All new Tools and Props in Brookhaven RP Big City update

With the Big City update, Brookhaven RP introduced an assortment of new Props, along with one new Tool to go along with the featured house. Each of these elements pairs perfectly with the Free and Premium variants of the new Brownstone House. If you plan to use the Brownstone Houses extensively, you can use the new items to enhance their aesthetics and make them more homelike.

Ad

Let’s take a look at all the Props and the new Tool introduced with the Big City update.

Getting the new Props in Brookhaven RP Big City update

Folders of the newest Props (Image via Roblox)

The new Props in the Big City update can be accessed from your in-game Backpack. Follow the steps listed below to find them with ease:

Ad

Trending

Hit the Backpack icon on the right to access your Tools and Props.

Click the Props icon to access the Props list.

Apply the Newest First filter by clicking on the box with sparkles.

Open the desired folder to view the new Props.

You can access six new Props as part of the Big City update, which are listed below:

Coat Rack

Desk Fan

Doormat

Newspaper Stand

Radiator Heater

Shoe Rack

These Props go perfectly with RP scenarios set in a home or an office. Be sure to experiment with them and find out how they fit into your roleplaying sessions.

Ad

Wondering what the Big City update added to Brookhaven RP? This article includes a complete overview of the update, including a brief guide to the Brownstone Houses.

Getting the new Newspaper Tool in the Big City update

The Newspaper Tool (Image via Roblox)

The newest Tool introduced with the Big City update is the Newspaper, which comes with a set of three animations. You can follow the steps listed below to access the Newspaper:

Ad

Open the Tools menu by clicking on the Backpack icon.

Scroll down until you spot the Newspaper. Alternatively, you can use the Newest First filter to find it immediately.

Click on the Newspaper to equip it.

While equipped, you can swap between the three animation sets, each of which evokes a unique feel. Press F to switch between the different animations, and hit the corresponding number key to equip or unequip the Tool.

Ad

Like the Props it came with, the Newspaper is perfect for home and office settings. It is also great as a roleplaying item while waiting in a place like a lobby. There are numerous applications for this Tool; be sure to try it out in multiple scenarios to get a feel for where it works.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Brookhaven RP

Which Tool did the Big City update add to Brookhaven RP?

Ad

The Big City update added the Newspaper Tool.

Are the Big City update Props available permanently?

Yes, you can access the Big City update Props at any time in the future.

How do I switch between Newspaper animations?

You can change Newspaper animations by pressing F.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025