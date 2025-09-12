All Skins in Forsaken

Skins are a fun element in Forsaken that add a cosmetic twist to your chosen character. Each Survivor and Killer has a suite of alternative Skins that spruce up the character’s visuals. These can be unlocked for in-game money once you purchase access to the desired Survivor or Killer, making them fairly accessible for all players.
This guide includes a comprehensive list of all Skins for every playable character in Forsaken, along with their respective unlock costs.
List of Survivor Skins in Forsaken
Noob
- Wrong: 100 Cash
- Inverted: 200 Cash
- Tinpot: 250 Cash
- Trapped: 250 Cash
- Fancy: 300 Cash
- Cadi: 300 Cash
- Nooby: 400 Cash
- Combat Dummy: 400 Cash
- Ennakon: 500 Cash
- Spiders: 500 Cash
- GASA4 Player: 500 Cash
- Buttermilk: 500 Cash
- Bloxxy: 500 Cash
- Worker: 500 Cash
- Retro: 650 Cash
- Supa Fly: 650 Cash
- Subject_1: 650 Cash
- Supa Dupa Fly: 650 Cash
- Scoutpo: 650 Cash
- Toy: 650 Cash
- Scene: 700 Cash
- BrawlR Noob: 700 Cash
- Lucas: 700 Cash
- Taunt: 700 Cash
- Jard: 700 Cash
- Spotter: 750 Cash
- Pride: 800 Cash
- Campsite Victims: 800 Cash
- Sunny Day: 850 Cash
- Token: 900 Cash
- Outlawed: 900 Cash
- Shallow End: 900 Cash
- Noob Cosplay: 1,000 Cash
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
- VIP Skin: VIP members only
- Elf: 750 Cash (Seasonal)
- Easter: 500 Cash (Seasonal)
Elliot
- Lulu: 250 Cash
- Supplier: 300 Cash
- Milkman: 300 Cash
- Pizza Man: 325 Cash
- Cake: 400 Cash
- Barista: 400 Cash
- Bobo: 400 Cash
- Paperpal: 450 Cash
- Casual: 450 Cash
- Bandit: 450 Cash
- Baker: 500 Cash
- Manager: 500 Cash
- Neo: 600 Cash
- Cashier: 650 Cash
- Caretaker: 700 Cash
- Jordan: 750 Cash
- Sally: 750 Cash
- Summer: 750 Cash
- Retro: 750 Cash
- Nyan: 800 Cash
- Alien: 800 Cash
- Dued1: 900 Cash
- Supermarket: 800 Cash
- Messenger: 850 Cash
- Ellioto Spaghetti: 900 Cash
- Medic: 900 Cash
- Parlor Gubby: 900 Cash
- Tom: 900 Cash
- Dog: 950 Cash
- Friend: 1,000 Cash
- Gummy: 1,200 Cash
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
- Treehugger: Forsaken Earth Day game pass
- Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward
- Monster: Beat the 1st boss of Pizza Game
- Rudolph: 750 Cash (Seasonal)
- Mercurial: 500 Cash (Seasonal)
Two Time
- Bald: 100 Cash
- Fancy: 400 Cash
- Phoenix: 400 Cash
- Double Life: 400 Cash
- Princess: 500 Cash
- Prince: 500 Cash
- Soulmates: 550 Cash
- Spiral: 600 Cash
- Punk: 600 Cash
- Silverthorn: 600 Cash
- Sleepy: 650 Cash
- Dr Ludwig: 700 Cash
- Anubis: 700 Cash
- Monitoring: 700 Cash
- Jester: 700 Cash
- Blossom: 750 Cash
- Boss: 750 Cash
- Pride: 750 Cash
- Kitty Cat: 800 Cash
- Snake: 900 Cash
- Celeste: 900 Cash
- Ghost Detective: 900 Cash
- Tazuna: 1,000 Cash
- Weeping: 1,000 Cash
- Yorick: 1,000 Cash
- Cloak: 1,000 Cash
- Ghoul: 1,500 Cash
- Philosopher: 1,500 Cash
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
- Nightshade: Level 100 reward
- Ghost: Acquire the The True Champion or The Fallen in Isle, the Roblox game.
- Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward
- Snow Time: 750 Cash (Seasonal)
- Spring: 600 Cash (Seasonal)
Shedletsky
- Modern: 200 Cash
- Fencer: 250 Cash
- Classic: 300 Cash
- John Forsaken: 350 Cash
- Chicken: 400 Cash
- Whales: 400 Cash
- Chef: 450 Cash
- Bright Eyes: 500 Cash
- Fire Ninja: 500 Cash
- Light Ninja: 500 Cash
- Mcgillavry: 500 Cash
- Memoriam: 500 Cash
- Shadow Ninja: 500 Cash
- yksteldehS: 500 Cash
- Skyfleet: 600 Cash
- Vampire: 600 Cash
- Hotdog: 650 Cash
- Ironclad: 700 Cash
- Olivia: 700 Cash
- The Heartbroken: 700 Cash
- Figures: 750 Cash
- Knight: 750 Cash
- Rockstar: 750 Cash
- Santa: 750 Cash (Seasonal)
- Crafter: 800 Cash
- Pirate: 800 Cash
- Sunderland: 800 Cash
- Turking: 800 Cash
- Y2K: 800 Cash
- Ness: 850 Cash
- Retro: 900 Cash
- Toon: 1,000 Cash
- Luisgamercool23: 923 Cash
- Bloodedege: 1,000 Cash
- Vagabond: 1,000 Cash
- Guardian Angel: 1,250 Cash
- Mamaletskly: 1,500 Cash
- Telamon: 1,250 Cash
- 5 More Shedletskys: 3,000 Cash
- Golden: 100,000 Cash
- Earth Day: Earth Day game pass exclusive
- Awesome Ninja: Get all Ninja Skins.
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
- The Guide: Get the Classic Canyon (Normal) Badge in Flood Escape 2.
- Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward.
Builderman
- Modern: 150 Cash
- Festive: 200 Cash
- JJ5x5: 300 Cash
- Paintball: 300 Cash
- Cool Guy: 350 Cash
- Skeletal: 350 Cash
- Agent: 400 Cash
- Builder’s Club: 400 Cash
- David: 400 Cash
- Party: 400 Cash
- Steampunk: 400 Cash
- Tester: 400 Cash
- Construction Worker: 425 Cash
- Fixer Upper: 450 Cash
- Egghead: 500 Cash (Seasonal)
- Highschool: 500 Cash
- Outrageous Builder’s Club: 500 Cash
- Turbo Builder’s Club: 500 Cash
- BSOD: 600 Cash
- Astronaut: 700 Cash
- Bob: 700 Cash
- Orinthian Architect: 800 Cash
- Cat Rocker: 800 Cash (Seasonal)
- Retro: 800 Cash
- Carepad: 850 Cash
- Technician: 900 Cash
- Punk: 1,000 Cash
- Oh Noes: 1,000 Cash
- Operator: 1,000 Cash
- M4CH1N4: 1,200 Cash
- Dragondudes3: 1,250 Cash
- C.H.R.I.S: 1,500 Cash
- Gadgeteer 2700: 1,500 Cash
- Astro Architect: 1,500 Cash
- Mad Scientist Rat: 1,500 Cash
- Y2K: 1,999 Cash
- Green Day: Earth Day game pass
- Engineer: Keep a Dispenser alive for more than 120 seconds in a Forsaken match.
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
- Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward
Guest 1337
- Matt: 200 Cash
- Molly: 200 Cash
- Modern: 350 Cash
- Scoutmaster: 350 Cash
- Agent: 400 Cash
- Camo: 400 Cash
- Off-Duty: 499 Cash
- Classic: 500 Cash
- Deep Sleep: 500 Cash
- Gingerbread: 500 Cash (Seasonal)
- Hospital Patient: 500 Cash
- Little Brother: 600 Cash
- Modern Matt: 600 Cash
- Sailor: 600 Cash
- Steampunk: 600 Cash
- Counter: 650 Cash
- Jake: 650 Cash
- Boy: 650 Cash
- Girl: 650 Cash
- Kay-o: 650 Cash
- Commando: 650 Cash
- Bouncer Guest: 700 Cash
- Biker: 750 Cash
- Invincible: 750 Cash
- Nacho: 800 Cash
- Red Carpet: 800 Cash
- Rangers: 800 Cash
- Tommy Jarvis: 900 Cash
- Cobblerbones: 950 Cash
- Gene: 950 Cash
- Block: 1,000 Cash
- Swashbuckler: 1,000 Cash
- Bobby: 1,250 Cash
- Rebel: 1,250 Cash
- Ally that only kills zombies not u: 1,500 Cash
- MX: 1,985 Cash
- Son Guest: 1989 Cash
- Dragon Guest: 1995 Cash
- Sorcerer: 2570 Cash
- Greenbelt: Earth day game pass
- Gunner: Get The Predator Badge in The Isle
- Juggernaut: Get the Facing Doom Badge in Doomed 2 Die
- Ultrakill: Get the [+PARRY] Achievement
