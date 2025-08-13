Dandy’s World v 0.11.1 update guide

A major update for Dandy’s World was released on August 8, 2025, focusing mainly on Stickers. The content drop brings new Stickers, Machine type, Floor Event, map, and more gameplay elements. There are plenty of unlockables for players to collect and try out on their runs to see which of them fit their playstyle or aesthetic preferences.

Here’s everything new that was added with the v 0.11.1 update for Dandy’s World.

Everything new in Dandy’s World v 0.11.1 update

New map, machine type, and Floor Event

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The Sprout map was introduced with this content drop, accessible from Floor 15 and above. It is said to be among the rarest maps in the game, alongside Astro, Vee, and Shelly. The level is associated with the Toon of the same name, so be sure to explore it thoroughly.

There is a new machine type as well: the Circle Machine. It can be interacted with and extracted, provided you hit the skillcheck circles in time. The machine will halt extraction and alert nearby monsters if the circles are not tapped correctly or in time.

Moreover, the update introduces the second-ever Floor Event: Ichor Leak. The Ichor Leak Floor Event causes Ichor puddles to appear all over the floor, which inflict Illness III debuff upon touch. This debuff reduces Skill Check size and movement speed rather substantially, potentially crippling anyone who touches it.

You can know all there is to know about the Ichor Leak Floor Event with our succinct guide.

New Toon Skins, Stickers, and Toon optimizations

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Update version 0.11.1 brings a brand-new collection of cosmetic items to the experience. Seven new Toon Skins were introduced to the experience, which can be acquired by completing Masteries or bought from the in-game Shops. These include the following:

Berry Roll Cosmo

Bowful Beauty Poppy

Chocoberry Sprout

Choco Cones Yatta

Passionate Wisteria Boxten

Picnic Outing Poppy

Radiant Dream Razzle & Dazzle

The patch also includes 43 new Stickers for you to collect and use in-game. These can add a layer of personality while communicating with other players, making them a great tool for connecting with fellow Robloxians. They can be bought from Dyle’s Store for 250 Ichor each, save for six that are available by default.

Lastly, Dandy, Boxten, Poppy, Cosmo, and Sprout have all received optimizations, making them more effective as playable characters. This balance change keeps them from becoming wholly irrelevant, bringing them back better than ever.

FAQs on Dandy’s World

How many new Toon Skins does the v 0.11.1 update add?

The v 0.11.1 update adds seven new Skins for Boxten, Cosmo, Poppy, Sprout, and Razzle & Dazzle.

How to get Stickers in Dandy’s World

Stickers can be purchased from Dyle’s Store for 250 Ichor apiece, save for the six default Stickers.

How to perform extraction with the Circle Machine in Dandy’s World

Extraction with the Circle Machine can be performed by interacting with it and clicking on the grey and gold skill check circles.

