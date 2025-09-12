All Skins in Forsaken

Skins are a fun element in Forsaken that add a cosmetic twist to your chosen character. Each Survivor and Killer has a suite of alternative Skins that spruce up the character’s visuals. These can be unlocked for in-game money once you purchase access to the desired Survivor or Killer, making them fairly accessible for all players.

This guide includes a comprehensive list of all Skins for every playable character in Forsaken, along with their respective unlock costs.

List of Survivor Skins in Forsaken

Noob

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Wrong: 100 Cash

Inverted: 200 Cash

Tinpot: 250 Cash

Trapped: 250 Cash

Fancy: 300 Cash

Cadi: 300 Cash

Nooby: 400 Cash

Combat Dummy: 400 Cash

Ennakon: 500 Cash

Spiders: 500 Cash

GASA4 Player: 500 Cash

Buttermilk: 500 Cash

Bloxxy: 500 Cash

Worker: 500 Cash

Retro: 650 Cash

Supa Fly: 650 Cash

Subject_1: 650 Cash

Supa Dupa Fly: 650 Cash

Scoutpo: 650 Cash

Toy: 650 Cash

Scene: 700 Cash

BrawlR Noob: 700 Cash

Lucas: 700 Cash

Taunt: 700 Cash

Jard: 700 Cash

Spotter: 750 Cash

Pride: 800 Cash

Campsite Victims: 800 Cash

Sunny Day: 850 Cash

Token: 900 Cash

Outlawed: 900 Cash

Shallow End: 900 Cash

Noob Cosplay: 1,000 Cash

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

VIP Skin: VIP members only

Elf: 750 Cash (Seasonal)

Easter: 500 Cash (Seasonal)

Elliot

Lulu: 250 Cash

Supplier: 300 Cash

Milkman: 300 Cash

Pizza Man: 325 Cash

Cake: 400 Cash

Barista: 400 Cash

Bobo: 400 Cash

Paperpal: 450 Cash

Casual: 450 Cash

Bandit: 450 Cash

Baker: 500 Cash

Manager: 500 Cash

Neo: 600 Cash

Cashier: 650 Cash

Caretaker: 700 Cash

Jordan: 750 Cash

Sally: 750 Cash

Summer: 750 Cash

Retro: 750 Cash

Nyan: 800 Cash

Alien: 800 Cash

Dued1: 900 Cash

Supermarket: 800 Cash

Messenger: 850 Cash

Ellioto Spaghetti: 900 Cash

Medic: 900 Cash

Parlor Gubby: 900 Cash

Tom: 900 Cash

Dog: 950 Cash

Friend: 1,000 Cash

Gummy: 1,200 Cash

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

Treehugger: Forsaken Earth Day game pass

Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward

Monster: Beat the 1st boss of Pizza Game

Rudolph: 750 Cash (Seasonal)

Mercurial: 500 Cash (Seasonal)

Two Time

Bald: 100 Cash

Fancy: 400 Cash

Phoenix: 400 Cash

Double Life: 400 Cash

Princess: 500 Cash

Prince: 500 Cash

Soulmates: 550 Cash

Spiral: 600 Cash

Punk: 600 Cash

Silverthorn: 600 Cash

Sleepy: 650 Cash

Dr Ludwig: 700 Cash

Anubis: 700 Cash

Monitoring: 700 Cash

Jester: 700 Cash

Blossom: 750 Cash

Boss: 750 Cash

Pride: 750 Cash

Kitty Cat: 800 Cash

Snake: 900 Cash

Celeste: 900 Cash

Ghost Detective: 900 Cash

Tazuna: 1,000 Cash

Weeping: 1,000 Cash

Yorick: 1,000 Cash

Cloak: 1,000 Cash

Ghoul: 1,500 Cash

Philosopher: 1,500 Cash

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

Nightshade: Level 100 reward

Ghost: Acquire the The True Champion or The Fallen in Isle, the Roblox game.

Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward

Snow Time: 750 Cash (Seasonal)

Spring: 600 Cash (Seasonal)

Shedletsky

Modern: 200 Cash

Fencer: 250 Cash

Classic: 300 Cash

John Forsaken: 350 Cash

Chicken: 400 Cash

Whales: 400 Cash

Chef: 450 Cash

Bright Eyes: 500 Cash

Fire Ninja: 500 Cash

Light Ninja: 500 Cash

Mcgillavry: 500 Cash

Memoriam: 500 Cash

Shadow Ninja: 500 Cash

yksteldehS: 500 Cash

Skyfleet: 600 Cash

Vampire: 600 Cash

Hotdog: 650 Cash

Ironclad: 700 Cash

Olivia: 700 Cash

The Heartbroken: 700 Cash

Figures: 750 Cash

Knight: 750 Cash

Rockstar: 750 Cash

Santa: 750 Cash (Seasonal)

Crafter: 800 Cash

Pirate: 800 Cash

Sunderland: 800 Cash

Turking: 800 Cash

Y2K: 800 Cash

Ness: 850 Cash

Retro: 900 Cash

Toon: 1,000 Cash

Luisgamercool23: 923 Cash

Bloodedege: 1,000 Cash

Vagabond: 1,000 Cash

Guardian Angel: 1,250 Cash

Mamaletskly: 1,500 Cash

Telamon: 1,250 Cash

5 More Shedletskys: 3,000 Cash

Golden: 100,000 Cash

Earth Day: Earth Day game pass exclusive

Awesome Ninja: Get all Ninja Skins.

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

The Guide: Get the Classic Canyon (Normal) Badge in Flood Escape 2.

Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward.

Builderman

Modern: 150 Cash

Festive: 200 Cash

JJ5x5: 300 Cash

Paintball: 300 Cash

Cool Guy: 350 Cash

Skeletal: 350 Cash

Agent: 400 Cash

Builder’s Club: 400 Cash

David: 400 Cash

Party: 400 Cash

Steampunk: 400 Cash

Tester: 400 Cash

Construction Worker: 425 Cash

Fixer Upper: 450 Cash

Egghead: 500 Cash (Seasonal)

Highschool: 500 Cash

Outrageous Builder’s Club: 500 Cash

Turbo Builder’s Club: 500 Cash

BSOD: 600 Cash

Astronaut: 700 Cash

Bob: 700 Cash

Orinthian Architect: 800 Cash

Cat Rocker: 800 Cash (Seasonal)

Retro: 800 Cash

Carepad: 850 Cash

Technician: 900 Cash

Punk: 1,000 Cash

Oh Noes: 1,000 Cash

Operator: 1,000 Cash

M4CH1N4: 1,200 Cash

Dragondudes3: 1,250 Cash

C.H.R.I.S: 1,500 Cash

Gadgeteer 2700: 1,500 Cash

Astro Architect: 1,500 Cash

Mad Scientist Rat: 1,500 Cash

Y2K: 1,999 Cash

Green Day: Earth Day game pass

Engineer: Keep a Dispenser alive for more than 120 seconds in a Forsaken match.

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward

Guest 1337

Matt: 200 Cash

Molly: 200 Cash

Modern: 350 Cash

Scoutmaster: 350 Cash

Agent: 400 Cash

Camo: 400 Cash

Off-Duty: 499 Cash

Classic: 500 Cash

Deep Sleep: 500 Cash

Gingerbread: 500 Cash (Seasonal)

Hospital Patient: 500 Cash

Little Brother: 600 Cash

Modern Matt: 600 Cash

Sailor: 600 Cash

Steampunk: 600 Cash

Counter: 650 Cash

Jake: 650 Cash

Boy: 650 Cash

Girl: 650 Cash

Kay-o: 650 Cash

Commando: 650 Cash

Bouncer Guest: 700 Cash

Biker: 750 Cash

Invincible: 750 Cash

Nacho: 800 Cash

Red Carpet: 800 Cash

Rangers: 800 Cash

Tommy Jarvis: 900 Cash

Cobblerbones: 950 Cash

Gene: 950 Cash

Block: 1,000 Cash

Swashbuckler: 1,000 Cash

Bobby: 1,250 Cash

Rebel: 1,250 Cash

Ally that only kills zombies not u: 1,500 Cash

MX: 1,985 Cash

Son Guest: 1989 Cash

Dragon Guest: 1995 Cash

Sorcerer: 2570 Cash

Greenbelt: Earth day game pass

Gunner: Get The Predator Badge in The Isle

Juggernaut: Get the Facing Doom Badge in Doomed 2 Die

Ultrakill: Get the [+PARRY] Achievement

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward

007n7

Disasters: 100 Cash

007e7: 200 Cash

C00l: 250 Cash

Pizza Delivery: 300 Cash

Dad: 325 Cash

11808: 350 Cash

226w6 Cash 350 Cash

Mailman: 350 Cash

Agent: 400 Cash

Burger: 400 Cash

Burger King: 400 Cash

Reindeer: 475 Cash

Anonymous: 500 Cash

Disco: 500 Cash

Slendy: 500 Cash

Son of Man: 500 Cash

Yolker: 500 Cash (Seasonal)

