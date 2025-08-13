Dandy’s World Ichor Leak Floor Event guide

Dandy’s World introduced the Ichor Leak Floor Event with the version 0.11.1 update on August 8, 2025. The new Floor Event is only the second of its kind, following the release of Blackouts in July 2024. It causes Ichor puddles to spawn on the floor, which can seriously hinder your gameplay if you happen to step on them.

Let’s take a look at the Ichor Leak Floor Event and find out how it works in Dandy’s World.

How the Ichor Leak Floor Event works in Dandy’s World

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The Ichor Leak Floor Event spawns Ichor puddles all over the current Floor. It activates similarly to Blackouts, in that the odds of it occurring increase the longer you play. At the start of a run, the chance of an Ichor Leak sprouting is 0%, which increases to 5% from Floor 3 onwards. Every subsequent Floor increases it by 2%, meaning that in runs aiming for Floor 100, Ichor Leaks are almost guaranteed to happen.

If you happen to step on an Ichor Leak puddle, it will inflict you with Illness III, reducing Skill Check size by 50%. Additionally, the puddle will reduce your movement speed by 50%, making it difficult to move around.

Try to avoid them at all costs, especially on higher Floors, as these debuffs can open you up to being caught by the Twisteds. It’s possible to lower the chances of Ichor Leaks happening by voting for the Piping Tape card.

About Floor Events

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Floor Events are randomly occurring modifiers that change the state of the current Floor. The two Floor Events currently in the game both apply negative effects that can potentially pose a threat to all Robloxians. These Floor Events are Blackouts and Ichor Leaks.

Blackouts darken the entire Floor, leaving nothing but your avatar and its immediate surroundings visible. Ichor Leaks, on the other hand, randomly spawn puddles on the Floor that apply a debuff when touched.

Certain Tons have unique interactions with Floor Events. Brightney, Vee, Astro, Connie, and Rudie increase visibility in Blackouts, while Blot, Connie, and Flutter are immune to Ichor Leak puddles.

Here’s a quick guide on Blot and his abilities to help you learn what the Toon is all about.

FAQs on Dandy’s World

What does the Ichor Leak Floor Event do in Dandy’s World?

The Ichor Leak Floor Event causes Ichor puddles to appear all over the Floor, which apply debuffs to any Toon that may touch it.

What are the effects of stepping on Ichor puddles?

Stepping on an Ichor puddle will inflict the Illness III debuff, which applies a -50% Skill Check size and reduces movement speed by 50%.

What are the chances of an Ichor Leak Floor Event occurring?

The odds of an Ichor Leak happening start at 0% for the first two Floors, jump to 5% for Floor 3, and increase by an additional 2% for every subsequent Floor.

