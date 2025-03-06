All Ores in Rune Slayer: Where to find them

Ores in Rune Slayer are valuable resources that serve multiple purposes, ranging from crafting to commerce. The game has six types of Ores that you can mine while adventuring and make use of while in a town. Since each type is locked to a specific cave, you only have to scour a specific part of the map to find the one you need.

Let’s go over the different Ores in Rune Slayer and how you can amass them for later use.

About Ores in Rune Slayer

Iron Ore vein (Image via Roblox)

Ores are primarily used as crafting material for weapons, armor, and Ore bars, but they can also be bought or sold as a commodity. You can typically find these in Ore veins while venturing out in the world. With a pickaxe in your inventory, you can interact with the vein to extract the Ore and add it to your pack.

These precious minerals come in six different types: Copper, Iron, Silver, Platinum, Gold, and Mythril. Copper and Iron are among the most common Ore types, while Platinum, Gold, and Mythril are exceedingly rare. The quality of the crafted item that utilizes these Ores is proportional to their rarity; the rarer the Ore, the better the crafting result.

Similarly, rare Ores fetch a higher price at the market when sold as raw material or after forging into metal bars. Because of this, it’s always beneficial to have a pickaxe in your inventory and to keep an eye out for any Ore veins while adventuring.

Ore locations in the open world

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the different types of Ores and how to find them in the open world:

Copper Ore: Can be mined from brown veins in Slime Cave.

Can be mined from brown veins in Slime Cave. Iron Ore: Found in black veins in Slime Cave.

Found in black veins in Slime Cave. Silver Ore: Mined from dull yellow veins in Greatwood Forest Cave.

Mined from dull yellow veins in Greatwood Forest Cave. Platinum Ore: Acquired from bluish-gray veins in Lakeshire Cave.

Acquired from bluish-gray veins in Lakeshire Cave. Mythril Ore: Found in green veins in Balgaron Chasm.

Found in green veins in Balgaron Chasm. Gold Ore: Has a chance to drop while mining Platinum or Mythril.

FAQs

What are the different types of Ores in Rune Slayer?

The different types of Ores in the game include Copper, Iron, Silver, Platinum, Mythril, and Gold.

How to get Gold Ore in Rune Slayer?

Gold Ore can be acquired as a random drop while mining for Platinum or Mythril at Lakeshire Cave or Balgaron Chasm, respectively.

How to mine Ores in Rune Slayer?

Ores can be mined by interacting with them while you have a pickaxe in your inventory.

