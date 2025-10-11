All Secrets in Plants Vs Brainrots

Secret is the highest rarity in Plants Vs Brainrots for Plants and Brainrots. The best of the best Plants belong to this rarity, offering some of the highest DPS in the game. Secret Brainrots, on the other hand, boast high income rates and occupy the highest tier of Brainrots almost entirely by themselves. This makes Secret Plants and Brainrots alike worth pursuing.

This guide includes a complete list of Secret Plants and Secret Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots.

List of all Secret Plants in Plants Vs Brainrots

Secret Plants in the Plant Shop (Image via Roblox)

Below, you will find all the Secret Plants in the game, their base damage, as well as how to get them:

Mango: 8,400 base damage. Purchasable from the Plant Shop for 367,000,000 Cash or 949 Robux.

Mr Carrot: 3,500 base damage. Purchasable from the Plant Shop for 50,000,000 Cash or 699 Robux.

Shroombino: 12,500 base damage. Purchasable from the Plant Shop for 200,000,000 Cash or 849 Robux.

Tomatrio: 9,000 base damage. Purchasable from the Plant Shop for 125,000,000 Cash or 749 Robux.

Troll Mango: 9,200 base damage. Low chance for the Mango to become a Troll Mango.

Our tier list ranks all Plants in Plants Vs Brainrots based on how effective they are in battle.

List of all Secret Brainrots

Secret Brainrots have a low chance of appearing on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

The list below includes all Secret Brainrots, their base income rate, and their acquisition method:

Blueberrinni Octopussini: Generates 3,300 Cash per second. Can be obtained by defeating it on the conveyor belt. Low spawn rate.

Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bomdicus: Generates 3,100 Cash per second. Can be obtained by defeating it on the conveyor belt. Low spawn rate.

Crazylone Pizaione: Generates 1,800 Cash per second. Can be obtained by defeating it on the conveyor belt. Low spawn rate.

Garamararam: Generates 1,600 Cash per second. Can be obtained by defeating it on the conveyor belt. Low spawn rate.

Los Sekolitos: Generates 2,834 Cash per second. Can be obtained by defeating it on the conveyor belt. Low spawn rate.

La Tomatoro: Generates 1,200 Cash per second. Can be obtained by defeating it on the conveyor belt. Low spawn rate.

Los Mr Carrotitos: Generates 31,200 Cash per second. Can be obtained by fusing Los Tralaleritos with Mr Carrot.

Los Tralaleritos: Generates 1,200 Cash per second. Can be obtained by defeating it on the conveyor belt. Low spawn rate.

Pot Hotspot: Generates 5,500 Cash per second. Can be obtained by defeating it on the conveyor belt. Low spawn rate.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I get Mr Carrot in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Mr Carrot can be bought from the Plant Shop for 50,000,000 Cash or 699 Robux.

Which Secret Brainrot is the best in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Los Mr Carrotitos is the best Brainrot in the game with an income rate of 31,200 Cash per second.

Can Secret Brainrots be traded?

Yes, you can trade Secret Brainrots with other players.

