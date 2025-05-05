Brainrot Evolution: A beginner's guide

Brainrot Evolution is an incremental simulation game that has risen in the Roblox charts within two months of its release. Boasting over 65 million visits, its highlights are the range of evolutions and bosses based on brainrot memes, alongside a simple progression system. Your objective is to unlock new evolutions by leveling up, which in turn gives you access to new areas and features.

Although the gameplay seems straightforward, its different mechanics can put beginners in a muddle. The game features Pets, Relics, and Rebirths, and each aspect is crucial for progression. If you have just begun the grind in Brainrot Evolution, continue reading this guide to know everything about the game.

A beginner's guide for Roblox Brainrot Evolution

Getting started

Playing Brainrot Evolution is simple. You begin the game as Tung Tung Sahur, but by leveling up, you unlock more evolutions/characters. EXP, Gems, and Wins are acquired by consuming creatures, fruits, objects, and other brainrot creations on the map. Your level progression is represented by a bar at the bottom of the screen.

While fruits and objects don't react to your attacks, the creatures fight back. Losing to an NPC doesn't result in any level penalty, but it does move you back to the spawn area. To increase your damage, you can use Gems to get permanent damage boosts that appear on the map.

Spend Gems on Damage Boosts (Image via Roblox)

As you unlock new evolutions, they are registered in the in-game Wikipedia. You can switch to using any pre-unlocked evolution by clicking on it. However, it is advised to keep using the latest evolution because they have better stats than the previous ones.

Hatching Eggs and equipping Pets

Use Wins to purchase Eggs (Image via Roblox)

Like other Roblox simulators, Brainrot Evolution includes a pet-collecting feature. You can use Wins to buy Eggs and get Pets of different rarities. The higher the rarity of the Pets, the better the damage boost they provide.

You can equip a Pet by opening the Inventory, selecting the tab with the animal icon, and left-clicking the ideal companion. Only three Pets can be active at a time, unless you buy extra slots by spending Robux.

Acquiring Relics and using them

Relics in the game (Image via Roblox)

Relics provide a third way to improve your damage output, apart from equipping Pets and obtaining boosts from Gems. You can get the said items by opening Chests acquired from the Season Pass and in-game events. Like Pets, you can equip Relics from your Inventory and buy more slots with Robux.

Performing Rebirths

Unlock more features by rebirthing (Image via Roblox)

While you relentlessly gain levels to unlock more content, this game also offers you the chance to start afresh. Rebirths give access to new features and permanent strength boosts, but at the cost of all your unlocked evolutions. Your level progression is reset, such that access to boss events and other areas is restricted again.

You can perform your first Rebirth after escaping Tung Tung Park, the starter area, and achieving Level 11. Relics, Wins, and Gems aren't affected by a Rebirth.

FAQs about Roblox Brainrot Evolution

How to get Gems in Brainrot Evolution

Players can get Gems by consuming different things on the map. Yet, enemies inspired by brainrot memes offer a higher chance of providing Gems.

How to unlock event boss areas in Brainrot Evolution

To unlock event bosses and get exclusive rewards, you must reach a specific level mentioned by the game.

Does Brainrot Evolution have an auto-click function?

Yes, this game has an "Auto Attack" feature, which you can toggle from the game's interface. It is below the Inventory tab on the left side of the screen.

