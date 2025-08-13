All new Stickers in Dandy’s World v 0.11.1 update

Stickers in Dandy’s World are similar to emotes, which players can use to express themselves and communicate with others. Update v 0.11.1 expanded the game’s selection by 43, massively improving the initial Sticker count of six. Future updates will likely add even more to the title, making the collection even more robust and bringing additional options.

Ad

Let’s go over every new Sticker introduced to the experience with Dandy’s World v 0.11.1 update.

Every new Sticker introduced with Dandy’s World v 0.11.1 update

Stickers can be bought from Dyle's Store (Image via Roblox)

Update v 0.11.1 introduced the following Stickers to the experience:

Ad

Trending

!olleH

:D

Ability on cooldown

Bandage here!

Boo!

Can I extract?

Candy here!

Cool!

Dandy Burger

Don’t Worry

Everyone at elevator!

Get to elevator!

Good Job

Hello

Heyall!

Hii

Hug time!

I’m on one heart!

I’m sorry…

I’m thinking…

Jr incoming!

Let me help!

Low on Stamina

Medkit here!

___

Need health?

Nice work!

Not enough tapes

On last!

Over here!

Perfect timing!

Perfect!

Research here!

Golden Brick

Smart thinking

Something is fishy…

Stay away!

Tapes over here!

Team work!

Wow!

Yes!!!

You got this!

Ad

Each of these can be bought for 250 Ichor from Dyle’s Store, making them an easily accessible resource. You can only equip six at a time, leaving room for just your favorites.

Wondering what else was added to the game with Update v 0.11.1? This guide will give you a rundown of every new content addition and change made with the patch.

About Dandy’s World

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Dandy’s World is a survival horror experience where you embody tiny characters called Toons. You are tasked with interacting with the machines on each Floor and completing their respective puzzles to descend deeper into the Gardenview Center. As you continue your descent into the center, you will come across horrors aplenty.

Ad

Each Toon comes with its own stat spread and unique abilities, leveraging which you must avoid the Twisted monsters that lurk in the building. The differences between each playable character make certain Toons more suited for specific roles than others. Considering your options wisely before a run can determine whether you make it far or not.

Collect Ichor by completing Floors and use it to unlock Trinkets, Skins, Stickers, and more in this Roblox experience.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Dandy’s World

How many Stickers did the v 0.11.0 update add to the game?

The v 0.11.0 update added 43 new Stickers to the experience.

How can I unlock Stickers in Dandy’s World?

You can buy Stickers from Dyle’s Store for 250 Ichor apiece.

What are Stickers used for?

Stickers are used to express a certain emotion to other players in a way akin to emotes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025