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
- Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward
007n7
- Disasters: 100 Cash
- 007e7: 200 Cash
- C00l: 250 Cash
- Pizza Delivery: 300 Cash
- Dad: 325 Cash
- 11808: 350 Cash
- 226w6 Cash 350 Cash
- Mailman: 350 Cash
- Agent: 400 Cash
- Burger: 400 Cash
- Burger King: 400 Cash
- Reindeer: 475 Cash
- Anonymous: 500 Cash
- Disco: 500 Cash
- Slendy: 500 Cash
- Son of Man: 500 Cash
- Yolker: 500 Cash (Seasonal)
- Yumi: 500 Cash
- Onesie: 550 Cash
- Summer: 550 Cash
- Windows: 575 Cash
- Decoy: 700 Cash
- Dummy: 750 Cash
- Spy: 750 Cash
- Alien: 800 Cash
- Cecil: 800 Cash
- Idiot: 800 Cash
- Deivydoestutorials33: 800 Cash
- Flint: 800 Cash
- Magic Ninja: 800 Cash
- Raincoat: 800 Cash
- Scripter: 750 Cash
- Fishbowl: 900 Cash
- Comic: 1,000 Cash
- Suspicious Man: 1,000 Cash
- Clean Gent: 399 Robux (Seasonal)
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
- Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward
Chance
- Homeless: 100 Cash
- Double Crossed: 400 Cash
- Agent: 400 Cash
- Blue Day: 400 Cash
- Pink Day: 400 Cash
- Workclock: 450 Cash
- LMaD: 475 Cash
- Fast Food: 500 Cash
- Lods of Emone: 500 Cash
- Mysterious Sheriff: 600 Cash
- Pride: 800 Cash
- Mr Worldwide: 800 Cash
- Dog: 800 Cash
- Alien: 800 Cash
- Revolver: 850 Cash
- Nayn: 900 Cash
- Jeff: 900 Cash
- Outlaw: 1,000 Cash
- Multi-Colored Bettor: 1,000 Cash
- Cool Bones: 1,250 Cash
- Pico: 1,500 Cash
- Avian Sight: 1,750 Cash
- Plushy: 1,850 Cash
- Chanceton: 1,997 Cash
- Flipnote: 2,000 Cash
- Retro: 2,000 Cash
- Golden: 100,777 Cash
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
- Mirror: Reach Weakness L (50) with the coinflip ability.
- MLGChance: Hit a killer and two of their minions with a single gunshot.
- Ultrakill: Land a coin on heads and land a shot on a killer within 10 seconds.
- Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward
Dusekkar
- Ghosdeeri: 450 Cash
- Scarecrow: 500 Cash
- Doomsekker: 500 Cash
- FliesOfTheLord: 550 Cash
- PotSekkar: 550 Cash
- Blizzaria: 600 Cash
- Doothekkar: 600 Cash
- Y2K: 600 Cash
- Toy: 700 Cash
- Umdum: 700 Cash
- Darkseed: 750 Cash
- ToaZuku: 750 Cash
- Beachsandar: 800 Cash
- Butler: 800 Cash
- Infernal Sorcerer: 800 Cash
- Paula: 800 Cash
- Librarian: 850 Cash
- Marisa: 850 Cash
- Bloodchrome: 900 Cash
- Glow in the Dark: 900 Cash
- 2009: 1,000 Cash
- Loveshot!: 1,000 Cash
- Phantom: 1,000 Cash
- Marvin: 1,000 Cash
- Dumsekkah: 1,250 Cash
- Toothy Deer: 1,500 Cash
- Plushsekkar: 1,700 Cash
- Golden: 100,000 Cash
- Medic: Use Spawn Protection on a Survivor before they take a hit that would kill them.
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
- Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward
Taph
- Deadly Dark: 350 Cash
- Viridian: 350 Cash
- Overseer: 400 Cash
- Spacelord: 500 Cash
- Shady Mercenary: 550 Cash
- Astral Isles: 600 Cash
- Deep Winter: 600 Cash
- Inaba: 600 Cash
- Demolitionist: 650 Cash
- Sneaky-Sand Schemer: 650 Cash
- Toy: 650 Cash
- Tropical Trapper: 650 Cash
- Duster: 700 Cash
- Y2K: 700 Cash
- Darkage Ninja: 750 Cash
- Gratimeo: 800 Cash
- Nevermoor: 800 Cash
- The Dark Reaper: 800 Cash
- Banana: 900 Cash
- Ninja: 900 Cash
- Schmuck: 900 Cash
- Warhead: 1,000 Cash
- Intelligence: 1,010 Cash
- Plash: 1,200 Cash
- ZeckytheHbomb: 550 Cash
- Wayward: Be the last Survivor in a round as Taph.
