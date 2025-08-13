All new Skins in Dandy’s World v0.11.1 update

Dandy’s World was upgraded to v 0.11.1 with the latest update and introduced several gameplay elements on August 8, 2025, including Skins. The newest content drop included seven unique free skins, available for purchase from Dyle's Store. All you need to do is gather the required amount of Ichor to buy them from the shop.

Ad

Let’s take a look at every new Skin added to the game with v 0.11.1 update in Dandy’s World.

Every Skin added with Dandy’s World v 0.11.1 update

Boxten's Passionate Wisteria Skin (Image via Roblox)

With the v 0.11.1 update, the experience has seen the addition of seven new Skins. These include one Skin each for Boxten, Cosmo, Razzle & Dazzle, Sprout, and Yatta, along with two for Poppy. You can buy all of them at Dyle’s Store, found opposite the Dandy Store in the lobby.

Ad

Trending

Here’s a complete list of all Skins for these Toons:

Boxten: Passionate Wisteria

Passionate Wisteria Cosmo: Berry Roll

Berry Roll Poppy: Bowful Beauty and Picnic Outing

Bowful Beauty and Picnic Outing Razzle & Dazzle: Radiant Dream

Radiant Dream Sprout: Chocoberry

They can all be purchased for 600 Ichor apiece. So, if you’re looking to buy all seven Skins from Dyle’s Store, you’ll need a total of 3,600 Ichor.

The v 0.11.1 update also added over 40 new Stickers to the game, a comprehensive list of which can be found in our guide.

Ad

About Dyle’s Store

Dyle's Store (Image via Roblox)

Dyle’s Store is one of the main shops in the game, specializing in cosmetics. The shop has a total of five tabs: Buy Skins, Buy Stickers, Buy UGC, Buy Game Passes, and Gossip.

Ad

If you’re looking to use Ichor to buy cosmetics, you’ll need to access the Buy Skins and Buy Stickers menus. For paid-only cosmetics and gear pieces, you can use the Buy UGC and Buy Game Passes menus. These premium items offer no gameplay benefits to keep the game as fair as possible for all players.

The final tab, Gossip, is a lore-focused section, where you can learn more about the Toons featured in the game. Dyle’s dialogue provides insights into the game’s characters from his perspective, so you will learn more about the shopkeeper as well. This section receives expansions each time new Toons are added to the experience.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Dandy’s World

How to buy Skins in Dandy’s World

Skins can be purchased from Dyle’s Store in the hub area for 600 Ichor each.

What are the newest Skins added to the game with the v 0.11.1 update?

The newest Skins include Berry Roll Cosmo, Bowful Beauty Poppy, Chocoberry Sprout, Choco Cones Yatta, Passionate Wisteria Boxten, Picnic Outing Poppy, and Radiant Dream Razzle & Dazzle.

Ad

Where do I find Dyle’s Store?

Dyle’s Store is a short distance from the spawn point in the hub world, opposite the Dandy Store.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025