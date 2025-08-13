All new Stickers in Dandy’s World v 0.11.1 update

Stickers in Dandy’s World are similar to emotes, which players can use to express themselves and communicate with others. Update v 0.11.1 expanded the game’s selection by 43, massively improving the initial Sticker count of six. Future updates will likely add even more to the title, making the collection even more robust and bringing additional options.
Let’s go over every new Sticker introduced to the experience with Dandy’s World v 0.11.1 update.
Every new Sticker introduced with Dandy’s World v 0.11.1 update
Update v 0.11.1 introduced the following Stickers to the experience:
- !olleH
- :D
- Ability on cooldown
- Bandage here!
- Boo!
- Can I extract?
- Candy here!
- Cool!
- Dandy Burger
- Don’t Worry
- Everyone at elevator!
- Get to elevator!
- Good Job
- Hello
- Heyall!
- Hii
- Hug time!
- I’m on one heart!
- I’m sorry…
- I’m thinking…
- Jr incoming!
- Let me help!
- Low on Stamina
- Medkit here!
- ___
- Need health?
- Nice work!
- Not enough tapes
- On last!
- Over here!
- Perfect timing!
- Perfect!
- Research here!
- Golden Brick
- Smart thinking
- Something is fishy…
- Stay away!
- Tapes over here!
- Team work!
- Wow!
- Yes!!!
- You got this!
Each of these can be bought for 250 Ichor from Dyle’s Store, making them an easily accessible resource. You can only equip six at a time, leaving room for just your favorites.
Wondering what else was added to the game with Update v 0.11.1? This guide will give you a rundown of every new content addition and change made with the patch.
About Dandy’s World
Dandy’s World is a survival horror experience where you embody tiny characters called Toons. You are tasked with interacting with the machines on each Floor and completing their respective puzzles to descend deeper into the Gardenview Center. As you continue your descent into the center, you will come across horrors aplenty.
Each Toon comes with its own stat spread and unique abilities, leveraging which you must avoid the Twisted monsters that lurk in the building. The differences between each playable character make certain Toons more suited for specific roles than others. Considering your options wisely before a run can determine whether you make it far or not.
Collect Ichor by completing Floors and use it to unlock Trinkets, Skins, Stickers, and more in this Roblox experience.
FAQs on Dandy’s World
How many Stickers did the v 0.11.0 update add to the game?
The v 0.11.0 update added 43 new Stickers to the experience.
How can I unlock Stickers in Dandy’s World?
You can buy Stickers from Dyle’s Store for 250 Ichor apiece.
What are Stickers used for?
Stickers are used to express a certain emotion to other players in a way akin to emotes.