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
- Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward
List of all Killer Skins in Forsaken
Slasher
- Camp Counselor: 300 Cash
- Farmboy: 300 Cash
- Nun: 400 Cash
- Hockey Star: 500 Cash
- Lumberjack: 500 Cash
- Party: 500 Cash
- Scenecore: 500 Cash
- Weightson: 500 Cash
- Butcher: 750 Cash
- Duck: 750 Cash
- Easter Ripper: 750 Cash (Seasonal)
- Executioner: 800 Cash
- Alfred Davis: 800 Cash
- Delirious: 820 Cash
- Retro: 850 Cash
- Insane Streamer: 985 Cash (Seasonal)
- Barber: 1,000 Cash
- Deep Sleep: 1,000 Cash
- Hitbox Accurate: 1,000 Cash
- Homerunner: 1,000 Cash
- Killer Kyle: 1,000 Cash
- Vanity: 1,000 Cash
- Combat Initiation: 1,250 Cash
- Stitchhare: 1,987 Cash
- Pursuer: 2,500 Cash
- Subject_0: 3,000 Cash
- VIP: VIP game pass exclusive
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
c00lkidd
- Whimsical: 450 Cash
- Cultist: 500 Cash
- P00lkidd: 500 Cash
- Original: 500 Cash
- Schoolkidd: 500 Cash
- Dapper: 600 Cash
- C00l3r: 700 Cash
- P4j4m4k1dd: 700 Cash
- Weirdly Strict: 700 Cash
- Cosplayer: 900 Cash
- K00lkidd: 900 Cash
- Bluudud: 1,000 Cash
- Cupcakes: 1,000 Cash
- N1GH7M4R33: 1,000 Cash
- Pr3typriincess: 1,001 Cash
- Color and Electricity: 1,050 Cash
- Masked Man: 1,200 Cash
- Savior: 1,200 Cash
- One More Time: 1,950 Cash
- Mafioso: 2,777 Cash
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
John Doe
- Butcher: 550 Cash
- Pedro.EXE: 666 Cash
- 2017: 700 Cash
- Overgrown: 750 Cash
- Script Builder: 750 Cash
- All-Star: 800 Cash
- Toon: 800 Cash
- Poached: 1,000 Cash (Seasonal)
- Santa: 1,000 Cash (Seasonal)
- Sharkmelon: 1,000 Cash
- Demon King: 1,250 Cash
- Geometry: 1,500 Cash
- Oozing Oscar: 1,750 Cash
- Annihilation: 2,000 Cash
- Gasharpoon: 2,000 Cash
- Living Legend: 3,404 Cash
- Yourself: 20,000 Cash
- Artist: Forsaken Art competition reward
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
1x1x1x1
- Classic: 500 Cash
- Evil Green Skeleton: 600 Cash
- Green Guest: 700 Cash
- Soccer Legend: 700 Cash
- Toy: 700 Cash
- 16th Night: 817 Cash
- Green Envy: 900 Cash
- Bluesteel: 1,000 Cash
- Darkness: 1,000 Cash
- Illumina: 1,000 Cash
- Infernum: 1,000 Cash
- Jack Frost: 1,000 Cash (Seasonal)
- Lancer: 1,000 Cash
- Monochrome: 1,000 Cash
- xX4ceOfSpadesXx: 1,000 Cash
- Voidbound: 1,250 Cash
- Eggs: 1,366 Cash (Seasonal)
- Betrayed: 1,750 Cash
- Timeless: 1,750 Cash
- Toon: 1,750 Cash
- Fleskhjerta: 1,900 Cash
- Diva: 3,500 Cash
- Yourself: 19,000 Cash
- Guardian: Earth Day game pass exclusive
- Hacklord: Kill 50 Shedietsky users as 1x1x1x1
- Milestone I: Level 25 reward
- Milestone II: Level 50 reward
- Milestone III: Level 75 reward
- Milestone IV: Level 100 reward
Noli
- ASPX: 500 Cash
- Toolbox: 500 Cash
- Robert: 650 Cash
- Ephialtes: 750 Cash
- MissingNo.: 999 Cash
- Saggital: 1,000 Cash
- Red Room Curse: 1,250 Cash
- Chimera: 1,500 Cash
- Umbra: 1,987 Cash
- YAAI: 2,010 Cash
- 035 Cash
- Devesto: 2,500 Cash
- Artful: 2,500 Cash
- Yourself: 18,000 Cash
FAQs on Forsaken
How do I get Skins in Forsaken?
You can get Skins in Forsaken by purchasing them from the shop, getting certain badges, hitting certain milestones, or buying specific game passes.
How much does the Bloxxy Skin for Noob cost in Forsaken?
The Bloxxy Skin for Noob is priced at 500 Cash in Forsaken.
Do Killers have alternate Skins in Forsaken?
Yes, Killers in Forsaken have alternate Skins that can be purchased from the in-game shop.
