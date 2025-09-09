Plants vs Brainrots: A beginner's guide

Plants vs Brainrots combines the simulation and tower defense genres to bring a unique experience to Roblox players. Possessing elements similar to those of Steal a Brainrot and Grow a Garden, this game centers on defeating Brainrots by creating an army of plants. Defeated Brainrots can then be placed in your base to generate income, which you can use to buy Seeds and Gears.

Here's a complete guide to help new players understand the gameplay loop and fundamentals of Roblox Plants vs Brainrots.

Beginner's guide for Plants vs Brainrots

Gameplay overview

Place plants to destroy Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Every player in Plants vs Brainrots begins with $400 in their account. This money is initially used to buy Seeds during the tutorial. When you have more cash, you can unlock more garden plots for placing plants and more platforms for keeping Brainrots.

A fair bit of strategy is involved in this game. After buying Seeds, players can plant them in their garden in any formation. The goal is to maximize damage and defeat the hostile Brainrots emerging from the conveyor belt.

Whenever you defeat new Brainrots, their information is registered in the Index. Furthermore, any Brainrots eliminated by your plants are instantly added to your hotbar. These units, when placed on the platforms in your base, begin generating cash for in-game transactions.

PC controls

Movement : W, A, S, D, or arrow keys

: W, A, S, D, or arrow keys Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Toggle Shiftlock : Shift

: Shift Place plant : Equip the plant and then left-click on a space in your garden

: Equip the plant and then left-click on a space in your garden Place Brainrot : Hold E

: Hold E Zoom in : I

: I Zoom out: O

Seeds

Buy rarer Seeds to get more powerful plants (Image via Roblox)

Seeds can be purchased from NPC George in Plants vs Brainrots. This character always has a limited stock, which refreshes every four minutes and 40 seconds. Yet, even if a certain Seed isn't available, you can buy it with Robux instead of spending cash.

Seeds are of diverse rarities, namely Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Godly, and Secret. Their rarities not only affect their chance of arriving in the shop but also the value of their plant. High-rarity plants like the Cocotank and Mr Carrot deal more damage and have powerful effects.

If you want to pick up plants from your garden, use the Shovel tool.

Brainrots

Sell extra Brainrots for cash (Image via Roblox)

Brainrots offer the primary way to earn money in this Roblox experience. Like Seeds, they are of varying rarities and can also possess Mutations applied by weather events.

Rarities : Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Godly, Secret

: Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Godly, Secret Mutations: Normal, Gold, Diamond, Neon, Frozen

Mutated Brainrots have higher earnings than their usual counterparts. For instance, a Normal Noobini Bananini generates $2 per second, whereas its Gold variant gives $8 per second in Plants vs Brainrots.

Godly and Secret Brainrots have immense health. To take them down, you'll need to buy and strategically place the most powerful plants in your garden.

Gears

Buy Gears for extra damage (Image via Roblox)

The Gear shop, managed by NPC Joel, features helpful equipment in Plants vs Brainrots. You can learn more about them below:

Water Bucket : Splash on plants to increase their growth rate by 25%.

: Splash on plants to increase their growth rate by 25%. Banana Gun : Shoot and deal 100 damage to Brainrots.

: Shoot and deal 100 damage to Brainrots. Frost Blower : Freeze Brainrots and slow them down by 50%.

: Freeze Brainrots and slow them down by 50%. Carrot Launcher: Deals 500 damage to Brainrots. It can also be used to fling other players.

Gears are always in stock in the shop. They can be bought and even gifted to other players, but the latter feature requires Robux instead of money.

FAQs on Plants vs Brainrots

What are the best Seeds?

Mr Carrot Seed and Carnivorous Plant Seed are the best ones in this game.

How do I get more Brainrots?

You can get more Brainrots by defeating them with your plants. Once eliminated, they are added to your hotbar.

What is the best way to get money quickly for buying Seeds?

To amass money quickly, place high-earning Brainrots in your base and regularly collect their earnings by jumping on their corresponding platforms.

Does the game end if Brainrots manage to get past the plants?

Even if some of the attackers manage to break through your defenses, the game does not end.

