Rebirth will reset all your non-rainbow evolutions, on the plus side, you will unlock the Daily Quests tab, get extra Strength, and more EXP for feeding monsters.

Rebirth 2 can be performed in the Tralalero Ocean, the fourth world in Brainrot Evolution. It requires the Ta Ta Ta Sahur Brainrot, which is discovered by the player after reaching Level 25. This Brainrot is the fourth character in the particular world, so the experience required to obtain it is considerably less compared to the last character.

For the second Rebirth, stand close to the golden statue of Ta Ta Ta Sahur, which can be found on the right side after spawning in the Tralalero Ocean.

How to trade in Roblox Brainrot Evolution

The trade feature in the game (Image via Roblox)

After completing the prerequisite for trading, press the arrows next to the Settings cogwheel on the bottom right corner of the screen. This will open the "Trade a Player" menu, which will show the usernames of all players on the specific Brainrot Evolution server.

To initiate an exchange, press the green "Trade" button. You can then click on any crates, potions, resources, pets, and relics to offer them to the chosen player. Your selections will be displayed on the left, while any items that the other party is ready to trade will be shown on the right side.

Always cross-check the items selected for a trade. If you think the trade offered isn't fair, press "Cancel" and negotiate with the other player. Once you're satisfied with the trade offer, you can complete it by pressing the "Ready" button and waiting for a response from the other party.

Finish a trade by pressing the "Ready" button (Image via Roblox|| YouTube/SmoreSim)

A "Trade Completed" notification box will pop up once the trade is completed.

FAQs on Brainrot Evolution

When does the Trading System get unlocked?

The Trading System is unlocked once the player performs their second Rebirth in the game.

What are the conditions for Rebirth 2?

Rebirth 2 can be performed in the Tralalero Ocean after players reach Level 25 and unlock the Ta Ta Ta Sahur character.

Are Secret characters removed after a Rebirth?

No, Secret characters are not removed after a Rebirth.

