All Quincy Weapons in Type Soul

Type Soul includes an abundance of weapon types for each playable race with varying effectiveness. Not only does it make the roleplaying experience more engaging, but it also adds an element of strategy to the process of finding the right weapon for your build.

This is particularly true for Quincies, who must use everything at their disposal to defend themselves against enemy Hollows and Soul Reapers. While the game is fairly balanced to accommodate all types of weapons, certain arms are simply a cut above the rest. Knowing which is the best option for your avatar can be the difference between survival and loss.

In this guide, we will break down all weapon types available for the Quincy class in Type Soul and rank them based on their effectiveness in combat.

Breaking down Quincy weapons in Type Soul

Weapon types exclusive to Quincies (Image via Roblox)

At the moment, there are nine weapons available to Quincies: Antithesis, Glock, Cutlass, Jugram's Shield, Quilge, Warden, Spalten, Cang Du Claws, and Schwert. These weapons come with unique movesets and combinations, which demand experimentation on the player’s part to be effective.

Quincy weapons sorted by rarity (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a brief breakdown of what these weapons are good at and where they are lacking:

Antithesis : A middle-of-the-road great sword with a good critical hit rate.

: A middle-of-the-road great sword with a good critical hit rate. Glock : A gun with high range but mediocre damage after the most recent patch.

: A gun with high range but mediocre damage after the most recent patch. Cutlass : A fast broad saber with high damage potential but average overall performance.

: A fast broad saber with high damage potential but average overall performance. Jugram's Shield : Shield with good damage-reducing capabilities and an ability to crit.

: Shield with good damage-reducing capabilities and an ability to crit. Quilge : A weapon with hard-hitting light attacks with virtually no downsides.

: A weapon with hard-hitting light attacks with virtually no downsides. Warden : A chain-based weapon that is suited specifically for Hakuda builds.

: A chain-based weapon that is suited specifically for Hakuda builds. Cang Du Claws : A strong set of claws with the ability to combo in mid-air.

: A strong set of claws with the ability to combo in mid-air. Schwert : A ranged weapon with a high critical hit chance and decent overall performance.

: A ranged weapon with a high critical hit chance and decent overall performance. Spalten: A legendary weapon with high damage and combat utility.

Ranking Quincy weapons in Type Soul

Ranking all Quincy weapons (Image via Roblox)

All Quincy weapons have their own set of pros and cons which can be build-specific, which makes it rather difficult to rank them. For instance, Warden is a weapon that can be considered to be the best, but only when used by characters that specialize in Hakuda builds.

So, it’s important to note that while certain weapons are clearly better than others, none are outright useless in battle.

S-Tier Quincy Weapons

The best weapons for Quincies to use are the Spaltan, the Warden, and the Jugram's Shield. You can rely on these weapons to get you out of any combat situation without facing any issues. Note that the Warden can only be used with Hakuda builds.

A-Tier Quincy Weapons

The A-tier weapons are only slightly less effective than their counterparts in the S-tier, offering good performance with minor drawbacks. This tier includes the Quilge, the Cang Du Claws, and the Glock, each of which is capable of dishing out some serious pain to the opponent.

B-Tier Quincy Weapons

This tier is reserved for the average weapon. You can use these every once in a while, but their shortcomings make them less reliable than the ones in the higher tiers.

The Cutlass and the Schwert have the most average performance out of all Quincy weapon archetypes, solidifying their place in the B-tier.

C-Tier Weapons

It is recommended not to rely on the weapons in this tier too heavily. If you have no other options available to you, they can defend you for a short while.

The Antithesis is the least reliable weapon for Quincies. This greatsword features a clunky moveset with a decent critical attack that saves it from being unusable.

FAQs

What is the best weapon for Quincies in Type Soul?

Quincies can rely on the Quilge, which features fast attacks that can make way for high-damage and lengthy combos.

Which Quincy weapon is good at dealing damage from far away in Type Soul?

The best ranged Quincy weapon is the Glock, a gun with an incredible range and good damage potential.

What is the best weapon for the Quincy Hakuda build in Type Soul?

Quincies that specialize in the Hakuda skill path can rely on the Warden to pile high amounts of damage in no time.

