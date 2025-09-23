  • home icon
All Seeds in Plants Vs Brainrots: Cost, rarity, and more

Plants vs Brainrots loading screen
Roblox Plants Vs Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Seeds offer the primary form of defense against the brainrot-inspired characters in Plants Vs Brainrots. When placed in the garden, they grow into plants that spit fire or shoot projectiles at the Brainrots. Players can always purchase them with in-game currency or Robux, but their prices scale with their rarity.

Let's look at all the available Seeds, their prices, and their rarities in Roblox Plants Vs Brainrots.

List of all Seeds in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Secret-rarity Seeds in the game (Image via Roblox)
Seeds are divided into six rarities: Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Godly, and Secret. Rarity affects their appearance rate in the Seed Shop, their damage rating, and their price. Given that Secret sits at the top of the hierarchy, the Seeds belonging to this category offer the highest damage.

As of this writing, there are 11 Seeds in this simulator-style experience. Their rarities and prices have been detailed below.

SeedRarityCostRobux Cost
Cactus SeedRare$2005
Strawberry SeedRare$1,25010
Pumpkin SeedEpic$5,00017
Sunflower SeedEpic$25,00029
Dragon Fruit SeedLegendary$100,00049
Eggplant SeedLegendary$250,00099
Watermelon SeedMythic$1,000,000179
Cocotank SeedGodly$5,000,000349
Carnivorous Plant SeedGodly$25,000,000549
Mr Carrot SeedSecret$50,000,000699
Tomatrio SeedSecret$125,000,000749
Seeds cannot be sold in Plants Vs Brainrots. However, it is possible to sell them after they have grown into plants. To do so, interact with the NPC named Barry and then select the "I want to sell my plants" dialogue.

Use our beginner's guide on Plants Vs Brainrots to get settled in the grind and obtain the best Seeds by quickly earning money.

How to get and use Seeds in Plants Vs Brainrots

Speak to George to buy Seeds (Image via Roblox)
Seeds can be bought from George's shop, the NPC located on the left side of the spawn area. It opens the Seed Shop menu the moment you click on the character.

Any purchased Seed will be added to either your hotbar or your inventory. To place it in your garden, first equip it and then left-click on a vacant space in your garden. The Seed will take a few minutes to grow into a plant; the time for which can be decreased by using the Water Bucket.

Notably, the number of Seeds that you can place in your garden is limited. Each row in your garden can only contain five plants, which is why it is advised to place the rarest ones from your inventory.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

Which is the costliest Seed?

The Tomatrio Seed is the costliest, requiring a whopping $125,000,000 in the game.

How do I get a Water Bucket?

A Water Bucket can be purchased from the Gear Shop. When used on a plant, it increases its growth rate by 25%.

When does the Seed Shop restock?

This shop restocks every 4 minutes and 40 seconds. Be sure to regularly check it for any available Godly or Secret Seeds.

