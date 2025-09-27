Brookhaven RP Big City update guide

Brookhaven RP saw the release of the Big City update on September 26, 2025. With it came new houses, customization options, Tools, and more, all of which expand the roleplaying possibilities of the experience. You can now get the new Brownstone Houses and decorate them with various house-themed elements from the Props menu.

Let’s explore the new Big City update in detail and find out what it’s all about in Brookhaven RP.

Everything new in the Big City update for Brookhaven RP

New houses and Props

The Free Brownstone House (Image via Roblox)

The Big City update added two new houses: the Premium Brownstone House and the Free Brownstone House. You can spawn the Free Brownstone House at any time through the House menu. Once at a vacant lot, open the House menu and scroll down until you spot the Brownstone House icon. Click on the icon to access your brand-new home.

As for the Premium Brownstone House, you need the Premium game pass to unlock it. With the Premium game pass, you get access to every premium structure in the game, along with perks like a unique username color in chat. It is priced at 110 Robux.

The Big City update includes the following Props in the Props menu as well:

Desk Fan

Radiator Heater

Coat Rack

Shoe Rack

Newspaper Stand

Doormat

New Tool and Underglow expansion

The Vehicle Customization game pass (Image via Roblox)

The newest Tool included with the Big City update is the Newspaper. Click the backpack icon on the right and scroll down until you spot the Newspaper. You can use the item filter to sort the list by Newest First to make it easier to find. The Tool allows you to perform poses with the Newspaper, making it suitable for roleplaying sessions set in a home or office setting.

With this update, the game has expanded upon the number of Underglow options available to Vehicle Customization game pass users. The selection of vehicles eligible for the Underglow customization includes the following:

3 Semi Trucks

Bull Dozer

Excavator

Fork Lift

Party Bike

Snowplow

Tractor

You can access Underglow and other vehicle customization options with the Vehicle Customization game pass, which costs 159 Robux.

FAQs on Brookhaven RP

When did Brookhaven RP receive the Big City update?

The Big City update was released on September 26, 2025.

How many new Props did the Big City update include?

The Big City update included six new Props: Desk Fan, Radiator Heater, Coat Rack, Shoe Rack, Newspaper Stand, and Doormat.

Which houses did the Big City update feature?

The Big City update featured the Free and Premium versions of the Brownstone House.

