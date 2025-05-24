All Potions in Dead Rails: Recipe and effects

Dead Rails now allows you to brew potions by using various liquid ingredients like water, Blood, Kerosene, etc. Consuming them will grant you unique buffs that will prove to be helpful on your 80,000-meter journey. However, the potions are not readily available, and you will have to mix the right ingredients and formulate them in this experience. Even putting a single wrong liquid in this process will lead to failure.

Ad

To help avoid this problem, given below are the recipes to brew all new potions in Dead Rails. Moreover, it also explains their effects so you can decide which one suits your current situation.

How to make Potions in Dead Rails

All four potions (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can make potions by mixing the correct liquids together. To do so, you will require the following ingredients:

Ad

Trending

Kerosene: It can be extracted from the Molotovs. Moreover, you can also get this liquid from the Tesla Lab or collect it using an empty bottle during the Kerosene Rain.

It can be extracted from the Molotovs. Moreover, you can also get this liquid from the or collect it using an empty bottle during the Kerosene Rain. Milk: It can be obtained from the Milk Man NPC or found inside bottles in random houses.

It can be obtained from the Milk Man NPC or found inside bottles in random houses. Water: It can be collected by using an empty bottle from puddles of water.

It can be collected by using an empty bottle from puddles of water. Blood: It can be collected by killing a non-zombie NPC like a Horse, outlaw, wolf, etc. You can find bottles of blood in random houses, too.

It can be collected by killing a non-zombie NPC like a Horse, outlaw, wolf, etc. You can find bottles of blood in random houses, too. Zombie Blood: It can be extracted using an empty bottle after you kill a zombie mob.

It can be extracted using an empty bottle after you kill a zombie mob. Unicorn Rain: It can be extracted using an empty bottle after killing the rare Unicorn.

Ad

Once you have the above ingredients, you can pour them one by one and then mix them to create a potion. For your reference, we have listed all the potions and their respective ingredients below.

Angel Tears

Recipe: It can be created by mixing Blood with Unicorn Blood.

Effects: Consuming it will heal the player's health fully.

Devil Tears

Recipe: It can be created by mixing Kerosene with Unicorn Blood.

Effects: Use it to quickly spread flames over a large area of ground. However, you will need to light it up using a torch.

Ad

Holy Water

Recipe: It can be created by mixing Unicorn Blood with Water.

Effects: Use it to kill enemies with green flames.

Primordial Soup

Recipe: It can be created by mixing Unicorn Blood with Milk.

Effects: Reanimates a dead body and makes it your ally.

Also check: How to get and use a Vampire Knife in Dead Rails

FAQs

How do I get a potion in Dead Rails?

You can make a potion by mixing different liquids like Blood, Kerosene, Milk, etc.

Ad

How do I make Holy Water in Dead Rails?

You can make Holy Water in this game by mixing the Unicorn Blood with Water.

How do I get Kerosene in Dead Rails?

You can find Kerosene inside the bottles in the Tesla Lab or collect it using an empty bottle during the Kerosene Rain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024