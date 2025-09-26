Plants vs Brainrots Plants tier list

Having access to the best Plants in Plants vs Brainrots goes a long way in efficiently taking down the Brainrots. The better the flora that you place in your garden, the more effortlessly it will ward off any incoming Brainrot. For newcomers, gauging which of these is the best for taking down the pesky Brainrots can be a little challenging at a glance.
Take a look at our Plants vs Brainrots tier list for Plants to find out which species form the upper echelon of dealing damage to the Brainrots. Feel free to refer to this guide if you’re aiming to max out the DPS of your plants.
Ranking all Plants in Plants vs Brainrots
S-tier
You’ll find Plants with unparalleled damaging capabilities in the table below. Feel free to add them to any team combination for surefire success, especially if you have them with Mutations. As newer units are added to the experience, you can expect these Plants to age more gracefully than the rest of the roster.
A-tier
The A-tier includes great options upon which you can rely, albeit not to the same extent as their S-tier peers. These entries will perform well in battle, but they will also need assistance from other units to do so. If you have any of the S-tier units, these will likely pick off the stragglers left behind in their peers’ wakes.
B-tier
This tier includes options that are decent at best, and fairly average at worst. They are dependable in early- to mid-game content, after which their effectiveness starts to wear thin. Consider replacing them in the endgame to ensure your total DPS remains high enough to defeat all foes.
C-tier
Here, you will find some of the least reliable entries in the game. You can use them effectively in the early game, but after that, you will find little use for them. We suggest replacing them with their alternatives in the higher tiers at the earliest.
FAQs on Plants vs Brainrots
What is the best Plant in Plants vs Brainrots?
Currently, the best Plant in the game is the Secret-rarity Tomatiro with a Base Damage rating of 4,500.
What is the highest unit rarity?
As of this writing, the highest unit rarity in the game is Secret.
Is Plants vs Brainrots accessible for free?
Yes, you can experience every core mechanic of the game without spending a single Robux.