Yumi: 500 Cash

Onesie: 550 Cash

Summer: 550 Cash

Windows: 575 Cash

Decoy: 700 Cash

Dummy: 750 Cash

Spy: 750 Cash

Alien: 800 Cash

Cecil: 800 Cash

Idiot: 800 Cash

Deivydoestutorials33: 800 Cash

Flint: 800 Cash

Magic Ninja: 800 Cash

Raincoat: 800 Cash

Scripter: 750 Cash

Fishbowl: 900 Cash

Comic: 1,000 Cash

Suspicious Man: 1,000 Cash

Clean Gent: 399 Robux (Seasonal)

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward

Chance

Homeless: 100 Cash

Double Crossed: 400 Cash

Agent: 400 Cash

Blue Day: 400 Cash

Pink Day: 400 Cash

Workclock: 450 Cash

LMaD: 475 Cash

Fast Food: 500 Cash

Lods of Emone: 500 Cash

Mysterious Sheriff: 600 Cash

Pride: 800 Cash

Mr Worldwide: 800 Cash

Dog: 800 Cash

Alien: 800 Cash

Revolver: 850 Cash

Nayn: 900 Cash

Jeff: 900 Cash

Outlaw: 1,000 Cash

Multi-Colored Bettor: 1,000 Cash

Cool Bones: 1,250 Cash

Pico: 1,500 Cash

Avian Sight: 1,750 Cash

Plushy: 1,850 Cash

Chanceton: 1,997 Cash

Flipnote: 2,000 Cash

Retro: 2,000 Cash

Golden: 100,777 Cash

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

Mirror: Reach Weakness L (50) with the coinflip ability.

MLGChance: Hit a killer and two of their minions with a single gunshot.

Ultrakill: Land a coin on heads and land a shot on a killer within 10 seconds.

Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward

Dusekkar

Ghosdeeri: 450 Cash

Scarecrow: 500 Cash

Doomsekker: 500 Cash

FliesOfTheLord: 550 Cash

PotSekkar: 550 Cash

Blizzaria: 600 Cash

Doothekkar: 600 Cash

Y2K: 600 Cash

Toy: 700 Cash

Umdum: 700 Cash

Darkseed: 750 Cash

ToaZuku: 750 Cash

Beachsandar: 800 Cash

Butler: 800 Cash

Infernal Sorcerer: 800 Cash

Paula: 800 Cash

Librarian: 850 Cash

Marisa: 850 Cash

Bloodchrome: 900 Cash

Glow in the Dark: 900 Cash

2009: 1,000 Cash

Loveshot!: 1,000 Cash

Phantom: 1,000 Cash

Marvin: 1,000 Cash

Dumsekkah: 1,250 Cash

Toothy Deer: 1,500 Cash

Plushsekkar: 1,700 Cash

Golden: 100,000 Cash

Medic: Use Spawn Protection on a Survivor before they take a hit that would kill them.

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward

Taph

Deadly Dark: 350 Cash

Viridian: 350 Cash

Overseer: 400 Cash

Spacelord: 500 Cash

Shady Mercenary: 550 Cash

Astral Isles: 600 Cash

Deep Winter: 600 Cash

Inaba: 600 Cash

Demolitionist: 650 Cash

Sneaky-Sand Schemer: 650 Cash

Toy: 650 Cash

Tropical Trapper: 650 Cash

Duster: 700 Cash

Y2K: 700 Cash

Darkage Ninja: 750 Cash

Gratimeo: 800 Cash

Nevermoor: 800 Cash

The Dark Reaper: 800 Cash

Banana: 900 Cash

Ninja: 900 Cash

Schmuck: 900 Cash

Warhead: 1,000 Cash

Intelligence: 1,010 Cash

Plash: 1,200 Cash

ZeckytheHbomb: 550 Cash

Wayward: Be the last Survivor in a round as Taph.

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward

This guide will give you a quick overview of Dusekkar in Forsaken.

