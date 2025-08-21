Hunty Zombie: A beginner's guide

Hunty Zombie is an action-packed experience that revolves around defeating zombies across multiple waves. It can be played solo or with a team of up to six players. To give you a fighting chance, the game offers diverse weapons and perks for defeating the flesh-hungry monsters, but they are all part of a gacha system.

For those itching to begin their zombie-slaughtering fest, this comprehensive guide provides all the information on the Hunty Zombie gameplay.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Hunty Zombie

Gameplay overview

Learn the basics for Hunty Zombie (Image via Roblox)

In Hunty Zombie, you can choose between three difficulties: Normal, Hard, and Nightmare. The chosen difficulty affects the zombies' health, agility, damage, and numbers. Although playing in the Nightmare setting can be overwhelming for starters, it provides the best rewards in the game.

Three lives are provided to each player once they spawn on the map. To win the stage, all are tasked with surviving and defeating seven zombie waves. Enemies of different types keep appearing as you progress, including TNT-strapped zombies that specialize in kamikaze attacks and athletic zombies that throw basketballs from long range.

Upon clearing each wave in a map, you're awarded Cash and a slew of other items. Cash, the in-game currency, is vital for improving your character's potential, as it allows you to buy Weapon Spins, Perk Spins, and Pet Packs.

Controls

Here are the default controls for this zombie-hunting experience. Note that you can direct your character while dodging by using any of the movement keys.

Movement : W, A, S, D, or arrow keys

: W, A, S, D, or arrow keys Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Dodge : Q

: Q Basic attack : Left-mouse button

: Left-mouse button Weapon abilities : Z, X, C

: Z, X, C Weapon special move : G (when the on-screen bar is full)

: G (when the on-screen bar is full) Perk activation : E

: E Zoom in : I

: I Zoom out: O

Cash

Cash bundles in the in-game Shop (Image via Roblox)

Cash can be obtained in several ways in Hunty Zombie:

Finish stages : The primary way to earn the currency is by defeating zombies on a map and reaching the ending.

: The primary way to earn the currency is by defeating zombies on a map and reaching the ending. Complete Quests : Quests reset at 00:00 GMT in this game. Usually, they require you to survive rounds or kill a certain number of zombies.

: Quests reset at 00:00 GMT in this game. Usually, they require you to survive rounds or kill a certain number of zombies. Buy with Robux: Akin to most other games, it is possible to obtain Cash bundles from the Shop. Their prices range from 49 to 1199 Robux.

Weapons, perks, and traits

Katana is the current rarest weapon (Image via Roblox)

Your character's zombie-killing prowess is massively affected by their equipped weapons, perks, and traits. Each weapon has unique abilities and a special move (Awakening) that deals high damage to enemies. Meanwhile, perks are temporary stat boosts, which are crucial for turning the tide of battles.

Both weapons and perks are classified into four rarities, namely Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. They are obtainable from their respective gachas via Normal Spins and Lucky Spins, the latter of which offers you higher chances of obtaining the rarer powers.

Traits are another important part of character-building in Hunty Zombie. They provide improvements to your weapon, such as increased attack speed and damage. To get Traits, you'll need Trait Crystals, which can be obtained by clearing stages and completing Secret Quests.

To get several Lucky Spins effortlessly, check the latest and updated Hunty Zombie codes.

Pets

Buy Pet Packs of your choosing (Image via Roblox)

Pets possess diverse passive abilities that can ultimately improve your survivability. For instance, the Rabbit is a Legendary-rarity pet that improves the item drop chance as well as boosts your health points.

As of this writing, there are two Pet Packs in Hunty Zombie. The Lucky Pet Pack costs 20,000 Cash or 199 Robux, whereas the Legend Pet Pack requires 30,000 Cash or 239 Robux.

FAQs on Hunty Zombie

How do I find Secret Quests?

To check your Secret Quests, interact with the NPC next to the Weapons zone. He'll be sitting next to a few boxes.

How do I assign traits to weapons?

Getting traits on weapons is simple: head to the red zone in the lobby, select any weapon, and then use a Trait Crystal to reroll the weapon's trait.

Which is the best pet?

The Dragon, obtainable from the Legendary Pet Pack, is the best pet. It boosts the item drop chance by 10% and gives the owner a 20% chance to inflict Burn damage on enemies.

