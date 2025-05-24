Dandy’s World Blot guide

In Dandy’s World, Blot is among the newest Toons to be added to the game’s roster. This playable character was added to the experience on May 23, 2025, and his playstyle is heavily focused on movement. With high Movement Speed and Stamina stats, this Toon can be great at distracting enemies, drawing their attention away from teammates.
Here’s everything you need to know about Blot in Dandy’s World.
Breaking down Blot in Dandy’s World
Stats and abilities
As a distraction-type Toon, Blot’s stats are weighted toward Movement Speed and Stamina. This gives him high maneuverability, but his other stats are rather middling, making him mediocre in other roles. His Skill Check stat is particularly dismal at a single star, making him unfit for puzzle-solving and more reliant on teammates for the same.
Here’s a brief breakdown of his stats:
- Health: Three Hearts
- Skill Check: One Star
- Movement Speed: Four Stars
- Stamina: Five Stars
- Stealth: Three Stars
- Extraction Speed: Two Stars
Blot can make use of an Active Ability called Blot Jr., which lets him place a decoy that attracts enemy aggro. The decoy has a single hit point and costs 10 Tapes to place. Blot can only place a single decoy every 60 seconds, with each subsequent decoy costing an additional 10 Tapes.
Following the pattern of most other Toons, Blot does not feature a second ability, making him less versatile than some of the best playable characters.
How to get
The process of obtaining Blot is rather involved, as it requires you to complete the Mastery Quests of two other playable characters. This means that you must first acquire the Toons Looey and Yatta and then complete their Mastery Quests before Blot becomes available to purchase.
To obtain Looey, you need to fulfill the following requirements:
- Complete all Mastery Quests for Poppy.
- Accrue 1,000 Ichor.
These requirements must be met to acquire Yatta:
- Gather 2,000 Ichor.
- Own 15 or more Toons.
- Perform 50% Research on Twisted Yatta.
Here are the tasks for Looey’s Mastery Quest:
- Finish 30 Machines.
- Activate Looey’s Passive Ability 30 times.
- Pick up 50 Research Capsules.
- Pick up 45 Items.
- Survive 30 Floors.
- Travel 80,000 meters.
The following objectives are a part of Yatta’s Mastery Quest:
- Finish 85 Machines.
- Pick up 50 Research Capsules.
- Pick up 120 Items.
- Survive 20 Floors with Looey in your round.
- Travel 45,000 meters.
- Use 120 Items.
Once you’ve finished these, you can buy Blot from Dandy’s Store for 3,000 Ichor.