List of all Killer Skins in Forsaken

Slasher

Killer Skin shop (Image via Roblox)

Camp Counselor: 300 Cash

Farmboy: 300 Cash

Nun: 400 Cash

Hockey Star: 500 Cash

Lumberjack: 500 Cash

Party: 500 Cash

Scenecore: 500 Cash

Weightson: 500 Cash

Butcher: 750 Cash

Duck: 750 Cash

Easter Ripper: 750 Cash (Seasonal)

Executioner: 800 Cash

Alfred Davis: 800 Cash

Delirious: 820 Cash

Retro: 850 Cash

Insane Streamer: 985 Cash (Seasonal)

Barber: 1,000 Cash

Deep Sleep: 1,000 Cash

Hitbox Accurate: 1,000 Cash

Homerunner: 1,000 Cash

Killer Kyle: 1,000 Cash

Vanity: 1,000 Cash

Combat Initiation: 1,250 Cash

Stitchhare: 1,987 Cash

Pursuer: 2,500 Cash

Subject_0: 3,000 Cash

VIP: VIP game pass exclusive

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

c00lkidd

Whimsical: 450 Cash

Cultist: 500 Cash

P00lkidd: 500 Cash

Original: 500 Cash

Schoolkidd: 500 Cash

Dapper: 600 Cash

C00l3r: 700 Cash

P4j4m4k1dd: 700 Cash

Weirdly Strict: 700 Cash

Cosplayer: 900 Cash

K00lkidd: 900 Cash

Bluudud: 1,000 Cash

Cupcakes: 1,000 Cash

N1GH7M4R33: 1,000 Cash

Pr3typriincess: 1,001 Cash

Color and Electricity: 1,050 Cash

Masked Man: 1,200 Cash

Savior: 1,200 Cash

One More Time: 1,950 Cash

Mafioso: 2,777 Cash

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

John Doe

Butcher: 550 Cash

Pedro.EXE: 666 Cash

2017: 700 Cash

Overgrown: 750 Cash

Script Builder: 750 Cash

All-Star: 800 Cash

Toon: 800 Cash

Poached: 1,000 Cash (Seasonal)

Santa: 1,000 Cash (Seasonal)

Sharkmelon: 1,000 Cash

Demon King: 1,250 Cash

Geometry: 1,500 Cash

Oozing Oscar: 1,750 Cash

Annihilation: 2,000 Cash

Gasharpoon: 2,000 Cash

Living Legend: 3,404 Cash

Yourself: 20,000 Cash

Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

1x1x1x1

Classic: 500 Cash

Evil Green Skeleton: 600 Cash

Green Guest: 700 Cash

Soccer Legend: 700 Cash

Toy: 700 Cash

16th Night: 817 Cash

Green Envy: 900 Cash

Bluesteel: 1,000 Cash

Darkness: 1,000 Cash

Illumina: 1,000 Cash

Infernum: 1,000 Cash

Jack Frost: 1,000 Cash (Seasonal)

Lancer: 1,000 Cash

Monochrome: 1,000 Cash

xX4ceOfSpadesXx: 1,000 Cash

Voidbound: 1,250 Cash

Eggs: 1,366 Cash (Seasonal)

Betrayed: 1,750 Cash

Timeless: 1,750 Cash

Toon: 1,750 Cash

Fleskhjerta: 1,900 Cash

Diva: 3,500 Cash

Yourself: 19,000 Cash

Guardian: Earth Day game pass exclusive

Hacklord: Kill 50 Shedietsky users as 1x1x1x1

Milestone I: Level 25 reward

Milestone II: Level 50 reward

Milestone III: Level 75 reward

Milestone IV: Level 100 reward

Noli

ASPX: 500 Cash

Toolbox: 500 Cash

Robert: 650 Cash

Ephialtes: 750 Cash

MissingNo.: 999 Cash

Saggital: 1,000 Cash

Red Room Curse: 1,250 Cash

Chimera: 1,500 Cash

Umbra: 1,987 Cash

YAAI: 2,010 Cash

035 Cash

Devesto: 2,500 Cash

Artful: 2,500 Cash

Yourself: 18,000 Cash

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Forsaken

How do I get Skins in Forsaken?

You can get Skins in Forsaken by purchasing them from the shop, getting certain badges, hitting certain milestones, or buying specific game passes.

How much does the Bloxxy Skin for Noob cost in Forsaken?

The Bloxxy Skin for Noob is priced at 500 Cash in Forsaken.

Do Killers have alternate Skins in Forsaken?

Yes, Killers in Forsaken have alternate Skins that can be purchased from the in-game shop.

