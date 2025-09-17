All Prismatic Plants in Grow a Garden

Prismatic is the second-highest rarity of Plants in Grow a Garden behind Transcendent. It features some of the best Plant species in the game, which produce Fruits that sell for hundreds of thousands of Sheckles apiece. Having a list of them handy is always good, especially if you wish to collect all of them and need a handy compilation of their acquisition methods.

This guide lists every Prismatic Plant in the game, along with a brief overview of how to get them.

List of Prismatic Plants in Grow a Garden

Permanently available Prismatic Plants

Prismatic Plants in the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

The following list includes every Prismatic Plant available permanently in Grow a Garden. It includes craftable Seeds, along with those purchasable from the regular Seed Shop.

Beanstalk: Available for 10,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.48% chance of being in stock.

Available for 10,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.48% chance of being in stock. Burning Bud: Available for 40,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.3% chance of being in stock.

Available for 40,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.3% chance of being in stock. Cocomango: Available for 7 Garden Coins in the Garden Ascension Shop. Has a 10% chance of being in stock.

Available for 7 Garden Coins in the Garden Ascension Shop. Has a 10% chance of being in stock. Elder Strawberry: Available for 70,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.25% chance of being in stock.

Available for 70,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.25% chance of being in stock. Ember Lily: Available for 15,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.42% chance of being in stock.

Available for 15,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.42% chance of being in stock. Giant Pinecone: Available for 55,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.29% chance of being in stock.

Available for 55,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.29% chance of being in stock. Romanesco: Available for 88,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.23% chance of being in stock.

Available for 88,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.23% chance of being in stock. Sugar Apple: Available for 25,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. Has a 0.34% chance of being in stock.

Event-exclusive Prismatic Plants

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are Prismatic Plants that are only available for a limited time during their respective events. Once the events they were introduced in expire, they become unobtainable.

Elephant Ears: Exclusive to the Summer Seed Pack from the Summer Harvest Event (June 2025). Currently unobtainable.

Exclusive to the Summer Seed Pack from the Summer Harvest Event (June 2025). Currently unobtainable. Mangrove: Exclusively available to players who performed Garden Ascension before September 9, 2025.

Exclusively available to players who performed Garden Ascension before September 9, 2025. Tranquil Bloom: Exclusive to the Kitsune Chest from the Corrupted Zen Event (July 2025). Currently unobtainable.

Exclusive to the Kitsune Chest from the Corrupted Zen Event (July 2025). Currently unobtainable. Wispwing: Exclusive to the Enchanted Seed Pack from the Fairy Event (August 2025). Currently unobtainable.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How many Prismatic Plants does Grow a Garden feature?

The game includes a total of 12 Prismatic Plant species.

Which is the best Prismatic Plant?

The Cocomango is the best Prismatic Plant, as it produces Fruits that sell for around 180,000 Sheckles apiece.

Can Prismatic Plants be obtained for free?

Yes, you can buy Prismatic Plants with Sheckles, provided they spawn in the Shop and you have the required funds.

